Recent Headlines
FashionSonder Jewellery to Present the 2026 "Dragon-Horse Spirit" Lunar New Year Series
FashionSonder will launch its 2026 Chinese Lunar New Year special collection at 00:00 on February 16, 2026 (Lunar New Year's Eve). - February 10, 2026 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
FashionSonder Jewelry to Launch 2025 Christmas Collection "Winter Hymn," Reimagining Festive Art Through Eastern Aesthetics
FashionSonder will launch its 2025 Christmas collection, "Winter Hymn," on December 25, 2025. - December 24, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
FashionSonder Jewellery to Launch "Bright Eyes" Collection on World Sight Day, Advocating for Global Vision Health Through Jewelry Art
Jewellery brand FashionSonder Jewellery announced today that it will officially release the "Bright Eyes" high jewellery collection on October 9, 2025, World Sight Day, under the theme "Protect Your Vision, Protect the Windows to the Soul." Centered around eye-inspired designs,... - October 11, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
FashionSonder Jewelry to Launch "Peach & Plum" Teacher's Day Collection: Honoring Educators with Eastern Aesthetics
FashionSonder Jewelry will launch a "Peach & Plum" jewelry collection on September 10, 2025, China's Teacher's Day. - September 11, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
FashionSonder Jewelry Accelerates Digital Transformation: AI Models to Dominate 80% of Product Displays
FashionSonder Jewelry company will increase its use of AI models in jewelry displays from the current 30% to 80% by November 1, 2025. - August 19, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
FashionSonder Jewelry 7th Anniversary Exhibition Opens at Starlight Art Museum
August 1–31, free admission to the public: ten best-selling masterpieces and never-before-seen rarities displayed together for the first time. - July 28, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
FashionSonder Jewelry Celebrates 7th Anniversary with the Launch of the "Heart of Peace" Collection
FashionSonder Jewelry is set to unveil the “Heart of Peace” jewelry collection on July 28, 2025 to celebrates its 7th anniversary. - July 18, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
FashionSonder Jewelry Brings the Night Sky Within Reach
FashionSonder Jewelry will launch the “Stellar Wish Edition” on August 1, 2025. - July 16, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
GemFind Digital Solutions Partners with EDI Options to Revolutionize Connectivity Between Jewelry Retailers and Vendors
GemFind Digital Solutions, a leading digital marketing and technology provider for the jewelry industry, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with EDI Options, an industry pioneer in electronic data interchange (EDI) solutions. This collaboration is set to redefine the way jewelry retailers and vendors connect, communicate, and conduct business in the digital age. - May 23, 2025 - GemFind
Metro Jewelry Plaza Welcomes Next-Generation Designers, Diamond Dealers, and Watch Brands Under New Ownership
The iconic jewelry district in Downtown Miami is undergoing a dynamic transformation as Metro Jewelry Plaza officially opens its doors for business to the jewelry trades this June, ushering in a new wave of young artisans, contemporary jewelry designers, diamond and bridal dealers, and luxury watch companies. - April 25, 2025 - Metro Jewelry Plaza
FashionSonder's 6th Anniversary Limited Edition Jewelry Released
To commemorate the company's sixth anniversary, FashionSonder has launched a series of limited edition jewelry to reward customers and demonstrate the company's commitment to exquisite craftsmanship. - April 30, 2024 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
GemFind's Newest Tool: "In Store Personal Shopper-Video Call"
GemFind Digital Solutions, the #1 technology and digital marketing agency in the jewelry industry, released their newest innovation, In Store Personal Shopper - Video Call. GemFind’s new Video Call, in exclusive partnership with Oktium technology, allows jewelers to provide an in store shopping experience via video chat with their customers. - October 18, 2022 - GemFind
Kristen Baird® Jewelry Voted "Best Jewelry Store in Savannah" for 2020 Best of the Best Awards
This marks the third year in a row that the local jeweler has won this award. - October 01, 2020 - Kristen Baird® Jewelry
Kristen Baird® Jewelry Selected by Globalgiving as Red Backpack Fund Recipient
Local jewelry designer receives $5,000 Grant from The Spanx by Sara Blakely Foundation. - May 28, 2020 - Kristen Baird® Jewelry
Veronica Waldman, a Principal at Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc., Implements Cash Referral Program
The implementation of DWGI's Cash Referral Program evidences yet another industry leading mechanism that expresses DWGI's respect for the valued patronage of its global clientele. - May 05, 2020 - Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.
Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc. Ratifies Distinguished Ethical Jewelry Pledge
Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc. is at the forefront of the global campaign to eliminate human rights violations in the international diamond, gemstone and jewelry trade's respective supply chain(s). - April 22, 2020 - Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.
Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Diamond & Custom Jewelry Profits to Benefit Charity
18% of the profits from all of Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s international diamond & custom jewelry sales during the coronavirus (COVID-19) global lockdown will result in a charitable donation benefiting the ASPCA. - April 22, 2020 - Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.
Eklektic Jewelry Studio Opens Second Location in Houston
Houston jeweler - family-owned, customer-oriented jewelry studio now operating in River Oaks Center. - February 01, 2020 - Eklektic Jewelry Studio
Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc. Embraces the Lessons of "Blood Diamond" & the Kimberley Process
"Blood Diamond's" ethical, social & environmental message(s) are bolstered by Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s loose colorless diamond and natural colored fancy diamond conflict-free acquisition policy in strict accordance with the Kimberley Process. - December 16, 2019 - Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.
Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s Quarterly December 2019 Premium Rough Diamond Tender
Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s Quarterly Rough Diamond Tender is Highlighted by Premium 8.00++ Carat Natural Rare White & Natural Fancy Color Rough Diamond Calibrated Matched Parcels & Significant Larger Individual Premium Rough Diamonds - December 09, 2019 - Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.
"Beaded Textile Bracelets" Book Presents a Brand New Way to Make Macrame Jewelry
A new book by Interlace Designs presents 10 projects that use innovative “textile” methods for making macramé jewelry. These methods have never been seen before and with this book makers will have something brand new to experience and learn. - October 03, 2018 - Interlace Designs
4 Reasons Your Store Needs an eCommerce Website
New and returning customers are critical for growing your business. But sometimes, getting new customers and connecting with current ones is easier said than done. Developing an eCommerce website easily allows you to bring your sales online, breaking down any barriers of a physical location and... - March 18, 2018 - GemFind
EcoStar Diamond Adds Thousands of Diamonds to Their Lab-Grown Collection
EcoStarDiamond.com, one of the fastest growing companies selling man made diamonds online, introduces The Elite Collection of Pure Carbon, Colorless, Lab-Created Diamonds to their extensive collection of Lab-grown diamonds, and diamond infused simulants. All diamonds in the Elite Collection are... - January 16, 2018 - EcoStar Diamond
GemFind Partners with The Edge to Improve Customer Experience
GemFind announced that it has reached a strategic partnership agreement with leading industry point-of-sale provider The Edge. This move seeks to improve the overall customer experience of both online and in-the-store consumers. - November 01, 2017 - GemFind
GemFind's Blog: How to Reach National and Local Customers
Your online jewelry business can attract both national and local customers using various affordable marketing techniques such as local SEO and pay-per-click (PPC) advertising. Building valuable unique content is also one of the foundations to a successful website that draws organic traffic. Here are ways you can put these techniques together to form an effective marketing strategy for your jewelry website. - July 08, 2017 - GemFind
GemFind Rolls Out New Reporting Feature for JewelCloud App
GemFind, a leading web technologies and digital marketing firm specializing in the jewelry industry, is announcing the launch of a new reporting module for their popular JewelCloud App. The new feature will be formally unveiled by GemFind at the JCK Luxury Show in Las Vegas commencing on June 2nd. - June 02, 2017 - GemFind
Jewelry by Drekia Website Launch
Jewelry by Drekia, a business specializing in artisan handcrafted jewelry, is launching its new and improved website. Customers who want to embrace the artistry, individuality, and personal blends that jewelry making should be, have to look no further. - May 15, 2017 - Drekia Tate
First Fairtrade Gold Bridal Jewelry Offered to the North American Market by an American Jeweler, Reflective Jewelry of Sante Fe
The pioneering fair trade British jeweler offers luxury brand through the first US Fairtrade Gold jeweler, Reflective Jewelry of Santa Fe. - March 01, 2017 - Reflective Jewelry, Santa Fe
Bearddrop is Launching World’s First Beard Accessory Shop for Beard Enthusiasts and Beard Lovers
Innovation: Creativity is the best way to achieve many things in life, including creating something which is more than just a beard accessory. This company is meant to achieve many great things through innovation and thinking outside box without creating any rules. - January 26, 2017 - Bearddrop
Bridal Jewelry Designer Jeff Cooper Designs Joins GemFind’s JewelCloud®
Retailers around the world can now access the award-winning designs in social product network JewelCloud® and use assets on their websites as well as Facebook pages. - August 24, 2016 - GemFind
DIANA Joins GemFind's Social Product Network JewelCloud
Retailers can now easily access DIANA’s products in GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud® tool. - June 10, 2016 - GemFind
James Breski Joins GemFind's Social Product Network JewelCloud
Authorized retailers can now easily access James Breski's product feed in responsive JewelCloud® App on their websites. - June 08, 2016 - GemFind
Goldman Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud
Retailers can now easily access Goldman’s products in GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud tool. - June 01, 2016 - GemFind
Jewelry Instantly at Customers’ Fingertips with GemFind’s New Facebook App
GemFind is spearheading the jewelry marketing industry with the first Facebook app to reveal a live product gallery. - May 25, 2016 - GemFind
Whitehouse Brothers Joins GemFind's Social Product Network JewelCloud
Authorized retailers can now easily access Whitehouse Brothers's product feed in responsive JewelCloud® App on their websites. - May 19, 2016 - GemFind
Bold, Beautiful, a Celebration of You! See Designer Carolyn Pollack's New Genuine Gemstone Presentation for Carolyn Pollack Jewelry/American West Jewelry
Designer Carolyn Pollack debuts new genuine gemstone presentation for her sterling silver collection of jewelry for Carolyn Pollack Jewelry and American West Jewelry. - April 26, 2016 - Carolyn Pollack Jewelry
Spring Collections by Carolyn Pollack Jewelry: Sleeping Beauty Turquoise
Designer Carolyn Pollack releases a new line of sterling silver jewelry for Spring. - April 18, 2016 - Carolyn Pollack Jewelry
Spring Collections by Carolyn Pollack: CP Signature/Relios by CP/Coronation
Designer Carolyn Pollack releases a new line of sterling silver jewelry for Spring. - March 21, 2016 - Carolyn Pollack Jewelry
AGS Selects GemFind to Help Members with Online Marketing
The American Gem Society (AGS) has announced a new strategic partnership with GemFind. As part of this agreement, AGS members now receive special pricing on GemFind’s web technology services, such as websites, social media marketing, web apps, and more. - January 29, 2016 - GemFind
ArtCarved Bridal Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud®
Authorized retailers can now easily access ArtCarved’s product feed in responsive JewelCloud® App on their websites as well as Facebook. - October 15, 2015 - GemFind
Liberti Kickstarter Cancelled - But They're Not Giving Up on Jobs for Refugees
The Liberti Kickstarter campaign for resettled refugees was cancelled with just 48 hours to go, but they're "not giving up on it.” Liberti has earned just $23,705 of the $68,000 goal, and had less than 48 hours remaining on their Kickstarter campaign. - October 01, 2015 - Liberti
WiseWear Raises $2.5 Million Seed Round
Wearable Tech Startup Closes Seed Round to Bring Luxury Smart Jewelry Line to the Market for Women. - September 18, 2015 - WiseWear Corporation
Refugee Crisis: Incentivize Companies to Create Jobs and Welcome More Refugees in America.
Liberti’s home state of Colorado embraces thousands of newly resettled refugees every year, and Liberti is an example of the importance that each state has to actively support social enterprises. Help carry the torch to empower lives with a socially responsible business that not only provides a living wage, but also a chance to share in the profits. - September 11, 2015 - Liberti
Ethical Fashion Made in America; Liberti Launches Kickstarter Crowdsourcing Campaign to Make a Difference in America
Liberti, a new lifestyle brand for the conscious American consumer, has launched a campaign to empower those often forgotten. The mission is to reduce the fast fashion craze by providing stylish handmade accessories and lifestyle products that are made by resettled refugees living in America. It is... - September 04, 2015 - Liberti
Le Vian Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud®
Authorized retailers can now easily access Le Vian’s product feed and digital assets in GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud® tool. - June 22, 2015 - GemFind
Designer Vanna K Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud®
Vanna K makes products and digital assets accessible and available for distribution to Authorised retailers through GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud® platfporm. - May 21, 2015 - GemFind
H.J. Namdar Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud®
Local retailers can now easily access H.J. Namdar’s product feed in GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud® tool. - May 14, 2015 - GemFind
Tycoon Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud®
Local retailers can now easily access Tycoon’s product feed and digital assets in GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud® tool and feed to their website. - May 12, 2015 - GemFind
GemFind Launches Retail Locator Facebook App Pushing Online Traffic in Store
Local retailers are seamlessly featured alongside jewelry vendor collections with GemFind’s latest Facebook App. - May 08, 2015 - GemFind
BeadPeaceLove Announces 2015 Beach Inspired Jewelry Line
BeadPeaceLove, a designer of Bohemian Chic Jewelry, announced the launch of their 2015 Beach Inspired Jewelry line. - April 21, 2015 - BeadPeaceLove