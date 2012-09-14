PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Directory > Manufacturing > Jewelry & Silverware Manufacturing > Jewelers' Material & Lapidary Work Manufacturing
 
Jewelers' Material & Lapidary Work Manufacturing
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs

 
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Jewelers' Material & Lapidary Work Manufacturing
PLATINUM COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
Crysobel Crysobel San Francisco, CA
Gaitri, the creative spirit behind Crysobel, conceived the fine jewelry collection as an expression of her personal experiences. Each handcrafted piece showcases her diverse background rooted... 
COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
GemFind GemFind Henderson, Nv
WWW.GEMFIND.COM 
Gems Town Gems Town jaipur, India
We manufacture studded diamond Jewellery for Indian & Wesrern look with using precious and semi precious sparkling stons in gold, sliver... 
Liberti Liberti Denver, CO
The mission of Liberti is to help transform consumers into socially conscious change makers here in America, one transaction at a time. 
New Age Diamonds New Age Diamonds
New Age Diamonds is one of the biggest man-made diamond manufacturers. The company produces fancy coloured cultured diamonds which have... 
Pasternak Findings Pasternak Findings Tel-Aviv, Israel
Pasternak Findings is a privately owned company, held by Zeev and Martine Pasternak, who have been in the jewelry findings supply business... 
Companies 1 - 6 of 6 Page: 1


Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help