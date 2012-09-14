PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

ARIMBO Announces K-POT Airbag Pad System, Changing the Game in Athlete Protection Equipment The K-POT Airbag pad with its unique and innovative technology provides superior protection for athletes while playing sports. Competitors or aspirants need to keep their bodies safe during sporting events, especially where their genital areas are concerned. The K-POT Airbag pad is new, innovative and the most efficient way to keep athletes secure while playing sports. - December 06, 2019 - ARIMBO

Blackfire's All New Portable Power Station – Charge Your Life Outdoors Blackfire, the creators of rugged lights, speakers and multi tools continue to push the boundaries of durable, utilitarian consumer products. New for 2019, Blackfire has announced the release of their all new Portable Power Station. The compact design allows for long lasting power packed into a lightweight,... - September 18, 2019 - Blackfire

Ironman World Record Holder Matt Hanson Partners with Trinsik Sports on NOME, an Innovative Swim Training System NOME is the first product from Trinsik Sports, an Austin, Texas-based producer of sports technology equipment. NOME’s waterproof buttons and large display screen eliminate the need to count laps or check your watch or wall clock while swimming. The portable, self-contained device sits poolside and projects a bright LED light alongside you as you swim, setting your pace and guiding you on when to surface and when to turn. - July 10, 2019 - Trinsik Sports

reTyre Expands to Swiss Market with Rasant GmbH Partnership Norwegian tire company, reTyre, keeps growing internationally by signing Swiss distributor, Rasant GmbH. - July 06, 2019 - reTyre

Troxers Kickstarter: Swim Trunks & Boxers in One Troxers, a combination comfortable boxer short and quick drying swim trunk, today officially launched its crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Troxers were born out of one sauna enthusiast’s recognition that there needed to be an easier way for folks like him to enjoy the spontaneous adventures... - June 22, 2019 - Troxers

Blackfire's Wireless Magnetic Speaker Provides New Mounting Opportunities for Bluetooth® Music Blackfire creators of multi-functional outdoor products, introduces the Magnetic Wireless Speaker, which enables users to easily stick their speaker to metal surfaces while playing music through compatible Android® and iPhone® devices. Blackfire's new Magnetic Wireless Speaker helps adventure... - June 03, 2019 - Blackfire

reTyre Continues Modular Tyre Success with New Product Arrivals Innovative Norwegian tyre company reTyre - recognised for producing the world’s first modular tyre system, has welcomed a brand-new batch of off-road products. reTyre’s solution is easy. Mount the fast-rolling asphalt tyre, reTyre One – its integrated zippers allow tyre change in seconds... - May 30, 2019 - reTyre

reTyre Wins Award for High Design Quality in the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019 reTyre has won an award for high design quality in the internationally esteemed design competition the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019. More than 5,500 products were entered in this year’s competition, and after the adjudication process, where all products are thoroughly examined and put to the test for several days, the young company’s sleek modular tire design was among those which impressed the experienced jury. - May 07, 2019 - reTyre

The Most Important Event of French Creation & "Savoir-Faire" Ever Organized in the USA For the first time in the United States, from September 4 to 8, 2019, FRENCH FASHION WEEK NEW YORK, a High-End Experiential Platform, will present emerging and established Designers, historical "Savoir-Faire" craftsmanship so renowned in Haute Couture and Couture, as well as the Fashiontech companies of the future. - April 18, 2019 - French Fashion Week New York

Flex Football™: Unique, Competitive Youth Football Option Created by Former NFL Players Flex Football™ is the 9v9 youth football game format, created by former NFL players and inspired by the NFL's offseason philosophy of high-speed, low-impact game play. - April 04, 2019 - National Flex Football

Teambrown Apparel Joins the Lineup of the Official Store of the National Baseball Hall of Fame To coincide with Black History Month, Teambrown Apparel is proud to join the lineup in the Official Store of the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Teambrown Apparel’s Officially Licensed Merchandise is now also available at https://shop.baseballhall.org, featuring products from the Negro Leagues... - February 13, 2019 - Teambrown Apparel

Sprinturf Completes Over 1 Million Square Feet Hoover Met Complex Sprinturf completes over 1 million square feet Hoover Met Complex. - February 08, 2019 - Sprinturf

Sprinturf Welcomes Shamus Petrucelli as Their New Vice President of Sales Sprinturf, LLC announced today the appointment of Shamus Petrucelli as Vice President of Sales. - February 07, 2019 - Sprinturf

Former NFL Players at National Flex Football Bringing 9on9 Limited-Contact Football League to Amarillo this Spring This Spring, the team at NFX | National Flex Football is bringing 9v9, limited-contact football to Amarillo; NFX West Texas - Amarillo. - January 29, 2019 - National Flex Football

Frisco/McKinney Area Parents Will Have a New Entry Point and Spring Football Option for Their Young Athletes This Spring, the team at NFX | National Flex Football is working with IAM | Innovative Athletic Movement to bring 9v9, limited-contact football to McKinney/Frisco. - January 27, 2019 - National Flex Football

Limited-Contact Football Game is Coming to North Dallas and is Being Presented by National Flex Football This Spring, FORO Sports Club is hosting a 9v9, limited-contact "Flex" football league along with the former NFL players at National Flex Football (NFX). - January 26, 2019 - National Flex Football

Mid-Cities Area of DFW to See New Entry Point for Youth Football This Spring with League Produced by National Flex Football This Spring, the team of former NFL players at NFX | National Flex Football is bringing 9v9, limited-contact football to the Mid-Cities area of Dallas/Ft. Worth, NFX DFW - Mid Cities. - January 26, 2019 - National Flex Football

The Kennedale Youth Football League is Partnering with the Former NFL Players at NFX to Help Bring Flex Football to the Mid-Cities NFX DFW - Mid Cities, one of National Flex Football’s (NFX) revolutionary 9on9 limited-contact leagues within their DFW Region, is hosting the league and partnering with the community to give tackle players a "Spring ball" to develop their football athleticism. - January 26, 2019 - National Flex Football

Former NFL Players Bringing a Football Camp to SoCal Highlighting the Revolutionary 9on9 Flex Football League Coming This Spring On January 20th, The team at NFX | National Flex Football, led by Agoura Hills standout and former NFL linebacker Joey LaRocque, is bringing a football clinic, coached by former NFL players, to College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, CA. - January 17, 2019 - National Flex Football

Youth Football League Created by Former NFL Players Provides New Option for Rhode Island Football Players & Parents Flex Football is a 9v9, controlled-contact, non-tackle game that is inspired from its founders' NFL experience during high-tempo, low-impact practices. - January 16, 2019 - National Flex Football

Former NFL Players Create a New Style of Youth Football and Provide a Fresh Option for Northern California Football Players & Parents Flex Football is a 9v9, controlled-contact, non-tackle game that is inspired from its founders' NFL experience during high-tempo, low-impact practices. - January 05, 2019 - National Flex Football

9on9 Youth Football Tournament Played in "Flex Style" Coming to The Star in Frisco Flex Football™ is a proprietary 9v9 non-impact gameplay in which hands-only blocking is allowed along with running and passing. Similar to 7on7, Flex Football™ takes a more inclusive approach by including the offensive and defensive linemen in non-contact gameplay. - January 04, 2019 - National Flex Football

National Flex Football & Mechanicsville Braves Have Teamed Up to Bring Flex Football to Maryland Flex Football is a 9v9, controlled-contact, non-tackle game that is inspired from its founders' NFL experience during high-tempo, low-impact practices. - January 02, 2019 - National Flex Football

New Youth Football League Created by Former NFL Players Provides Fresh Option for Houston Football Parents Flex Football is a 9v9, controlled-contact, non-tackle game that is inspired from its founders' NFL experience during high-tempo, low-impact practices. - December 31, 2018 - National Flex Football

New Youth Football League Created by Former NFL Players Provides Fresh Option for Southern California Football Parents Flex Football is a 9v9, controlled-contact, non-tackle game that is inspired from its founders' NFL experience during high-tempo, low-impact practices. - December 25, 2018 - National Flex Football

New League Created by Former NFL Players' Provides Fresh Option for DFW Youth Football Parents Flex Football is a 9v9, controlled-contact, non-tackle game that is inspired from its founders' NFL experience during high-tempo, low-impact practices. - December 21, 2018 - National Flex Football

Football Clinic Hosted by Former NFL Players Coming to the Bay Area on January 5th Hosted by NFX | National Flex Football, the creators of the revolutionary game-style Flex Football. - December 14, 2018 - National Flex Football

Sprinturf – Exclusive Turf Provider for Colorado National Sports Park Sprinturf, LLC is very proud to announce they have become the Exclusive Turf Provider and Partner for the new 100+ acre Colorado National Sports Park, in Windsor, Colorado. The new sports park will host 48 Sprinturf playing surfaces that will cater to a variety of sports, including: football, soccer,... - December 13, 2018 - Sprinturf

Aaron Jackson Named CEO of Won.House and Its Waterless Kinetic Colorization™ Aaron Jackson, former director of raw material innovation at Lululemon, has been named the CEO of Won.House, a textile and apparel R&D and Think House based in Tao Yuan, Taiwan. "This past four weeks has been very special with the successful installation or the KC2.2 machine and the first series... - November 28, 2018 - Katmandu Inc.

Former NFL Players Look to Ease Concerns Around Youth Football Through Their Common Sense Gameplay Solution, Flex Football Flex Football™ provides a new entry point for players that delivers the skill development and the thrill of football without all of the risks from impacts. - November 16, 2018 - National Flex Football

Soul Trotters Unveils First Crossfit/Running Shoe, First Edition Soul Trotters SanctiFly 1.0 Athletic Footwear Soul Trotters have worked closely with one of the best athletic shoe designers in the business to come up with a top of the line shoe. Special attention has been given to some the most popular colors and styles in our first run release. The SanctiFlyTM 1.0 will also be fairly lightweight and will adjust to your foot width easily since the upper will be made of Flyknit material. - October 29, 2018 - Soul Trotters

Echelon Opens Brand-New Cycling and Fitness Studio in Chattanooga The Echelon Fitness Studio, specializing in high-energy workouts for all fitness levels, opens October 29th in Historic Downtown Chattanooga. The new Echelon Fitness Center is located at 1400 Market St., Chattanooga, TN 37402, in the Chattanooga Choo Choo Entertainment Complex. With over 3,000 sq. ft.,... - October 16, 2018 - Echelon

Trayvax Returns to Kickstarter Roots with the OG 2.0 Multifunctional Wallet Trayvax launched its first product, the Original wallet, on Kickstarter 5 years ago. To celebrate their 5-year anniversary, the company has returned to the popular crowdfunding platform with an upgraded version of the Original wallet, the OG 2.0 multifunctional wallet. - October 11, 2018 - Trayvax

Orbital VR Launches to Bring Hands-on Shopping Experience to E-Commerce with 360⁰ Images Orbital VR launches to revolutionize e-commerce by creating fully interactive CGI images that rotate, providing shoppers with an engaging way to see 240 angles of any product. www.orbital-vr.com - September 28, 2018 - Orbital VR

Patriot Box Club Partners with Trayvax for Exclusive EDC Gear Box Patriot Box Club is pleased to announce their August subscription box theme, “Operation Trayvax.” Patriot Box Club will be featuring a number of Trayvax products in their next subscription box. - July 27, 2018 - Trayvax

Eco-Friendly Kinetic Colorization 2.2 Sold to WonHouse Taiwan for the Apparel World Katmandu Inc. and the MBR Trust have sold Kinetic Colorization 2.2 to WonHouse, a newly formed company in Taiwan. Kinetic Colorization is dye sublimation on steroids that utilized Kinetic emitters and pulsed phased heat to transfer dye to fabric without water and can colorize Nylon and Nylon blends and poly and poly blends without the use of water or harmful chemicals. - July 26, 2018 - Katmandu Inc.

Run's Done Rolls Out Custom Logo Program for Running Retailers, Running Clubs, Event and Race Directors Run’s Done™ (www.runsdone.com), the creator of a towel car seat cover designed for runners and active lifestyle enthusiasts, launches a custom logo program for race directors, event directors, running clubs, and running retailers. “We’ve had great success selling our patent-pending... - July 24, 2018 - Run's Done

Trayvax Releases Special-Edition Old Glory Leather Wallet Trayvax releases special edition Element leather wallet that features the U.S. Flag branded into top-grain leather. - June 23, 2018 - Trayvax

Recover Brands Launches Made in the Carolinas Line Inspired by the rich textile heritage of North Carolina, Recover Brands (recoverbrands.com), the sustainable apparel manufacturer based in Charlotte, NC, has launched their Made-In-The-Carolinas line of clothing and accessories. The collection, that features socks, shirts and a beanie is entirely made... - June 20, 2018 - Recover Brands

Trayvax Offers Complimentary Engraving on Element Leather Wallet for Father’s Day Trayvax®, a US-based manufacturer of slim metal wallets and outdoor gear, is offering complimentary engraving on all Element leather wallets in celebration of Father’s Day. - June 02, 2018 - Trayvax

Maji Sports Announces Loop Resistance Band Included in the Summer FabFitFun Box Loop Resistance Band That Can Help Strengthen and Tone Every Muscle Group on the Body. Exclusively Available to FabFitFun Members. - May 24, 2018 - Maji Sports, LLC

Trayvax Introduces Women’s Line of Wallets, Clutches and Handbags Trayvax introduces the first product in its women’s line. The Epiphany Clutch is now available for pre-sale. All pre-sale orders receive a complimentary strap. - May 19, 2018 - Trayvax

Sprinturf Provides Synthetic Turf Field for Mississippi State University’s Famous Maroon Band Mississippi State University broke ground this week on its new Sprinturf synthetic turf field. It will provide a reliable rehearsal space for the university’s Famous Maroon Marching Band. In 2007, MSU renovated the Famous Maroon Band’s practice facility and installed an ordinary grass field. - May 11, 2018 - Sprinturf

Site Design Overhaul of OnlineSafetyDepot.com Intended to Refresh Store Look & Make Shopping Easier OnlineSafetyDepot.com recently updated its ecommerce store and blog in an effort to make their store easier to shop and more accessible with mobile devices. The new store was rolled out Monday, May 7, 2018. - May 11, 2018 - OnlineSafetyDepot.com

KLĒNSKIN SPF is the Official Sunscreen for the AVP and Brings on Three Top Players as Brand Ambassadors KLĒNSKIN is returning for the 2nd year as the official sunscreen of the AVP. After successful years in 2017 and 2018 being the official sunscreen for #1 UCLA Beach Volleyball, KLĒNSKIN is returning to the beach. KLĒNSKIN has brought on three top competitors as their brand ambassadors:... - April 26, 2018 - KLENSKIN

Trayvax Releases Leather Passport Wallet for Life’s Adventures Trayvax is pleased to announce the launch of the Explorer Passport Wallet. - April 07, 2018 - Trayvax

New Spring Arrivals and Vegan Options at Gimmerton Boutique Fashion is an art, no two looks are the same. What about high fashion with a little compassion in mind? - March 18, 2018 - Gimmerton

Akadema 18u Prospects Start High School Season Akadema 18u players are starting their seasons officially in the coming days. - March 18, 2018 - Akadema

Akadema Pro Wood Bats Akadema has been making U.S. made wood bats for 21 years and they are keeping the tradition alive. - March 15, 2018 - Akadema