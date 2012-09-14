PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
The K-POT Airbag pad with its unique and innovative technology provides superior protection for athletes while playing sports. Competitors or aspirants need to keep their bodies safe during sporting events, especially where their genital areas are concerned. The K-POT Airbag pad is new, innovative and the most efficient way to keep athletes secure while playing sports. - December 06, 2019 - ARIMBO
Blackfire, the creators of rugged lights, speakers and multi tools continue to push the boundaries of durable, utilitarian consumer products. New for 2019, Blackfire has announced the release of their all new Portable Power Station. The compact design allows for long lasting power packed into a lightweight,... - September 18, 2019 - Blackfire
NOME is the first product from Trinsik Sports, an Austin, Texas-based producer of sports technology equipment. NOME’s waterproof buttons and large display screen eliminate the need to count laps or check your watch or wall clock while swimming. The portable, self-contained device sits poolside and projects a bright LED light alongside you as you swim, setting your pace and guiding you on when to surface and when to turn. - July 10, 2019 - Trinsik Sports
Norwegian tire company, reTyre, keeps growing internationally by signing Swiss distributor, Rasant GmbH. - July 06, 2019 - reTyre
Troxers, a combination comfortable boxer short and quick drying swim trunk, today officially launched its crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter.
Troxers were born out of one sauna enthusiast’s recognition that there needed to be an easier way for folks like him to enjoy the spontaneous adventures... - June 22, 2019 - Troxers
Blackfire creators of multi-functional outdoor products, introduces the Magnetic Wireless Speaker, which enables users to easily stick their speaker to metal surfaces while playing music through compatible Android® and iPhone® devices. Blackfire's new Magnetic Wireless Speaker helps adventure... - June 03, 2019 - Blackfire
Innovative Norwegian tyre company reTyre - recognised for producing the world’s first modular tyre system, has welcomed a brand-new batch of off-road products.
reTyre’s solution is easy. Mount the fast-rolling asphalt tyre, reTyre One – its integrated zippers allow tyre change in seconds... - May 30, 2019 - reTyre
reTyre has won an award for high design quality in the internationally esteemed design competition the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019. More than 5,500 products were entered in this year’s competition, and after the adjudication process, where all products are thoroughly examined and put to the test for several days, the young company’s sleek modular tire design was among those which impressed the experienced jury. - May 07, 2019 - reTyre
For the first time in the United States, from September 4 to 8, 2019, FRENCH FASHION WEEK NEW YORK, a High-End Experiential Platform, will present emerging and established Designers, historical "Savoir-Faire" craftsmanship so renowned in Haute Couture and Couture, as well as the Fashiontech companies of the future. - April 18, 2019 - French Fashion Week New York
Flex Football™ is the 9v9 youth football game format, created by former NFL players and inspired by the NFL's offseason philosophy of high-speed, low-impact game play. - April 04, 2019 - National Flex Football
To coincide with Black History Month, Teambrown Apparel is proud to join the lineup in the Official Store of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Teambrown Apparel’s Officially Licensed Merchandise is now also available at https://shop.baseballhall.org, featuring products from the Negro Leagues... - February 13, 2019 - Teambrown Apparel
Sprinturf completes over 1 million square feet Hoover Met Complex. - February 08, 2019 - Sprinturf
Sprinturf, LLC announced today the appointment of Shamus Petrucelli as Vice President of Sales. - February 07, 2019 - Sprinturf
This Spring, the team at NFX | National Flex Football is bringing 9v9, limited-contact football to Amarillo; NFX West Texas - Amarillo. - January 29, 2019 - National Flex Football
This Spring, the team at NFX | National Flex Football is working with IAM | Innovative Athletic Movement to bring 9v9, limited-contact football to McKinney/Frisco. - January 27, 2019 - National Flex Football
This Spring, FORO Sports Club is hosting a 9v9, limited-contact "Flex" football league along with the former NFL players at National Flex Football (NFX). - January 26, 2019 - National Flex Football
This Spring, the team of former NFL players at NFX | National Flex Football is bringing 9v9, limited-contact football to the Mid-Cities area of Dallas/Ft. Worth, NFX DFW - Mid Cities. - January 26, 2019 - National Flex Football
NFX DFW - Mid Cities, one of National Flex Football’s (NFX) revolutionary 9on9 limited-contact leagues within their DFW Region, is hosting the league and partnering with the community to give tackle players a "Spring ball" to develop their football athleticism. - January 26, 2019 - National Flex Football
On January 20th, The team at NFX | National Flex Football, led by Agoura Hills standout and former NFL linebacker Joey LaRocque, is bringing a football clinic, coached by former NFL players, to College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, CA. - January 17, 2019 - National Flex Football
Flex Football is a 9v9, controlled-contact, non-tackle game that is inspired from its founders' NFL experience during high-tempo, low-impact practices. - January 16, 2019 - National Flex Football
Hosted by NFX | National Flex Football, the creators of the revolutionary game-style Flex Football. - December 14, 2018 - National Flex Football
Sprinturf, LLC is very proud to announce they have become the Exclusive Turf Provider and Partner for the new 100+ acre Colorado National Sports Park, in Windsor, Colorado. The new sports park will host 48 Sprinturf playing surfaces that will cater to a variety of sports, including: football, soccer,... - December 13, 2018 - Sprinturf
Aaron Jackson, former director of raw material innovation at Lululemon, has been named the CEO of Won.House, a textile and apparel R&D and Think House based in Tao Yuan, Taiwan.
"This past four weeks has been very special with the successful installation or the KC2.2 machine and the first series... - November 28, 2018 - Katmandu Inc.
Flex Football™ provides a new entry point for players that delivers the skill development and the thrill of football without all of the risks from impacts. - November 16, 2018 - National Flex Football
Soul Trotters have worked closely with one of the best athletic shoe designers in the business to come up with a top of the line shoe. Special attention has been given to some the most popular colors and styles in our first run release. The SanctiFlyTM 1.0 will also be fairly lightweight and will adjust to your foot width easily since the upper will be made of Flyknit material. - October 29, 2018 - Soul Trotters
The Echelon Fitness Studio, specializing in high-energy workouts for all fitness levels, opens October 29th in Historic Downtown Chattanooga.
The new Echelon Fitness Center is located at 1400 Market St., Chattanooga, TN 37402, in the Chattanooga Choo Choo Entertainment Complex. With over 3,000 sq. ft.,... - October 16, 2018 - Echelon
Trayvax launched its first product, the Original wallet, on Kickstarter 5 years ago. To celebrate their 5-year anniversary, the company has returned to the popular crowdfunding platform with an upgraded version of the Original wallet, the OG 2.0 multifunctional wallet. - October 11, 2018 - Trayvax
Orbital VR launches to revolutionize e-commerce by creating fully interactive CGI images that rotate, providing shoppers with an engaging way to see 240 angles of any product. www.orbital-vr.com - September 28, 2018 - Orbital VR
Patriot Box Club is pleased to announce their August subscription box theme, “Operation Trayvax.” Patriot Box Club will be featuring a number of Trayvax products in their next subscription box. - July 27, 2018 - Trayvax
Katmandu Inc. and the MBR Trust have sold Kinetic Colorization 2.2 to WonHouse, a newly formed company in Taiwan. Kinetic Colorization is dye sublimation on steroids that utilized Kinetic emitters and pulsed phased heat to transfer dye to fabric without water and can colorize Nylon and Nylon blends and poly and poly blends without the use of water or harmful chemicals. - July 26, 2018 - Katmandu Inc.
Run’s Done™ (www.runsdone.com), the creator of a towel car seat cover designed for runners and active lifestyle enthusiasts, launches a custom logo program for race directors, event directors, running clubs, and running retailers.
“We’ve had great success selling our patent-pending... - July 24, 2018 - Run's Done
Trayvax releases special edition Element leather wallet that features the U.S. Flag branded into top-grain leather. - June 23, 2018 - Trayvax
Inspired by the rich textile heritage of North Carolina, Recover Brands (recoverbrands.com), the sustainable apparel manufacturer based in Charlotte, NC, has launched their Made-In-The-Carolinas line of clothing and accessories. The collection, that features socks, shirts and a beanie is entirely made... - June 20, 2018 - Recover Brands
Trayvax®, a US-based manufacturer of slim metal wallets and outdoor gear, is offering complimentary engraving on all Element leather wallets in celebration of Father’s Day. - June 02, 2018 - Trayvax
Loop Resistance Band That Can Help Strengthen and Tone Every Muscle Group on the Body. Exclusively Available to FabFitFun Members. - May 24, 2018 - Maji Sports, LLC
Trayvax introduces the first product in its women’s line. The Epiphany Clutch is now available for pre-sale. All pre-sale orders receive a complimentary strap. - May 19, 2018 - Trayvax
Mississippi State University broke ground this week on its new Sprinturf synthetic turf field. It will provide a reliable rehearsal space for the university’s Famous Maroon Marching Band.
In 2007, MSU renovated the Famous Maroon Band’s practice facility and installed an ordinary grass field. - May 11, 2018 - Sprinturf
OnlineSafetyDepot.com recently updated its ecommerce store and blog in an effort to make their store easier to shop and more accessible with mobile devices. The new store was rolled out Monday, May 7, 2018. - May 11, 2018 - OnlineSafetyDepot.com
KLĒNSKIN is returning for the 2nd year as the official sunscreen of the AVP. After successful years in 2017 and 2018 being the official sunscreen for #1 UCLA Beach Volleyball, KLĒNSKIN is returning to the beach.
KLĒNSKIN has brought on three top competitors as their brand ambassadors:... - April 26, 2018 - KLENSKIN
Trayvax is pleased to announce the launch of the Explorer Passport Wallet. - April 07, 2018 - Trayvax
Fashion is an art, no two looks are the same. What about high fashion with a little compassion in mind? - March 18, 2018 - Gimmerton
Akadema 18u players are starting their seasons officially in the coming days. - March 18, 2018 - Akadema
Akadema has been making U.S. made wood bats for 21 years and they are keeping the tradition alive. - March 15, 2018 - Akadema
Trayvax, a US-based manufacturer of slim metal wallets and outdoor gear, is offering 10% off all green belts and wallets in celebration of Saint Patrick’s Day. All OD Green and Zombie Green products will receive the additional discount on Trayvax.com from March 12 until March 18.
“We don’t... - March 14, 2018 - Trayvax