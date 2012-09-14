PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Directory > Manufacturing > Sporting & Athletic Goods Manufacturing > Athletic/Outdoor Gear & Apparel
 
Athletic/Outdoor Gear & Apparel
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs

 
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Athletic/Outdoor Gear & Apparel
COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
Defythis, Inc. Defythis, Inc. Morristown, NJ
Hip clothing and gear designed after the blockbuster 2006 defy calendar of heros. Includes mens and womens clothing accessories and work... 
Drifire Drifire Columbus, GA
Drifire provides flame resistant clothing as well as uniforms for military, law enforcement, firefighter and industrial professionals. Drifire's... 
FisherGirl FisherGirl
FisherGirl is a new maunfacturer of women's fishing rods, gear, accessories, clothing and more. Located in Milton, ONT, we are expanding... 
Flexfit Flexfit Hicksville, NY
What is a brand? To some companies, it's a world famous logo. Others rely on the celebrity du jour to stand for everything they are all... 
Gamo Outdoor USA Gamo Outdoor USA Ft. Lauderdale, FL
GAMO OUTDOOR USA, INC. is a leading consumer products company that designs, manufactures and markets a diverse portfolio of sporting goods... 
Golf-Chic Boutique, LLC Golf-Chic Boutique, LLC Cincinnati, OH
Golf-Chic Boutique’s tagline is “for girls who like to hit the greens" with style. Golf-Chic Boutique was founded with... 
Jumpions.com Jumpions.com West Hollywood, CA
Jumpions.com is a manufacturer of quality inflatable products. 
Maxwel Exporters Maxwel Exporters U.P, India
Established in 1975 as a manufacturer exporter, MAXWEL has registered its significant presence as a most trusted manufacturer & Exporter... 
Napier Enterprises Napier Enterprises Niagara Falls, NY
Napier is the world’s largest developer and distributor of Vehicle Camping Tents. Since president, Roman Napieraj, founded Napier... 
National Flex Football National Flex Football Frisco, TX
NFX is a football brand founded by former NFL Players who created Flex Football™, the proprietary 9v9 game style that is stabilizing... 
OK Initiatives, Inc. (Mastermoves Core Training) OK Initiatives, Inc. (Mastermoves Core T... Vancouver., Canada
Since 1996, OK Initiatives, Inc. has delivered information and technology services. With focus on international business, OK Initiatives... 
PrecisionJet PrecisionJet Woodstock, GA
PrecisionJet is the world leader in the production of synthetic turf graphics. Our turf logos and end zone graphics can be found on professional,... 
SEAT, LLC SEAT, LLC Scottsdale, AZ
Christine Stoffel is the CEO & Founder of SEAT, LLC. SEAT aka Sports & Entertainment Alliance in Technology, is the ONLY peer-driven... 
Tarps Plus Tarps Plus Palmdale, CA
Tarps Plus is a leading tarp supplier that specializes in poly tarps, canvas tarps and various other types of tarps for businesses and average... 
Threadsmith Threadsmith Vestal, NY
Threadsmith offers customers the ability to make custom embroidered products online without the traditional minimum order quantities or... 
Velocomp Velocomp Boca Raton, FL
Velocomp, LLC is a sports technology company based in Boca Raton, FL. The first in this industry to deliver advanced power measurement at... 
Companies 1 - 16 of 16 Page: 1


Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help