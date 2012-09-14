PLATINUM COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com Crysobel San Francisco, CA Gaitri, the creative spirit behind Crysobel, conceived the fine jewelry collection as an expression of her personal experiences. Each handcrafted piece showcases her diverse background rooted... COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com GemFind Henderson, Nv WWW.GEMFIND.COM Gems Town jaipur, India We manufacture studded diamond Jewellery for Indian & Wesrern look with using precious and semi precious sparkling stons in gold, sliver... Liberti Denver, CO The mission of Liberti is to help transform consumers into socially conscious change makers here in America, one transaction at a time. New Age Diamonds New Age Diamonds is one of the biggest man-made diamond manufacturers. The company produces fancy coloured cultured diamonds which have... Pasternak Findings Tel-Aviv, Israel Pasternak Findings is a privately owned company, held by Zeev and Martine Pasternak, who have been in the jewelry findings supply business... Companies 1 - 6 of 6 Page: 1

