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Medical Equipment & Supplies Manufacturing

Companies

Gold Company Profiles

ForTest

ForTest

Many quality products contains a story, made of research, work and attention of every single detail. ForTest is the right partner for companies looking for quality and reliability in leak testing...

Life-Assist

Life-Assist

Life-Assist is a trusted provider of emergency medical supplies, equipment and solutions designed to support First Responders since 1977. In July 2022 Life-Assist became an employee-owned company.

MedCare Medical Devices Canada

MedCare Medical Devices Canada

MedCare Medical Devices Canada is an importer, distributor and regulatory consulting firm specializing in rapid diagnostics, point of care, telehealth, patient comfort, mobility and digital health...

Victory Dental

Victory Dental

Boise dentist, Dr. Ripplinger, and his entire team at Victory Dental are dedicated to providing you with the personalized, quality dental care that you deserve and at a price you can feel good...

Company Profiles

AgroMicron

AgroMicron

AgroMicron Ltd. targets the development of Rapid Early Detection (RED) products. These products identify possible pathological threats from bioterrorism to pathogens plaguing global agriculture,...

Alacriton

Alacriton

AlacritonTM is a  consumer and service medical venture focusing on varied Health Care applications by Leveraging Technology with Medicine. We envision “Bench side ideaTM” to...

Alpha Omega

Alpha Omega

Alpha Omega develops and manufactures cutting-edge biomedical research and clinical equipment used worldwide in various neurological fields. With offices in the United States, Israel and Germany,...

America Hears

America Hears

America Hears (www.americahears.com) is a 26-year-old, American-owned-and-operated manufacturer of hearing aids located in Bristol, Pennsylvania. The company offers clinical quality, 100%...

Baxa Corporation

Baxa Corporation

Baxa, a customer-focused medical device company, provides innovative, solution-based technologies for fluid handling and delivery. Its systems and devices promote the safe and efficient preparation,...

Beijing Daxiang New Material & Technology Co.

Beijing Daxiang New Material & Technology Co.

We are the manufacturer of DX series Pneumatic Neck Traction in China. Our products is unique physical therapy device, patented products and equipment-air pressure driven help you cure and...

Bison Production Company

Bison Production Company

Bison Production Company is 100% women owned and NWBOC certified one stop shop for Industrial Safety, Industrial Cleaning, Food Safety, Health Care and Household products in USA since 2009. Our goal...

Carmel Pharma

Carmel Pharma

Carmel Pharma is the manufacturer of the PhaSeal® System, today’s only clinically proven closed-system drug transfer device (CSTD) for the safe handling of hazardous drugs. Supported by...

Colorado BioScience Association

Colorado BioScience Association

Colorado BioScience Association (CBSA) provides services and support for Colorado's growing biosciences industry. With more than 350 members, the CBSA actively works to promote the growth of the...

Cozmore

Cozmore

Deltec Cozmo Insulin Pump Smiths Medical Cozmore insulin technology System

Curtis Dyna-Fog, Ltd.

Curtis Dyna-Fog, Ltd.

Curtis Dyna-Fog, Ltd. is a world leading manufacturer of spraying and fogging machines. CDF offers more than 100 product with distribution in more than 80 different countries.

DentalBillingSoftware.com

DentalBillingSoftware.com

We specialize in helping single practice dentists and small group practices maximize their revenue, reduce claim rejections, increase cash flow, and reduce AR thru innovative dental billing and...

Denver CyberKnife

Denver CyberKnife

Denver CyberKnife is Colorado's only independent, free-standing radiation therapy center dedicated to treating patients with tumors using image-guided radiosurgery. Denver CyberKnife treats the...

Desang Ltd

Desang Ltd

The company was set up in 2004 by Sue Marshall, who has had insulin dependent diabetes for 33 years. She single-handedly designed the kitbag and sourced the manufacturer and the funding. Since the...

DigiVision, Inc.

DigiVision, Inc.

DigiVision, Inc. is an established company that since 1990 has been a recognized leader in real-time image enhancement systems for medical, dental, industrial, military and most recently consumer...

Dr.Sofa-The Furniture Surgeon

Dr.Sofa-The Furniture Surgeon

Ever wonder how that couch will fit out your brownstone door and down that narrow staircase? How will you ever take apart that intricate wall unit - and if you do, how will you ever get it back...

Dry Corp a division of Xero Products, LLC

Dry Corp a division of Xero Products, LLC

Dry Corp a division of Xero Products LLC manufactures the only truly waterproof cast, bandage, prosthetic and limb protection in the world. The company was founded when Dr. Arch the inventor gave the...

Dynamics West

Dynamics West

Dynamics West is a Microsoft Dynamics NAV reseller with superior expertise in NAV implementations, customizations, training and support. Our executive staff all have at least 10 years of experience...

Eden Spine, LLC

Eden Spine, LLC

Eden Spine LLC is a privately held, technology driven, spine organization. The Eden Spine Group is headquartered in Florida, with a wholly owned subsidiary in Geneva, Switzerland. It is currently...

eele Dental

eele Dental

Manufacturer of Plasma Arc curing light. Effectively cures in 1, 3 or 5 seconds. Also features a bleaching function. 30 day money back guarantee. eeleDental is the department of eele...

Eminent Spine

Eminent Spine

Forged in solid biomechanics and the best-known biomaterials, Eminent Spine has emerged as an industry leader in the evolution of spinal implants and instrumentation. The company was founded in 2008...

Equipmed

Equipmed

Equipmed was established in 1984 and has grown into a significant, independent distributor of innovative cosmetic, dermatological and disinfection equipment. The global reach of the company now...

Exactech, Inc

Exactech, Inc

Based in Gainesville, Fla., Exactech develops and markets orthopaedic implant devices, related surgical instruments and biologic materials and services to hospitals and physicians. The company...

Fort Dent Family Dentistry

Fort Dent Family Dentistry

Dr Lance Timmerman in Tukwila, Washington is a comprehensive general dentist. While offering routine dental care (cleanings, fillings, etc) he also offers more complex and specialized services such...

Global-Med Technologies Group Inc (GTG)

Global-Med Technologies Group Inc (GTG)

GTG is a technologies-driven, research-based private equity group exclusively focused on the orthopedic and musculoskeletal device sector. GTG provides surgeons and health professionals with...

GPC Medical Ltd.

GPC Medical Ltd.

Exporters and manufacturers of Surgical and Medical Instruments from India.  Welcome to the world of GPC - most probably the fastest growing Indian company, manufacturing and exporting...

Great Lakes Dental

Great Lakes Dental

Dr. Jennifer Thomm of Great Lakes Dental has been proudly practicing family and cosmetic dentistry in Sarnia, Ontario Canada since 2003. Dr. Thomm and her team of dental professionals at Great Lakes...

Gresham Gas Sampling

Gresham Gas Sampling

Gresham Gas Sampling manufacture single & multi-point gas sampling equipment for environmental & industrial applications such as landfill, mine and chimney flue gaseous discharges.

Grove Dental Associates

Grove Dental Associates

Grove Dental has teams of dentists in Wheaton, Lombard, Downers Grove and Bolingbrook, IL. We provide general dentistry, peadiatric dentistry, orthodontics, cosmetic dentistry, periodontics,...

Helvetic Dental Clinics

Helvetic Dental Clinics

Overseas dental care– Quality care at an affordable price at Helvetic Clinics Helvetic Dental Clinics guarantee the highest quality dental care while saving 50 to 70% on your bill compared to...

Ideal Tool Company

Ideal Tool Company

Ideal Tool Company is a quality 1 facility. We are certified in ISO 9001-2000 and ISO/TS 16949:2002 offering services from design to finished product. The main facility is located in PA and our...

InfeKta Packaging International

InfeKta Packaging International

InfeKta Packaging International is a strong leader in providing strong and durable goods to the medical industry. Our diagnostic and biohazardous product containers and shippers conform with all...

Laser Locators

Laser Locators

We help Ophthalmologists locate, buy and sell lasers and a complete range of surgical and diagnostic equipment. www.laserlocators.com

Laser Nail Center - Toenail Fungus Treatment

Laser Nail Center - Toenail Fungus Treatment

Laser Nail Center provides toenail fungus removal services using lasers. The laser toenail fungus treatment targets toenail and finger nail fungus safely and effectively.

Matrix Medical Tracking Systems

Matrix Medical Tracking Systems

Matrix Medical Tracking Systems http://www.matrixmedical.co 200 S Executive Dr #101, Brookfield, WI 53005 The FDA's UDI Final Rule inspired an unprecedented level of collaboration among healthcare...

Medical Cable Co.,Ltd.

Medical Cable Co.,Ltd.

Meditech is an economic entity of designing, developing and manufacturing medical cables, whose quality system has been found to be in conformity with the requirements of ISO and CE. The scope of...

Medical Point

Medical Point

Medical Point was founded in year 1994 to meet the needs of various specialists of medical field. At Medical Point, our goal is to continue to bring you not just the innovative equipment but also the...

Medifix

Medifix

Medifix has been established by two UK doctors to make common surgical procedures simple, easy to perform and less traumatic. Medifix has developed The U-Cannula™ and VenaCan to address the...

Meditech Group Co, Ltd.

Meditech Group Co, Ltd.

Medi tech Group, founded in 1998, is a group dedicated to provide state-of-the-art products with top-ranking quality and upstanding reputation. As a good provider and professional exporter whose...

Mezocore Technologies

Mezocore Technologies

Mezocore™ Technologies is a consumer and service medical venture. Creating Innovative Health Solutions In Unmet Clinical Areas.

MobilDrTech, Inc.

MobilDrTech, Inc.

MobilDrTech, Inc. (www.mobildrtech.com) is a full-service telemedicine systems and equipment provider. Founded in 2009 and based in Sugar Land, (Houston) TX, MobilDrTech provides telemedicine...

MRI Mask.com

MRI Mask.com

Manufactuer of lightweight, disposable MRI compatible eye shades

Multi-Contact USA

Multi-Contact USA

We Win Together We at Multi-Contact USA are dedicated to our customers’ success by providing the most advanced solutions in connector technology. We strive to achieve the best in our employee...

Myotronics-Noromed, Inc.

Myotronics-Noromed, Inc.

Myotronics was founded in 1966 as a result of the original pioneering research in the field of Neuromuscular Dentistry. From the beginning Myotronics has led the field in providing the dental...

Natick Family Dental

Natick Family Dental

Natick Family Dental, a multi-specialty dental clinic located in Natick Center (just north of Sherborn and Dover), has been in business since 1999. Natick Family Dental specializes in cosmetic,...

National Safety Compliance, Inc.

National Safety Compliance, Inc.

NSC provides OSHA safety training videos, DVDs, workplace safety posters, first aid kits, state & federal labor law posters and other workplace products. NSC offers hundreds of products to assist...

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