|
|
|
|Crysobel San Francisco, CA
Gaitri, the creative spirit behind Crysobel, conceived the fine jewelry collection as an expression of her personal experiences. Each handcrafted piece showcases her diverse background rooted...
|
|GemFind Henderson, Nv
WWW.GEMFIND.COM
|
|Gems Town jaipur, India
We manufacture studded diamond Jewellery for Indian & Wesrern look with using precious and semi precious sparkling stons in gold, sliver...
|
|Liberti Denver, CO
The mission of Liberti is to help transform consumers into socially conscious change makers here in America, one transaction at a time.
|
|New Age Diamonds
New Age Diamonds is one of the biggest man-made diamond manufacturers. The company produces fancy coloured cultured diamonds which have...
|
|Pasternak Findings Tel-Aviv, Israel
Pasternak Findings is a privately owned company, held by Zeev and Martine Pasternak, who have been in the jewelry findings supply business...
|Companies 1 - 6 of 6
|Page: 1