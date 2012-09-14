PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Emery Pharma and CP Lab Safety Exhibiting at the 2019 AAPS Annual Meeting in San Antonio, Texas Emery Pharma and sister company CP Lab Safety will be exhibiting at the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) Conference, held on November 3–6, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. This year, Emery Pharma will be sponsoring the event with rainbow periodic table bags upon registration... - October 19, 2019 - CP Lab Safety

USF Health Expands Digisonics System with Vascular Reporting USF Health in Tampa, Fla adds vascular reporting to their Digisonics cardiovascular information system, streamlining their workflow with automated patient biometry transmission from doppler ultrasound machines and improved interoperability with Epic EMR. - October 09, 2019 - Digisonics

CP Lab Safety and Emery Pharma to Exhibit at American Chemical Society (ACS), Booth #1323 Emery Pharma and CP Lab Safety will be attending the American Chemical Society's (ACS) National Meeting & Expo in San Diego, California on August 25 – 27, 2019. ACS National Expo draws over 16,000 attendees from around the world, providing them with a chance to connect with fellow professionals... - August 23, 2019 - CP Lab Safety

Western Maryland Regional Medical Center Expands Digisonics Solution for Radiology Reporting Western Maryland Regional Medical Center standardizes reporting across all ultrasound reporting with implementation of Digisonics Radiology Reporting Suite for improved turnaround times, workflow automation and measurable improvement to the quality of patient care. - August 21, 2019 - Digisonics

Bulletproof Backpacks and Inserts Now Available from CP Lab Safety California Pacific Laboratory Safety (dba CP Lab Safety) now offers Ballistic Protection Backpacks and Ballistic Protection Inserts for backpacks and laptop bags. The backpacks feature padded adjustable shoulder straps and the ability to store up to a 17" laptop. The inserts come in 3 sizes to fit... - August 17, 2019 - CP Lab Safety

Digisonics Nets New OB Ultrasound Solution Expansions Advocate Aurora Health in Oak Lawn, Ill., University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah and Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, Ore. update their Digisonics enterprise OB reporting systems for improved workflow efficiency. - July 18, 2019 - Digisonics

Digisonics Receives ASE Certification for the ImageGuideEcho Registry Digisonics is the first software reporting vendor certified for ASE's ImageGuideEcho Registry. With the Digisonics utility, users will be able to automate upload of their patient data for registry submission. - July 05, 2019 - Digisonics

Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center Implements Digisonics PACS and Structured Reporting Solution for OB Ultrasound Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center implements the Digisonics solution to start providing onsite obstetrical care services to their American Indian and Alaska Native community. - May 30, 2019 - Digisonics

California Pacific Laboratory Safety to Offer Laboratory and Medical Electronics Recycling Service California Pacific Laboratory Safety (dba CP Lab Safety), a manufacturer of over 80 environmentally conscious products such as ECO Funnels /systems and a distributor of more than 100,000 products for various industries around the globe announces that the company will be offering recycling services for... - May 11, 2019 - CP Lab Safety

Digisonics Collaborates with Dr. Charles Mullins on Pediatric Cardiology Reporting Solution Digisonics Pediatric Solution is enhanced with the most extensive library of over 300 Mullins congenital cardiology diagrams via a collaboration with world-renowned pediatric cardiologist, Dr. Charles Mullins. - May 05, 2019 - Digisonics

Dream Dental Announces Mother’s Day Dream Smile Giveaway Dream Dental is giving away free full-mouth makeover to a deserving mother. On Mother's Day 2019, Dream Dental will give away a prize worth $40,000 to $50,000 to one special person. - April 18, 2019 - Dream Dental

University Innovation and Entrepreneurship Showcase on Capitol Hill Spotlights Startup Company AEIOU Scientific Born Out of Federally-Funded Research at Ohio University AEIOU Scientific, a startup commercializing innovative research conducted at Ohio University, was featured at The University Innovation and Entrepreneurship Showcase April 10 on Capitol Hill. Its noninvasive device is intended to improve diagnosis of osteoporosis. Hosted by the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities and the Association of American Universities, the event spotlights twenty startup companies using federally funded, university-based research. - April 11, 2019 - AEIOU Scientific LLC

Digisonics Launches Preliminary Report Export Interface to PowerScribe 360 at AIUM 2019 Digisonics interface with PowerScribe 360 streamlines Radiologist workflows by importing the entire preliminary report text for easy review and modification. - March 31, 2019 - Digisonics

Digisonics Showcases Enterprise Cardiovascular Workflow Solutions at ACC 2019 Digisonics, a leading provider of enterprise cardiovascular solutions, will show the latest functionality available in their CVIS to improve ease of reporting and turnaround times at this year's ACC Annual Scientific Sessions in New Orleans. - March 15, 2019 - Digisonics

New Low-Height, Low-Frequency Vibration Isolation Platform Adapts to Space Constraints in Critical Micro- and Nano-Microscopy At just 2-1/4 inches in height, while isolating vibrations as low as 1 hertz, the new completely-passive Negative-Stiffness tabletop vibration isolation platform – developed by Minus K Technology – provides the industry’s thinnest low-height, low-frequency isolator for optimizing space in critical microscopy and laboratory applications. - March 14, 2019 - Minus K Technology Inc.

CP Lab Safety to Exhibit at ProFood Tech, Booth #767 to Promote Industrial Safety with New Chemical Feed Product CP Lab Safety to showcase its newest workplace safety product, Chemical Feed Safety Clamps, March 26th – 28th at ProFood Tech at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL. The safety clamp provides a new and effective way to handle chemical drum feed processes while it helps to reduce off-gassing of chemicals and risk of exposure to hazardous chemicals. - March 14, 2019 - CP Lab Safety

Digisonics Showcases Enterprise PACS and Structured Reporting Solutions at SMFM 2019 Digisonics (Booth #332) will exhibit its latest enhancements to streamline MFM workflows and standardize care across the enterprise at this year’s Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine Annual Pregnancy Meeting in Las Vegas, NV. Digisonics enterprise solutions with modules for all study types including... - January 25, 2019 - Digisonics

CP Lab Safety to Debut DIGI-note at National Stationary Show, February 3 – 6, 2019 in New York, NY DIGI-note replaces paper sticky note, help save the environment while improving office productivity. - January 21, 2019 - CP Lab Safety

Wheeling Hospital First in U.S. to Use Surgical Device Tracking System Wheeling Hospital has become the first U.S. medical facility to use the Matrix IT’s TRACTUS Scanner system to enhance the tracking of surgical implantable devices. Wheeling Hospital was selected to conduct trials of Matrix IT’s TRACTUS Scanner system. The surgical implantable devices either... - November 15, 2018 - Matrix Medical Tracking Systems

Digisonics Showcases Radiology Reporting Workflow Solutions at RSNA 2018 Digisonics will showcase solutions to automate radiology reporting workflows including options for seamless integration with PowerScribe360 and PACS at RSNA 2018. - November 10, 2018 - Digisonics

Carilion Clinic Enhances Radiology Reporting with Digisonics Carilion New River Valley will implement the Digisonics solution for improved radiology reporting workflows. - November 02, 2018 - Digisonics

AFC Industries Creates New Floor Post Designs AFC Industries adds new ergonomic designs to their Fllor Post workstations. - October 28, 2018 - AFC Industries, Inc.

The Levenhuk Company at the International Photokina 2018 Exhibition in Germany Last week, Cologne hosted Photokina – the largest exhibition and the most anticipated event in the world of digital technologies. Photokina trade fair is devoted to the entire photo, video, and imaging sector. - October 08, 2018 - Levenhuk Inc.

SSM Health Expands Use of Digisonics Structured Reporting Solution for Maternal Fetal Medicine SSM St. Luke's Perinatal Center implements Digisonics structured reporting solution for maternal fetal medicine studies to improve workflow efficiency and deliver the best quality patient care. - August 29, 2018 - Digisonics

Levenhuk Will Take Part in the Photokina 2018 Exhibition Levenhuk Inc, a major manufacturer of optical devices and instruments, is going to participate in Photokina 2018 exhibition that will take place in Cologne, Germany on September 26 - 29, 2018. - August 20, 2018 - Levenhuk Inc.

Digisonics Radiology Customers Reduce Clinician Fatigue and Burnout St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla. and Alaska Family Sonograms in Anchorage, Ala. update their Digisonics solution to eliminate redundant data entry and decrease reporting times. - August 18, 2018 - Digisonics

Minus K Technology Announces Sixth U.S. Educational Giveaway Celebrating its 25th year in business Minus K Technology, Inc. is giving away $20,000* worth of patented vibration isolators to colleges within the United States. - July 18, 2018 - Minus K Technology Inc.

Jiangsu ORA Diagnostics Inc. Introduced the Simplix Multi-Drug Test Cup Simplix Multi-Drug Test Cup is one of the simplest Split and Key Cups on the markets. - July 13, 2018 - Jiangsu ORA Diagnostics Inc.

Digisonics Launches Website for Calculating Microcephaly Risk Due to Zika Virus Exposure Digisonics launches www.zikarisk.com to provide clinicians with free resource to quickly calculate microcephaly risk due to Zika Virus exposure based on Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine guidelines. - July 11, 2018 - Digisonics

Digisonics Showcases New Functionality at ASE 2018 for Data Driven Decisions Digisonics will exhibit at the American Society of Echocardiography Annual Scientific Sessions to showcase its latest functionality to streamline the clinician's reporting experience and deliver the right information at the right time to improve patient outcomes. - June 21, 2018 - Digisonics

Digisonics CEO Honored with Rice University 2018 Distinguished Alumni Award Digisonics CEO Diana McSherry, PhD, receives the 2018 Distinguished Alumni Award which is presented to alumni who have advanced the interests and standards of excellence of Rice University through distinctive professional or volunteer careers. - May 23, 2018 - Digisonics

UPMC Pinnacle Implements Digisonics OB Ultrasound Reporting Solution at New Facilities UPMC Pinnacle in Harrisburg, Pa. will implement the Digisonics OB ultrasound reporting solution at nine new facilities to streamline workflow and improve turnaround times. - March 30, 2018 - Digisonics

Emery Pharma and CP Lab Safety to Exhibit 2018 R. Bryan Miller Symposium Emery Pharma, a full-service contract research laboratory, and CP Lab Safety, a woman owned, recipient of environmental sustainability award by congressman Jared Huffman, California Certified Small Business and inventor of Ecological Funnel (ECO Funnel), will be exhibiting at the 2018 R. Bryan Miller... - March 15, 2018 - CP Lab Safety

Clear Scientific Announces New Aspergillus Testing Product for Booming Cannabis Industry Laboratory Development and Supply Company, Clear Scientific expands their scientific cannabis product line. - March 01, 2018 - Clear Scientific

Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center Expands Digisonics Cardiovascular Information System with Cath Reporting Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center in Eagle Pass, Texas updated the Digisonics CVIS to provide their clinicians with a comprehensive solution for image management and structured reporting for all their cardiovascular studies. - February 10, 2018 - Digisonics

IAS Corp Announces New ZirconLITH Dental Ceramic 3D Printer at 2018 AEEDC UAE/Dubai Dental Conference ZirconLITH Dental 3D Printer displayed at UAE/Dubai Dental Conference. - February 08, 2018 - IAS Corp

Digisonics Customers Expand OB Ultrasound Reporting Systems for Improved Workflow Efficiency Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, Ore., University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City and Renaissance Women’s Group in Austin, Texas update their Digisonics OB ultrasound reporting systems. - February 04, 2018 - Digisonics

Internationally Renowned Tech Innovators and Investors Are Flocking to Cork for Beyond the Internet of Things Ground-Breaking Event Sponsored by SteriTrack Ltd A new year and a new event looking beyond the new – Nimbus Research Centre, in collaboration with SteriTrack, are proud to host a ground-breaking event for 2018 “Beyond the Internet of Things – How to harness the next wave of digital technology and investment” at Cork’s... - December 26, 2017 - Matrix Medical Tracking Systems

MarketLab Re-Introduces the Titan Cart Family to Its Line of Mobile Healthcare Solutions MarketLab is pleased to re-introduce the Titan family of draw carts to its comprehensive offering of unique and hard-to-find products for healthcare professionals. The new and improved carts are now available with an auto-lift height adjustment mechanism to accommodate all clinicians’ heights... - December 15, 2017 - MarketLab, Inc.

Bay Area Hospital Adds Digisonics for OB/GYN Structured Reporting Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay, Ore. will implement the Digisonics OB/GYN structured reporting solution for streamlined workflow efficiency. - December 02, 2017 - Digisonics

CP Lab Safety Exhibiting 2017 AAPS Annual Meeting and Exposition Conference – BOOTH 1150 Today, CP Lab Safety, recipient of the Congressional Award for Sustainability, has announced that Kelly Farhangi, CEO of CP Lab Safety, will be attending the 2017 American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists Conference, held November 12-15, 2017 in San Diego, California, with their flagship product,... - November 10, 2017 - CP Lab Safety

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is Now Hanging Out in a Vibration-Isolating "Hammock" Supported by Minus K's Negative-Stiffness Vibration Isolators NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, the replacement to the Hubble Space Telescope is Now Hanging Out in a Vibration-Isolating "Hammock" Supported by Minus K's Negative-Stiffness Vibration Isolators in Johnson Space Center's Vaccum Chamber A being tested. - October 28, 2017 - Minus K Technology Inc.

Advanced Dental Designs Announces Free Equipment Lender Program for All Teaching Doctors and Instructors Advanced Dental Designs/AD2 is excited to announce the launch of the Equipment Lender Program. AD2 believes in supporting all dental instructors by lending dental equipment to instructors to use during hands-on teaching modules which require demonstration by the instructor as well as use by the students. - October 26, 2017 - Advanced Dental Designs

New London Hospital Expands Digisonics System with Radiology Reporting New London Hospital in New Hampshire adds structured reporting for both OB Ultrasound and General Ultrasound studies, streamlining their workflow and improving productivity. - October 19, 2017 - Digisonics

MarketLab Introduces the Electrostatic Sprayer to Its Healthcare Network to Improve Infection Prevention The cordless ESS's electrostatic technology reduces infection risks by providing 360° disinfecting coverage. It’s ideal for disinfecting curved and hard-to-reach surfaces. - October 07, 2017 - MarketLab, Inc.

MarketLab Introduces Vein-Eye™ to Its Healthcare Customers to Save Time and Improve Patient Satisfaction MarketLab recently added the Vein-Eye™ near-infrared vein locator to its extensive offering of unique and hard-to-find products for healthcare professionals. Vein-Eye is ideal for use with virtually all patients, regardless of age or skin color. Its harmless, near-infrared LED light locates veins... - October 01, 2017 - MarketLab, Inc.

Medical Metrics Taps Digisonics Cardiovascular Information Systems for Clinical Trials Medical Metrics, an experienced research core laboratory based in Houston, Texas, implements Digisonics Cardiovascular Information System Solutions to leverage remote reading capabilities via Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI). - September 27, 2017 - Digisonics

Matrix IT Wins AIM 2017 AIDC Case Study Competition Matrix IT was declared winner of the AIM 2017 AIDC Case Study Competition for furthering AIDC technology in the healthcare vertical. AIM notes, “It [TRACTUS] is considered a game changer for standards and verification of small data matrix codes by many in the industry.” - September 14, 2017 - Matrix Medical Tracking Systems

MarketLab Introduces MotoMop to Its Worldwide Network of Healthcare Professionals MarketLab is pleased to introduce MotoMop™ to its comprehensive offering of unique and hard-to-find products for healthcare professionals. MotoMop removes up to 98% more soil than traditional alternatives and eliminates the wet floors and the cross-contamination risks associated with your average... - September 10, 2017 - MarketLab, Inc.