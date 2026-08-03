Recent Headlines
Minus K Technology Launches It Educational Giveaway for Universities and Colleges in the USA
Minus K Technology announces its 11th Educational Giveaway of passive mechanical vibration isolators for Universities and Colleges within the USA. Winners get a free brand new negative-stiffness vibration isolator to be used at their school. - August 03, 2026 - Minus K Technology Inc.
MMBT Achieves 11-Micron Stainless Steel Braid for Medical Device Manufacturing
MMBT by Metro CAD has achieved braiding 304NX stainless steel wire at just 11 microns (0.000433”) on an unmodified MMBT 16 carrier fine-wire horizontal braider. This capability opens new possibilities for medical device manufacturing — from microcatheters and neurovascular coils to precision EMI shielding. - August 31, 2025 - MMBT by Metro CAD
Minus K Congratulates to the following winners of their 2024/2025 Educational Giveaway
Celebrating its’ tenth year of their U.S. Educational Giveaway, Minus K Technology has to-date granted over $100,000 of its superior performing patented Negative-Stiffness low-frequency passive mechanical vibration isolators to colleges and universities in the USA. - April 03, 2025 - Minus K Technology Inc.
Cenmed and ENG Scientific Partner to Deliver High-Quality Kitting and Custom Chemical Filling Solutions
Cenmed Enterprises and ENG Scientific have expanded their partnership to enhance kitting and custom chemical filling services for laboratories, biotech companies, and healthcare institutions. By combining Cenmed’s supply chain expertise with ENG’s chemical formulation capabilities, the collaboration streamlines reagent kit production, specimen collection solutions, and bulk chemical filling. This partnership strengthens Cenmed’s ability to deliver efficient, compliant, and scalable solutions. - March 07, 2025 - Cenmed
Minus K Technology Announces Its Ninth Educational Giveaway of Vibration Isolators to U.S. Colleges and Universities
Minus K Technology announces its Educational Giveaway of Vibrations Isolators to U.S. Colleges and Universities. - August 05, 2024 - Minus K Technology Inc.
Minus K Congratulates to the Winners of Their 2023/2024 Educational Giveaway
Minus K congratulates the four winners of the Minus K's 2023/2024 Educational Giveaway. Over $75,000 of new passive mechanical hub hertz vibration isolators have been granted to universities and colleges in the U.S. over the last ten years. - April 10, 2024 - Minus K Technology Inc.
New Ultra-Thin, Compact Low-Height, Low-Frequency Vibration Isolation Platform Adapts to Space Constraints in Critical Micro- and Nano-Microscopy
At about 2-1/2 inches in height, while isolating vibrations as low as 1 hertz, the new completely-passive Negative-Stiffness tabletop vibration isolation platform – developed by Minus K Technology – provides the industry’s thinnest low-height, low-frequency isolator for Microscopy (SPM, SEM, AFM, etc.), Micro-Hardness and Nano-Indenter Testing, Laser/Optical Systems, Biology/Neuroscience Systems, Spacecraft Ground Testing, Analytical Balances, Audio Reproduction, Vacuum & Cleanroom applications. - January 10, 2024 - Minus K Technology Inc.
Minus K Technology Announces Announces Its Eighth U.S. Educational Giveaway of Vibration Isolators to Colleges and Universities
Minus K Technology, over the past 30 years has worked with businesses, universities and laboratories all over the world, supplying negative-stiffness vibration isolation products for research within universities, aerospace, audio reproduction, crystal growth, neuroscience, biology, chemistry,... - August 09, 2023 - Minus K Technology Inc.
Minus K Technology Announces Announces Its Seventh U.S. Educational Giveaway of Vibration Isolators to Colleges and Universities
As Minus K celebrates their upcoming 30 years in business, they are giving away $25,000* dollars worth of passive mechanical patented superior performing negative-stiffness low-frequency vibration isolators to colleges in the United States. - October 25, 2022 - Minus K Technology Inc.
Propper Manufacturing Company Awarded the Sterilization Assurance Agreement with Premier, Inc.
Propper Manufacturing Company has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Sterilization Assurance with Premier, Inc. Effective October 1, 2022, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for... - August 04, 2022 - Propper Manufacturing Company
Hartford HealthCare’s Heart & Vascular Institute Becomes National Leader on the Scalable Utilization of Value-Based Contracts for Medical Devices
Hartford HealthCare implements automated value-based contract monitoring using Mondopoint technology platform. - November 29, 2021 - Mondopoint
WhaleTeq Launches DFS360 Defibrillator/AED Production Line Tester
Designed specifically for Defibrillator/AED production line application and solves the need to integrate most devices. Withstand more intense defibrillation shocks at a long duration. Display defibrillation shock waveform, energy joule numbers, as well as characteristics points at the same time. Supporting various ECG waveforms with customized user-defined data or clinical signals. - November 23, 2021 - WhaleTeq
Perma Pure Completes Acquisition of Clayborn Labs, a Leader in Thermal Sample Gas Conditioning
Perma Pure, a Halma company and industry leader in moisture management and sample gas conditioning products, is excited to announce the acquisition of Clayborn Labs. Founded in the 1960s with a revolutionary heat tape product used in the aerospace industry, Clayborn went on to develop an... - November 05, 2021 - Perma Pure
Pathologist Creates First Open Source Direct Vision Microscope with an AR Interface - Which You Can Build with a 3D Printer
A UK Pathologist has combined his knowledge of microscopy and 3D printing to develop the world's first direct vision DIY printable advanced microscopy system with features not even seen on the most expensive commercial research microscopes - and has made it all Open Source. The PUMA microscope system is poised to be a game changer in the democratization of microscopy and is totally portable for use in remote field work. See the "PUMA Microscope" YouTube channel for more. - September 27, 2021 - PUMA
CP Lab Safety to Celebrate 25 Years of ECO Funnel
CP Lab Safety, a Woman Owned Small Business in Marin County, California, is celebrating the 25th anniversary of ECO Funnel®, their flagship product. ECO Funnel was invented by Dr. Ron Najafi, a synthetic organic chemist, in 1996. Originally called Safety Ecological Funnel, ECO Funnel was... - April 24, 2021 - CP Lab Safety
Digisonics Showcases Latest Workflow Solutions at SMFM 2021
Digisonics will display new fetal echo reporting, support for multiple orders and offline quantitation enhancements at the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine 2021 Virtual Meeting. - January 13, 2021 - Digisonics
Midwest Hospital System Partners with Digisonics for Enterprise CVIS Solution
The Digisonics enterprise CVIS solution delivers streamlined cardiovascular reporting efficiency, improved interoperability with other systems and savings from consolidation for a Midwest health system. - September 24, 2020 - Digisonics
Digisonics Partners with Pie Medical Imaging to Deliver Comprehensive Cardiac Cath, MR and CT Image Analysis and Reporting Solutions
Digisonics announces partnership with Pie Medical Imaging to provide enhanced capabilities and improved workflow efficiency for cardiac cath, CT and MR. - August 14, 2020 - Digisonics
Digisonics Adds HTML5 Web Solution
Digisonics' zero-footprint WebView application includes new report editing and e-signature capabilities to improve clinician workflows. - July 25, 2020 - Digisonics
Digisonics Takes Action to Support Healthcare Needs During COVID-19
Digisonics provides remote reading software and other tools to aid healthcare facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. - July 10, 2020 - Digisonics
Digisonics and Epsilon Imaging Collaborate to Provide EchoInsight® Strain Imaging to Digisonics Cardiovascular Information System (CVIS) Customers
Digisonics and Epsilon Imaging announce a partnership to improve interoperability between their applications and deliver advanced visualization and analysis with strain imaging for CVIS customers. - June 10, 2020 - Digisonics
Minus K Technology Releases Its New CT-2 Ultra-Thin, Low-Frequency Passive Vibration Isolator
Minus K's New Ultra-Thin CT-2 Negative-Stiffness Passive Vibration Isolation Platform at Just 2-1/2 Inches in height Isolates Vibrations as Low as 1 Hertz Without the Need for Air or Electricity. - May 07, 2020 - Minus K Technology Inc.
Emery Pharma and CP Lab Safety Exhibiting at the 2019 AAPS Annual Meeting in San Antonio, Texas
Emery Pharma and sister company CP Lab Safety will be exhibiting at the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) Conference, held on November 3–6, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. This year, Emery Pharma will be sponsoring the event with rainbow periodic table bags upon... - October 19, 2019 - CP Lab Safety
USF Health Expands Digisonics System with Vascular Reporting
USF Health in Tampa, Fla adds vascular reporting to their Digisonics cardiovascular information system, streamlining their workflow with automated patient biometry transmission from doppler ultrasound machines and improved interoperability with Epic EMR. - October 09, 2019 - Digisonics
CP Lab Safety and Emery Pharma to Exhibit at American Chemical Society (ACS), Booth #1323
Emery Pharma and CP Lab Safety will be attending the American Chemical Society's (ACS) National Meeting & Expo in San Diego, California on August 25 – 27, 2019. ACS National Expo draws over 16,000 attendees from around the world, providing them with a chance to connect with fellow... - August 23, 2019 - CP Lab Safety
Western Maryland Regional Medical Center Expands Digisonics Solution for Radiology Reporting
Western Maryland Regional Medical Center standardizes reporting across all ultrasound reporting with implementation of Digisonics Radiology Reporting Suite for improved turnaround times, workflow automation and measurable improvement to the quality of patient care. - August 21, 2019 - Digisonics
Bulletproof Backpacks and Inserts Now Available from CP Lab Safety
California Pacific Laboratory Safety (dba CP Lab Safety) now offers Ballistic Protection Backpacks and Ballistic Protection Inserts for backpacks and laptop bags. The backpacks feature padded adjustable shoulder straps and the ability to store up to a 17" laptop. The inserts come in 3 sizes to... - August 17, 2019 - CP Lab Safety
Digisonics Nets New OB Ultrasound Solution Expansions
Advocate Aurora Health in Oak Lawn, Ill., University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah and Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, Ore. update their Digisonics enterprise OB reporting systems for improved workflow efficiency. - July 18, 2019 - Digisonics
Digisonics Receives ASE Certification for the ImageGuideEcho Registry
Digisonics is the first software reporting vendor certified for ASE's ImageGuideEcho Registry. With the Digisonics utility, users will be able to automate upload of their patient data for registry submission. - July 05, 2019 - Digisonics
Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center Implements Digisonics PACS and Structured Reporting Solution for OB Ultrasound
Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center implements the Digisonics solution to start providing onsite obstetrical care services to their American Indian and Alaska Native community. - May 30, 2019 - Digisonics
California Pacific Laboratory Safety to Offer Laboratory and Medical Electronics Recycling Service
California Pacific Laboratory Safety (dba CP Lab Safety), a manufacturer of over 80 environmentally conscious products such as ECO Funnels /systems and a distributor of more than 100,000 products for various industries around the globe announces that the company will be offering recycling services... - May 11, 2019 - CP Lab Safety
Digisonics Collaborates with Dr. Charles Mullins on Pediatric Cardiology Reporting Solution
Digisonics Pediatric Solution is enhanced with the most extensive library of over 300 Mullins congenital cardiology diagrams via a collaboration with world-renowned pediatric cardiologist, Dr. Charles Mullins. - May 05, 2019 - Digisonics
Dream Dental Announces Mother’s Day Dream Smile Giveaway
Dream Dental is giving away free full-mouth makeover to a deserving mother. On Mother's Day 2019, Dream Dental will give away a prize worth $40,000 to $50,000 to one special person. - April 18, 2019 - Dream Dental
University Innovation and Entrepreneurship Showcase on Capitol Hill Spotlights Startup Company AEIOU Scientific Born Out of Federally-Funded Research at Ohio University
AEIOU Scientific, a startup commercializing innovative research conducted at Ohio University, was featured at The University Innovation and Entrepreneurship Showcase April 10 on Capitol Hill. Its noninvasive device is intended to improve diagnosis of osteoporosis. Hosted by the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities and the Association of American Universities, the event spotlights twenty startup companies using federally funded, university-based research. - April 11, 2019 - AEIOU Scientific LLC
Digisonics Launches Preliminary Report Export Interface to PowerScribe 360 at AIUM 2019
Digisonics interface with PowerScribe 360 streamlines Radiologist workflows by importing the entire preliminary report text for easy review and modification. - March 31, 2019 - Digisonics
Digisonics Showcases Enterprise Cardiovascular Workflow Solutions at ACC 2019
Digisonics, a leading provider of enterprise cardiovascular solutions, will show the latest functionality available in their CVIS to improve ease of reporting and turnaround times at this year's ACC Annual Scientific Sessions in New Orleans. - March 15, 2019 - Digisonics
New Low-Height, Low-Frequency Vibration Isolation Platform Adapts to Space Constraints in Critical Micro- and Nano-Microscopy
At just 2-1/4 inches in height, while isolating vibrations as low as 1 hertz, the new completely-passive Negative-Stiffness tabletop vibration isolation platform – developed by Minus K Technology – provides the industry’s thinnest low-height, low-frequency isolator for optimizing space in critical microscopy and laboratory applications. - March 14, 2019 - Minus K Technology Inc.
CP Lab Safety to Exhibit at ProFood Tech, Booth #767 to Promote Industrial Safety with New Chemical Feed Product
CP Lab Safety to showcase its newest workplace safety product, Chemical Feed Safety Clamps, March 26th – 28th at ProFood Tech at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL. The safety clamp provides a new and effective way to handle chemical drum feed processes while it helps to reduce off-gassing of chemicals and risk of exposure to hazardous chemicals. - March 14, 2019 - CP Lab Safety
Digisonics Showcases Enterprise PACS and Structured Reporting Solutions at SMFM 2019
Digisonics (Booth #332) will exhibit its latest enhancements to streamline MFM workflows and standardize care across the enterprise at this year’s Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine Annual Pregnancy Meeting in Las Vegas, NV. Digisonics enterprise solutions with modules for all study types... - January 25, 2019 - Digisonics
CP Lab Safety to Debut DIGI-note at National Stationary Show, February 3 – 6, 2019 in New York, NY
DIGI-note replaces paper sticky note, help save the environment while improving office productivity. - January 21, 2019 - CP Lab Safety
Wheeling Hospital First in U.S. to Use Surgical Device Tracking System
Wheeling Hospital has become the first U.S. medical facility to use the Matrix IT’s TRACTUS Scanner system to enhance the tracking of surgical implantable devices. Wheeling Hospital was selected to conduct trials of Matrix IT’s TRACTUS Scanner system. The surgical implantable devices... - November 15, 2018 - Matrix Medical Tracking Systems
Digisonics Showcases Radiology Reporting Workflow Solutions at RSNA 2018
Digisonics will showcase solutions to automate radiology reporting workflows including options for seamless integration with PowerScribe360 and PACS at RSNA 2018. - November 10, 2018 - Digisonics
Carilion Clinic Enhances Radiology Reporting with Digisonics
Carilion New River Valley will implement the Digisonics solution for improved radiology reporting workflows. - November 02, 2018 - Digisonics
AFC Industries Creates New Floor Post Designs
AFC Industries adds new ergonomic designs to their Fllor Post workstations. - October 28, 2018 - AFC Industries, Inc.
The Levenhuk Company at the International Photokina 2018 Exhibition in Germany
Last week, Cologne hosted Photokina – the largest exhibition and the most anticipated event in the world of digital technologies. Photokina trade fair is devoted to the entire photo, video, and imaging sector. - October 08, 2018 - Levenhuk Inc.
SSM Health Expands Use of Digisonics Structured Reporting Solution for Maternal Fetal Medicine
SSM St. Luke's Perinatal Center implements Digisonics structured reporting solution for maternal fetal medicine studies to improve workflow efficiency and deliver the best quality patient care. - August 29, 2018 - Digisonics
Levenhuk Will Take Part in the Photokina 2018 Exhibition
Levenhuk Inc, a major manufacturer of optical devices and instruments, is going to participate in Photokina 2018 exhibition that will take place in Cologne, Germany on September 26 - 29, 2018. - August 20, 2018 - Levenhuk Inc.
Digisonics Radiology Customers Reduce Clinician Fatigue and Burnout
St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla. and Alaska Family Sonograms in Anchorage, Ala. update their Digisonics solution to eliminate redundant data entry and decrease reporting times. - August 18, 2018 - Digisonics
Minus K Technology Announces Sixth U.S. Educational Giveaway
Celebrating its 25th year in business Minus K Technology, Inc. is giving away $20,000* worth of patented vibration isolators to colleges within the United States. - July 18, 2018 - Minus K Technology Inc.
Jiangsu ORA Diagnostics Inc. Introduced the Simplix Multi-Drug Test Cup
Simplix Multi-Drug Test Cup is one of the simplest Split and Key Cups on the markets. - July 13, 2018 - Jiangsu ORA Diagnostics Inc.