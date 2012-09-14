PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc. Embraces the Lessons of "Blood Diamond" & the Kimberley Process "Blood Diamond's" ethical, social & environmental message(s) are bolstered by Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s loose colorless diamond and natural colored fancy diamond conflict-free acquisition policy in strict accordance with the Kimberley Process. - December 16, 2019 - Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.

Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s Quarterly December 2019 Premium Rough Diamond Tender Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s Quarterly Rough Diamond Tender is Highlighted by Premium 8.00++ Carat Natural Rare White & Natural Fancy Color Rough Diamond Calibrated Matched Parcels & Significant Larger Individual Premium Rough Diamonds - December 09, 2019 - Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.

"Beaded Textile Bracelets" Book Presents a Brand New Way to Make Macrame Jewelry A new book by Interlace Designs presents 10 projects that use innovative “textile” methods for making macramé jewelry. These methods have never been seen before and with this book makers will have something brand new to experience and learn. - October 03, 2018 - Interlace Designs

4 Reasons Your Store Needs an eCommerce Website New and returning customers are critical for growing your business. But sometimes, getting new customers and connecting with current ones is easier said than done. Developing an eCommerce website easily allows you to bring your sales online, breaking down any barriers of a physical location and increasing... - March 18, 2018 - GemFind

EcoStar Diamond Adds Thousands of Diamonds to Their Lab-Grown Collection EcoStarDiamond.com, one of the fastest growing companies selling man made diamonds online, introduces The Elite Collection of Pure Carbon, Colorless, Lab-Created Diamonds to their extensive collection of Lab-grown diamonds, and diamond infused simulants. All diamonds in the Elite Collection are DEF... - January 16, 2018 - EcoStar Diamond

GemFind Partners with The Edge to Improve Customer Experience GemFind announced that it has reached a strategic partnership agreement with leading industry point-of-sale provider The Edge. This move seeks to improve the overall customer experience of both online and in-the-store consumers. - November 01, 2017 - GemFind

GemFind's Blog: How to Reach National and Local Customers Your online jewelry business can attract both national and local customers using various affordable marketing techniques such as local SEO and pay-per-click (PPC) advertising. Building valuable unique content is also one of the foundations to a successful website that draws organic traffic. Here are ways you can put these techniques together to form an effective marketing strategy for your jewelry website. - July 08, 2017 - GemFind

GemFind Rolls Out New Reporting Feature for JewelCloud App GemFind, a leading web technologies and digital marketing firm specializing in the jewelry industry, is announcing the launch of a new reporting module for their popular JewelCloud App. The new feature will be formally unveiled by GemFind at the JCK Luxury Show in Las Vegas commencing on June 2nd. Attendees... - June 02, 2017 - GemFind

Jewelry by Drekia Website Launch Jewelry by Drekia, a business specializing in artisan handcrafted jewelry, is launching its new and improved website. Customers who want to embrace the artistry, individuality, and personal blends that jewelry making should be, have to look no further. - May 15, 2017 - Drekia Tate

First Fairtrade Gold Bridal Jewelry Offered to the North American Market by an American Jeweler, Reflective Jewelry of Sante Fe The pioneering fair trade British jeweler offers luxury brand through the first US Fairtrade Gold jeweler, Reflective Jewelry of Santa Fe. - March 01, 2017 - Reflective Jewelry, Santa Fe

Bearddrop is Launching World’s First Beard Accessory Shop for Beard Enthusiasts and Beard Lovers Innovation: Creativity is the best way to achieve many things in life, including creating something which is more than just a beard accessory. This company is meant to achieve many great things through innovation and thinking outside box without creating any rules. - January 26, 2017 - Bearddrop

Bridal Jewelry Designer Jeff Cooper Designs Joins GemFind’s JewelCloud® Retailers around the world can now access the award-winning designs in social product network JewelCloud® and use assets on their websites as well as Facebook pages. - August 24, 2016 - GemFind

DIANA Joins GemFind's Social Product Network JewelCloud Retailers can now easily access DIANA’s products in GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud® tool. - June 10, 2016 - GemFind

James Breski Joins GemFind's Social Product Network JewelCloud Authorized retailers can now easily access James Breski's product feed in responsive JewelCloud® App on their websites. - June 08, 2016 - GemFind

Goldman Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud Retailers can now easily access Goldman’s products in GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud tool. - June 01, 2016 - GemFind

Jewelry Instantly at Customers’ Fingertips with GemFind’s New Facebook App GemFind is spearheading the jewelry marketing industry with the first Facebook app to reveal a live product gallery. - May 25, 2016 - GemFind

Whitehouse Brothers Joins GemFind's Social Product Network JewelCloud Authorized retailers can now easily access Whitehouse Brothers's product feed in responsive JewelCloud® App on their websites. - May 19, 2016 - GemFind

Bold, Beautiful, a Celebration of You! See Designer Carolyn Pollack's New Genuine Gemstone Presentation for Carolyn Pollack Jewelry/American West Jewelry Designer Carolyn Pollack debuts new genuine gemstone presentation for her sterling silver collection of jewelry for Carolyn Pollack Jewelry and American West Jewelry. - April 26, 2016 - Carolyn Pollack Jewelry

Spring Collections by Carolyn Pollack Jewelry: Sleeping Beauty Turquoise Designer Carolyn Pollack releases a new line of sterling silver jewelry for Spring. - April 18, 2016 - Carolyn Pollack Jewelry

Spring Collections by Carolyn Pollack: CP Signature/Relios by CP/Coronation Designer Carolyn Pollack releases a new line of sterling silver jewelry for Spring. - March 21, 2016 - Carolyn Pollack Jewelry

AGS Selects GemFind to Help Members with Online Marketing The American Gem Society (AGS) has announced a new strategic partnership with GemFind. As part of this agreement, AGS members now receive special pricing on GemFind’s web technology services, such as websites, social media marketing, web apps, and more. - January 29, 2016 - GemFind

ArtCarved Bridal Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud® Authorized retailers can now easily access ArtCarved’s product feed in responsive JewelCloud® App on their websites as well as Facebook. - October 15, 2015 - GemFind

Liberti Kickstarter Cancelled - But They're Not Giving Up on Jobs for Refugees The Liberti Kickstarter campaign for resettled refugees was cancelled with just 48 hours to go, but they're "not giving up on it.” Liberti has earned just $23,705 of the $68,000 goal, and had less than 48 hours remaining on their Kickstarter campaign. - October 01, 2015 - Liberti

WiseWear Raises $2.5 Million Seed Round Wearable Tech Startup Closes Seed Round to Bring Luxury Smart Jewelry Line to the Market for Women. - September 18, 2015 - WiseWear Corporation

Refugee Crisis: Incentivize Companies to Create Jobs and Welcome More Refugees in America. Liberti’s home state of Colorado embraces thousands of newly resettled refugees every year, and Liberti is an example of the importance that each state has to actively support social enterprises. Help carry the torch to empower lives with a socially responsible business that not only provides a living wage, but also a chance to share in the profits. - September 11, 2015 - Liberti

Ethical Fashion Made in America; Liberti Launches Kickstarter Crowdsourcing Campaign to Make a Difference in America Liberti, a new lifestyle brand for the conscious American consumer, has launched a campaign to empower those often forgotten. The mission is to reduce the fast fashion craze by providing stylish handmade accessories and lifestyle products that are made by resettled refugees living in America. It is estimated... - September 04, 2015 - Liberti

Le Vian Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud® Authorized retailers can now easily access Le Vian’s product feed and digital assets in GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud® tool. - June 22, 2015 - GemFind

Designer Vanna K Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud® Vanna K makes products and digital assets accessible and available for distribution to Authorised retailers through GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud® platfporm. - May 21, 2015 - GemFind

H.J. Namdar Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud® Local retailers can now easily access H.J. Namdar’s product feed in GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud® tool. - May 14, 2015 - GemFind

Tycoon Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud® Local retailers can now easily access Tycoon’s product feed and digital assets in GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud® tool and feed to their website. - May 12, 2015 - GemFind

GemFind Launches Retail Locator Facebook App Pushing Online Traffic in Store Local retailers are seamlessly featured alongside jewelry vendor collections with GemFind’s latest Facebook App. - May 08, 2015 - GemFind

BeadPeaceLove Announces 2015 Beach Inspired Jewelry Line BeadPeaceLove, a designer of Bohemian Chic Jewelry, announced the launch of their 2015 Beach Inspired Jewelry line. - April 21, 2015 - BeadPeaceLove

Endless Jewelry Implements GemFind's JewelCloud® Catalog Web Application Making Its Entire Collection Available to Retailers Endless Jewelry, the fastest growing brand in the jewelry industry today, expands its presence by offering its entire collection on JewelCloud®. GemFind’s turnkey platform allows vendors to display their products into their authorized retailers’ website and Facebook pages, which then generates sales and leads for retailers. - March 04, 2015 - GemFind

Suranas Jewelove Announces New Year Platinum Jewelry Sales Suranas Jewelove, the premium online platinum jewelry retailer from India has announced its New Year 2015 sales offers to attract customers. The company has announced an additional discount of 10% on jewelry shopping worth over Rs. 50,000 & an additional discount of 15% on jewelry purchase worth over Rs. 100,000. The company expects to enhance sales and generate funds for expansion through this sales offer. - January 04, 2015 - Jewelove

Kiran Gems Won the Prestigious “Manufacturer of the Year - Diamond Cutting & Polishing” Title in JNA Awards 2014 Kiran Gems Private Limited, the world’s largest manufacturer of diamonds, has been recognized in JNA Awards 2014 for the title award category “Manufacturer of the Year – Diamond Cutting & Polishing”. The award was given on Tuesday evening, 16 September 2014 during the gala... - September 21, 2014 - Kiran Gems

Kiran Gems Bestowed with 6 Sarin Awards for Being the Fastest Growing Company & Highest Numbers of Machinery Kiran Gems, the world’s largest manufacturer of diamonds, has been awarded in 6 categories for having the “Highest Number of Machinery” & “Fastest Growing Company” by Sarin Technologies. Kiran Gems conceded 5 awards in a row for the “Highest Number of Machinery”... - September 21, 2014 - Kiran Gems

Kiran Gems Gets the First IIDGR’s Automated Melle Screening Machine Commissioned Kiran Gems, the world’s largest manufacturer of diamonds, gets the first IIDGR’s Automated Melle Screening (AMS) Machine commissioned in its Headquarters in BDB, Mumbai. AMS is currently the most advanced machine with the latest technology in CVD screening. Mr Dinesh Lakhani, Director Global... - July 10, 2014 - Kiran Gems

Kiran Gems Manufactures Humongous 5.3 Million Carats in the Past Year Kiran Gems Private Limited, the world’s largest manufacturer of diamonds, had cut and polished humongous 5.3 million carats of rough in the past financial year 2013-14. The company has added 11 factories, with top of the line machinery to manage the value addition process for such a huge volume... - July 10, 2014 - Kiran Gems

American Heart Association and Exclusive Jewelry Designer Joseph Aviv; Raising Heart Beats for a Good Cause Several of the designer's pieces to be featured at this year's American Heart Association Annual Heart Ball. - May 16, 2014 - Joseph Aviv Fine Jewelry

GemFind Celebrates 15 Years with Responsive Web Design, Growth News Established in 1999, GemFind’s range of services have expanded from website development to digital marketing, with all of the company’s applications and websites now featuring responsive web design. Offering the latest web-browsing technology presents tremendous growth opportunities for GemFind as it celebrates a milestone anniversary in 2014. - February 19, 2014 - GemFind

Kiran Gems Conducts Interoffice Cricket Tournament as a Part of Their "Employee Recreations and Development" Kiran Gems, Mumbai had two days, 21/12 and 22/12, of inter office cricket tournament as a part of their “employee recreations and development” program. There were 12 teams which had employee participation from all levels of Kiran i.e. right from “office assistant” to “management”... - January 02, 2014 - Kiran Gems

Discounts on Special 18K White Gold Diamond Bracelets Pasternak Findings is offering special discounts of up to 30 percent on select diamond bracelet designs from their unique collection of 18K white gold Piero Milano tennis bracelets and bezel diamond bracelets. - October 17, 2013 - Pasternak Findings

The Gem Shop and Diamond Source, LLC Announces Launch of New Website On October 5th, The Gem Shop & Diamond Source, LLC (http://www.gemshoponline.com) officially launched its completely re-designed website. - October 08, 2013 - The Gem Shop & Diamond Source, LLC

Suranas Jewelove Launches Platinum Love Bands Dedicated Shopping Website Suranas Jewelove, a high-end platinum jewelry retailer based in Jaipur, India, have launched a dedicated website for shopping Platinum Love Bands, Platinum Wedding Bands & Platinum Engagement Rings. Suranas Jewelove has tied up with PayU India payment gateway to facilitate Online payments. The website can be accessed at http://platinum.suranasjewelove.com - August 18, 2013 - Jewelove

Mama Bracelets Supports The Crystal Ball Across the Atlantic Ocean through the magic of the internet, Mama Bracelets reaches out to support SMA fundraiser in the U.K. - July 26, 2013 - Mama Bracelets

Suranas Jewelove Launches PlatinumLoveBands.com Suranas Jewelove launches platinumlovebands.com, a one stop shop for all platinum jewelry online. Now customers can shop platinum wedding rings, platinum love bands & platinum rings online through the portal. - January 18, 2013 - Jewelove

Juhi Chawla Visits New Suranas Jewelove Store in Jaipur Popularized by Platinum Guild International, as the premium engagement & wedding band collection, Platinum Love Bands have really become a hot trend in India. Now, Suranas Jewelove, a premium retailer based in Jaipur, have added a new flare to it! Suranas Jewelove have launched a Platinum Jewelry website, http://www.PlatinumLoveBands.com where customers can shop their complete collection of Platinum Love Bands & Platinum Jewelry. - January 17, 2013 - Jewelove

Mama Bracelets Revives Autism Awareness Mama Bracelets has brought back their Autism Awareness Bracelet due to popular demand. - October 08, 2012 - Mama Bracelets

GemFind Opens New Orlando Office & Offers New Online Marketing Services GemFind, the leading technology provider for the jewelry industry with headquarters in Newport Beach, CA, announces the opening of a new office in Orlando, Florida with 9 employees focused on consolidating delivery of its website development and its new online marketing services. - September 29, 2012 - GemFind