3 years ago, reTyre created "zipper tyres" to simplify life for e-bike users. Now they have teamed up with Wheelchair brand Panthera and created another ground-breaking innovation – a detachable tyre tread for wheelchairs. Traction is a unique tyre tread that provides stable grip not only on snow, but also on soft, wet, and slippery surfaces and on sand and gravel. As always with reTyre, the users can easily mount or detach the tread themselves in a matter of seconds. - May 03, 2021 - reTyre