Directory > Manufacturing > Medical Equipment & Supplies Manufacturing
 
Medical Equipment & Supplies Manufacturing
 Sub-industries:
Dental Equipment & Supplies Manufacturing
Dental Laboratories
Laboratory Apparatus & Furniture Manufacturing
Ophthalmic Goods Manufacturing
Surgical & Medical Instrument Manufacturing
Surgical Appliance & Supplies Manufacturing
  
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Medical Equipment & Supplies Manufacturing
Bison Production Company Bison Production Company Alpharetta, GA
Bison Production Company is 100% women owned and NWBOC certified one stop shop for Industrial Safety, Industrial Cleaning, Food Safety,... 
Helvetic Dental Clinics Helvetic Dental Clinics Budapest, Hungary
Overseas dental care– Quality care at an affordable price at Helvetic Clinics Helvetic Dental Clinics guarantee the highest quality... 
Uniform Advantage Uniform Advantage
Uniform Advantage has been proudly serving the medical industry for over 20 years, specializing in providing well-made, comfortable nursing... 
Victory Dental Victory Dental Boise, ID
Boise dentist, Dr. Ripplinger, and his entire team at Victory Dental are dedicated to providing you with the personalized, quality dental... 
AgroMicron AgroMicron SG, Singapore
AgroMicron Ltd. targets the development of Rapid Early Detection (RED) products. These products identify possible pathological threats from... 
Alacriton Alacriton
AlacritonTM is a  consumer and service medical venture focusing on varied Health Care applications by Leveraging Technology with... 
Alpha Omega Alpha Omega Nazareth Illit, Israel
Alpha Omega develops and manufactures cutting-edge biomedical research and clinical equipment used worldwide in various neurological fields. 
America Hears America Hears Bristol, PA
America Hears (www.americahears.com) is a 26-year-old, American-owned-and-operated manufacturer of hearing aids located in Bristol,... 
Baxa Corporation Baxa Corporation Englewood, CO
Baxa, a customer-focused medical device company, provides innovative, solution-based technologies for fluid handling and delivery. Its systems... 
Beijing Daxiang New Material & Technology Co. Beijing Daxiang New Material & Technolog... China, China
We are the manufacturer of DX series Pneumatic Neck Traction in China. Our products is unique physical therapy device, patented products... 
Carmel Pharma Carmel Pharma Columbus, OH
Carmel Pharma is the manufacturer of the PhaSeal® System, today’s only clinically proven closed-system drug transfer device (CSTD)... 
Colorado BioScience Association Colorado BioScience Association Denver, CO
Colorado BioScience Association (CBSA) provides services and support for Colorado's growing biosciences industry. With more than 350 members,... 
Cozmore Cozmore St. Paul, MN
Deltec Cozmo Insulin Pump Smiths Medical Cozmore insulin technology System 
Curtis Dyna-Fog, Ltd. Curtis Dyna-Fog, Ltd. Westfield, IN
Curtis Dyna-Fog, Ltd. is a world leading manufacturer of spraying and fogging machines. CDF offers more than 100 product with distribution... 
DentalBillingSoftware.com DentalBillingSoftware.com Port Charlotte, FL
We specialize in helping single practice dentists and small group practices maximize their revenue, reduce claim rejections, increase cash... 
Denver CyberKnife Denver CyberKnife Lone Tree, CO
Denver CyberKnife is Colorado's only independent, free-standing radiation therapy center dedicated to treating patients with tumors using... 
Desang Ltd Desang Ltd Brighton, United Kingdom
The company was set up in 2004 by Sue Marshall, who has had insulin dependent diabetes for 33 years. She single-handedly designed the kitbag... 
DigiVision, Inc. DigiVision, Inc. San Diego, CA
DigiVision, Inc. is an established company that since 1990 has been a recognized leader in real-time image enhancement systems for medical,... 
Dr.Sofa-The Furniture Surgeon Dr.Sofa-The Furniture Surgeon Bronx, NY
Ever wonder how that couch will fit out your brownstone door and down that narrow staircase? How will you ever take apart that intricate... 
Dry Corp a division of Xero Products, LLC Dry Corp a division of Xero Products, LL... Wilmington, NC
Dry Corp a division of Xero Products LLC manufactures the only truly waterproof cast, bandage, prosthetic and limb protection in the world. 
Dynamics West Dynamics West Camarillo, CA
Dynamics West is a Microsoft Dynamics NAV reseller with superior expertise in NAV implementations, customizations, training and support. 
Eden Spine, LLC Eden Spine, LLC Altamonte Springs, FL
Eden Spine LLC is a privately held, technology driven, spine organization. The Eden Spine Group is headquartered in Florida, with a wholly... 
eele Dental eele Dental Bohemia, NY
Manufacturer of Plasma Arc curing light. Effectively cures in 1, 3 or 5 seconds. Also features a bleaching function. 30 day money back... 
Eminent Spine Eminent Spine Georgetown, TX
Eminent Spine is a privately owned company, founded in 2008, whose founders have pioneered a new era in spinal technology. Dr. Steve Courtney... 
Equipmed Equipmed Sydney, Australia
Equipmed was established in 1984 and has grown into a significant, independent distributor of innovative cosmetic, dermatological and disinfection... 
Exactech, Inc Exactech, Inc (EXAC) Gainesville, FL
Based in Gainesville, Fla., Exactech develops and markets orthopaedic implant devices, related surgical instruments and biologic materials... 
Fort Dent Family Dentistry Fort Dent Family Dentistry Tukwila, WA
Dr Lance Timmerman in Tukwila, Washington is a comprehensive general dentist. While offering routine dental care (cleanings, fillings, etc)... 
GE Walker, Inc. GE Walker, Inc. Tampa, FL
G.E. Walker, Inc. helps healthcare providers in the Southeast find optimal solutions in the dynamic medical imaging market. Our distribution... 
Global-Med Technologies Group Inc (GTG) Global-Med Technologies Group Inc (GTG) Sarasota, FL
GTG is a technologies-driven, research-based private equity group exclusively focused on the orthopedic and musculoskeletal device sector. 
GPC Medical Ltd. GPC Medical Ltd. New Delhi, India
Exporters and manufacturers of Surgical and Medical Instruments from India.  Welcome to the world of GPC - most probably the fastest... 
Great Lakes Dental Great Lakes Dental Sarnia, Canada
Dr. Jennifer Thomm of Great Lakes Dental has been proudly practicing family and cosmetic dentistry in Sarnia, Ontario Canada since 2003. 
Gresham Gas Sampling Gresham Gas Sampling Camberley, United Kingdom
Gresham Gas Sampling manufacture single & multi-point gas sampling equipment for environmental & industrial applications such as... 
Grove Dental Associates Grove Dental Associates Bolingbrook, IL
Grove Dental has teams of dentists in Wheaton, Lombard, Downers Grove and Bolingbrook, IL. We provide general dentistry, peadiatric dentistry,... 
Ideal Tool Company Ideal Tool Company Meadville, PA
Ideal Tool Company is a quality 1 facility. We are certified in ISO 9001-2000 and ISO/TS 16949:2002 offering services from design to finished... 
InfeKta Packaging International InfeKta Packaging International Lake Forest, IL
InfeKta Packaging International is a strong leader in providing strong and durable goods to the medical industry. Our diagnostic and biohazardous... 
Laser Locators Laser Locators Tampa, FL
We help Ophthalmologists locate, buy and sell lasers and a complete range of surgical and diagnostic equipment. www.laserlocators.com 
Laser Nail Center - Toenail Fungus Treatment Laser Nail Center - Toenail Fungus Treat... Phoenix, AZ
Laser Nail Center provides toenail fungus removal services using lasers. The laser toenail fungus treatment targets toenail and finger nail... 
Matrix Medical Tracking Systems Matrix Medical Tracking Systems Brookfield, WI
Matrix Medical Tracking Systems http://www.matrixmedical.co 200 S Executive Dr #101, Brookfield, WI 53005 The FDA's UDI Final Rule inspired... 
Medical Cable Co.,Ltd. Medical Cable Co.,Ltd. China
Meditech is an economic entity of designing, developing and manufacturing medical cables, whose quality system has been found to be in conformity... 
Medical Point Medical Point New Delhi, India
Medical Point was founded in year 1994 to meet the needs of various specialists of medical field. At Medical Point, our goal is to continue... 
Medifix Medifix Guildford, United Kingdom
Medifix has been established by two UK doctors to make common surgical procedures simple, easy to perform and less traumatic. Medifix has... 
Meditech Group Co, Ltd. Meditech Group Co, Ltd. Qingdao, China
Medi tech Group, founded in 1998, is a group dedicated to provide state-of-the-art products with top-ranking quality and upstanding reputation. 
Mezocore Technologies Mezocore Technologies Quebec, Canada
Mezocore™ Technologies is a consumer and service medical venture. Creating Innovative Health Solutions In Unmet Clinical Areas. 
MRI Mask.com MRI Mask.com Austin, TX
Manufactuer of lightweight, disposable MRI compatible eye shades 
Multi-Contact USA Multi-Contact USA Santa Rosa, CA
We Win Together We at Multi-Contact USA are dedicated to our customers’ success by providing the most advanced solutions in connector... 
Myotronics-Noromed, Inc. Myotronics-Noromed, Inc. Tukwila, WA
Myotronics was founded in 1966 as a result of the original pioneering research in the field of Neuromuscular Dentistry. From the beginning... 
National Safety Compliance, Inc. National Safety Compliance, Inc. Springfield, MO
NSC provides OSHA safety training videos, DVDs, workplace safety posters, first aid kits, state & federal labor law posters and other... 
New Concepts Enterprises Limited New Concepts Enterprises Limited London, United Kingdom
We are wholesale and sole distributor of "Tonus Elast" medical elastic products in UK: 1) medical elastic bandages 2) elastic belts,... 
Novatek International Novatek International Montreal, Canada
Novatek is known worldwide for leadership in pioneering 21 CFR Part 11 compliant solutions for the entire product life cycle of healthcare... 
Phase 2 Medical Manufacturing, Inc. Phase 2 Medical Manufacturing, Inc. Rochester, NH
Phase 2 Medical Manufacturing, Inc., based in Rochester, NH, is the innovative leader and turnkey contract manufacturer of single-use disposable... 
