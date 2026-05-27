Recent Headlines
Marathon Adventures Announces Second White Continent Triathlon to be Held in Antarctica in January 2027
Building on the success of the inaugural White Continent Triathlon in December 2025, the first swim/bike/run triathlon ever held in Antarctica. In spite of grueling weather conditions encountered in December 2025, the date for the second White Continent Triathlon has been announced. The event is scheduled for January 18, 2027. - May 27, 2026 - Marathon Adventures
ZeroGive™ Launches Next-Generation Grip Sock Engineered to Eliminate Energy Loss and Maximize Force Transfer in Sport
Zero Give™, a performance-driven athletic brand founded by Dr. Ralph Carullo, a board-certified physician and biomechanics innovator, today announced the release of its flagship grip sock, engineered to solve one of the most overlooked inefficiencies in sport: internal foot... - April 06, 2026 - Zero Give
SwingScribe Launches 2026 Girls Golf Initiative in Partnership with LPGA Foundation’s Girls Golf
SwingScribe announces the launch of its 2026 Girls Golf Initiative in partnership with Girls Golf, a program of the LPGA Foundation. The nationwide program will distribute 15,000 SwingScribe golf journals to Girls Golf participants, helping young girls build confidence, consistency, and self-belief through structured learning and reflection on and off the course. - February 04, 2026 - SwingScribe
Bad Juju Golf Selected for Men’s Apparel Segment on Golf Channel at the 2026 PGA Show
Bad Juju Golf, a family-owned golf and lifestyle brand founded in 2024 and launched in 2025, is featured among a select group of brands in the Men’s Apparel segment on Golf Channel at the 2026 PGA Show. The segment highlights the brand’s elevated men’s performance apparel designed to transition seamlessly on and off the course. - January 27, 2026 - Bad Juju Golf
FCBJerseys to Launch Mexican Independence Day Special Collection: Honoring Centuries of Independence with Soccer Apparel
FCBJerseys will officially release the "¡Viva México!" (Long Live Mexico) special commemorative soccer collection on September 16, 2025. - September 11, 2025 - FCBJerseys
FCBJerseys to Launch Global Garment Recycling Program
FCBJerseys will launch the "FCBJerseys Renew Circular Initiative" on August 31, 2025. - August 21, 2025 - FCBJerseys
Sports Logo Launches Collection of 1,000's of Copyrighted Sports Icons Covering Over 130 Different Sports
Sports Logo is pleased to announce the official release of their vast collection of sports icons covering over 130 different sports from around the world. With thousands of hand made sports icons in many different styles Sports Logo has become a leading source for customized sports logos for athletes, designers, and sports apparel and merchandise manufactures. - August 15, 2025 - Sports Logo, Inc.
FCBJerseys Sportswear to Launch 3D Virtual Fitting Room, Pioneering a New Trend in Smart Shopping
FCBJerseys will officially launch its 3D Virtual Fitting Room technology on August 25, 2025 - August 01, 2025 - FCBJerseys
Marucci Sports Hosts the 9th Annual Marucci World Series
Tournament kicks off with Opening Ceremony, Tailgate at Alex Box Stadium. - July 19, 2025 - Marucci Sports
FCBJerseys to Support Local Amateur Football Club After Fire Incident
FCBJerseys Sports Apparel Co., Ltd. will extend its support to a local amateur football club that recently experienced a minor fire on July 6, 2025. - July 10, 2025 - FCBJerseys
FCBJerseys's Children’s Day Launch: Sportswear for Kids, Profits for African Children
On May 27, 2025, FCBJerseys Sports Apparel Co., Ltd. announced a significant initiative—a new “Care for Kids, Love Sports” sportswear series set to launch on June 1, 2025, Children’s Day. The company pledges to donate 20% of the series’ profits to African children in... - May 29, 2025 - FCBJerseys
Skort Obsession Announces Its New Collection for 2025
Skort Obsession unveils its 2025 collection, redefining women’s fashion with stylish, high-performance skorts designed for the modern, on-the-go woman. Blending comfort, function, and trend-forward design, the collection ranges from athletic to casual chic. “We created this for strong, stylish women,” says founder Louise Boffice. Explore skorts that empower confidence — perfect for the gym, errands, or brunch. - April 27, 2025 - Skort Obsession
Mountain Lion Deterrent for Hiking, Mountain Biking and Outdoor Recreation
Innovative solution to increasing mountain lion attacks for outdoor enthusiasts. - April 17, 2025 - Mountain Lion Deterrent
Intradeco Holdings Completes Phase 2 Investment in Apopa Energy
Intradeco Holdings announces the completion of Phase 2 of its investment through its subsidiary, Apopa Energy. - February 12, 2025 - Intradeco
Naples Soccer Academy: Empowering Youth Female Soccer Athletes on & Off the Pitch
Naples Soccer Academy (NSA), is a “Club Neutral” 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is dedicated solely to advancing female youth soccer training and development in Southwest Florida. - February 11, 2025 - Naples Soccer Academy Corporation
Danini Debuts New Menswear Collection at Dallas Market Center
Danini, a leading name in high-quality menswear, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming Menswear Tradeshow at the Dallas Market Center from January 25 to January 27, 2025. Located at Showroom No. 7614 at the WTC Dallas, Danini will unveil its latest innovations and classic... - January 22, 2025 - Danini Menswear
Marucci and Victus Are Now the Official Bats of Major League Baseball
Under the multi-year licensing agreement, the most preferred bats among players get exclusive rights to MLB trademarks. - January 03, 2025 - Marucci Sports
Marucci Sports Debuts First Footwear Collection, the MXB Collection
Marucci teams up with BOA® to bring the BOA® Fit System to the diamond for first time. - December 13, 2024 - Marucci Sports
Introducing Carolina Stars Football: A New Era of Excellence and Community Service in Women's Tackle Football
Carolina Stars Football proudly announces the launch of a world-class women's tackle football team, committed to excellence and community service. The team will be joining the American Women’s Football League (AWFL) for the 2025 Season. Under the leadership of five dedicated owners - Dale and... - August 14, 2024 - Carolina Stars Football
Marucci Sports Hosts the 8th Annual Marucci World Series
Tournament kicks off with Opening Ceremony, Tailgate at Alex Box Stadium. - July 19, 2024 - Marucci Sports
Kuna Sportswear Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Innovative UPF 50+ Shirts
Kuna Sportswear is excited to announce the launch of its Kickstarter campaign aimed at bringing its innovative UPF 50+ long sleeve shirts to a broader audience. Backers of the campaign will have the opportunity to be the first to own these stylish, high-performance shirts at exclusive discounted... - July 08, 2024 - Kuna Sportswear
Kuna Sportswear Unveils Bold New Designs for Long Sleeve UPF 50+ Shirts
Kuna Sportswear, the leader in adventure-ready apparel, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new collection of long sleeve UPF 50+ shirts featuring bold and innovative designs. These new additions continue to blend style with high-performance functionality, perfect for fishing, hiking, and all... - June 28, 2024 - Kuna Sportswear
Kuna Sportswear Launches: Wear the Adventure
A new sportswear company specializing in fishing and outdoor clothing has launched, introducing their innovative line of UPF 50+ long sleeve shirts. - June 27, 2024 - Kuna Sportswear
A4 Sportswear Makes Massive Move to Sustainable Apparel
A4, a long time sports apparel manufacturer, is making a massive move to sustainable apparel by shifting most of its styles to recycled polyester...and not charging its customers a penny more. - April 17, 2024 - A4
GoFit Promotes Mark Ish to President to Lead the Organization
GoFit, an authentic American, at-home fitness brand, announced today that Mark Ish, GoFit’s Executive Vice President of Sales, has been promoted to the position of President. - January 29, 2024 - GoFit
Ameri Selections Unveils Captivating Fall Fashion Collection
Ameri Selections, a renowned fashion brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new fall fashion line under the Ameri Mode brand. The collection features men's faux leather jackets, men's shirts, women's coats, faux leather jackets for women, women's tops and tunics, and chic, fashionable statement purses. - June 06, 2023 - Ameri Selections
A Comfortable and Stylish Shoe - Roc Street Signature 1 Slime Green
Step Into Comfort and Style with the Roc Street Signature 1 Slime Green Shoe - March 13, 2023 - Roc Street
Volition America and Marucci Sports: Partners Rooted in Purpose
Marucci Sports is the latest partner to join Volition America’s curated coalition of premium lifestyle brands, building towards unity in our country and inspiring the power of choice. Volition America is a movement changing the way we connect with America, through innovative apparel and... - February 07, 2023 - Marucci Sports
The Professional Dodgeball League Announces Its Launch
The Professional Dodgeball League (PDBL) was founded in 2022 by entrepreneur Adam Majewski with investor and advisor Tom Austin. The 12 PDBL teams will feature the best 96 dodgeball players in the United States, competing on national television. Learn more about the best and only professional dodgeball league and register to try out as a player at prododgeball.com. - January 12, 2023 - The Professional Dodgeball League
BEYONDO Now Available for Soccer, Basketball, Ice Hockey, Field Hockey, Rugby, Handball and More
Easily Film, Tag Key Moments and Create Network-Style Highlights from Live Games; Grow and Engage Your Audience Through Sports Video. - December 24, 2022 - Beyondo Media Inc
Trizar® Technology Named to Fast Company’s Second Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech
Fast Company Magazine List Recognizes Tech Breakthroughs Across Industries That Promise to Transform the Future. - December 23, 2022 - Clean Textile Technology
Marucci Sports Reinforces Commitment to Community with Announcement of New Distribution Center
Louisiana-based sporting goods brand, Marucci Sports, continues to expand its footprint, while staying true to home-grown roots. - December 16, 2022 - Marucci Sports
Wisconsin-Based Company Launches Initiative to Help 1 Million People Lose Weight
Orange Box Fitness is the latest innovation in fitness created by the team at Xperience Fitness. It is curated for individuals who are ready to transform their health by losing weight safely in a community-based setting. Their coaches are experts in the industry with over two decades of experience and a track record of helping motivated individuals reach their goals. - October 07, 2022 - Orange Box Fitness
Singapore's Purpose Performance Wear is Doubling Down on Its High-Performance Modest Wear Triathlon, Running and Cycling for Modest and Muslim Women
Singapore's only performance wear brand - Purpose Performance Wear (Purpose), is doubling down on triathlon, running and cycling for modest Muslim women. One of the most physically challenging sports, triathlon has been inaccessible for women who need to remain modest, especially those from Muslim... - September 18, 2022 - Purpose Performance Wear
Southern California Inventor Marky Sparky Creates Solution for Archery Anywhere with All Fab & No Stab
Why isn't archery accessible to everyone? Traditional archery is pointy, dangerous, and it's limited to the range. Marky Sparky Inc. designed the Faux Bow Pro Recurve to be the answer to unlocking Archery Anywhere. - August 15, 2022 - Marky Sparky Toys
6th Annual Marucci World Series to Deliver First-Class Experience
Marucci Sports will host 98 teams in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for the 6th Annual Marucci World Series, on July 23 – 28, 2022. The competitive youth baseball tournament will showcase teams ranging from 14U – 17U, competing in some of the best amateur baseball in the country. “Our... - July 22, 2022 - Marucci Sports
Prepare for Power Outages or Life Outdoors with Blackfire Portable Power Stations & Solar Panels
Blackfire (www.blackfire.com) announces its new solar-ready, portable power stations. These Blackfire Portable Power Stations function like a generator but without the need for fuel. They have high output capability and great capacity making them perfect for power outages, camping in the outdoors, tailgating a sports game and much more. - April 04, 2022 - Blackfire
34th Memorial Championship Presented by Discraft – Disc Golf Tournament
Spinners on the Green is excited to announce that the 34th Annual Memorial Championship presented by Discraft, will again bring the top Disc Golfers from around the World to compete for more than $75k+ in cash and prizes, at two iconic courses: Vista del Camino Park in Scottsdale and Fountain Park in Fountain Hills, Arizona. - February 21, 2022 - Memorial Championship
Fashion Meets Lifestyle with Movetes' Newest Collection at PGA
Golf apparel brand Movetes debuts Fall/Winter 2022 collection at the PGA in Orlando, Florida. New looks and reissued favorites are a love letter to its devoted fans over the years. - February 18, 2022 - Movetes
Movetes Launches PLAY Collection in Time for the Holidays
Movetes’ latest collection is inspired by PLAY and comes to the table with seven pieces. You’ll spot new colorways to a couple of their existing items; the ever so soft Aubrey Sweater now comes in a stunning goldfinch and their water/outdoor-inspired Sun Flex Mock is available in an... - December 16, 2021 - Movetes
Yoga Clothes Revolution: HerGymClothing Shows the Power of Profession in Textile Supply EXPO
In May 2021, Textile Supply EXPO and Global Outdoor Fashion Exhibition are grandly opened in Shanghai. It involves product fields such as outdoor clothing, travel supplies, and yoga supplies. Over 3500 suppliers participated. As a professional women's fashion sportswear brand, HerGymClothing... - November 26, 2021 - HerGymClothing
Blackfire, The Official Outdoor Gear Brand of Klein Tools, Introduces a New Breed of Outdoor Gear
Blackfire, Inc. introduces itself into the outdoor market as the official outdoor gear brand of Klein Tools. With over 160 years of experience developing quality gear and tools, Blackfire introduces a new breed of gear for those who live to explore. - November 04, 2021 - Blackfire
Marucci Sports Commits to Fastpitch with Addition of Haley Cruse
In pursuit of peak performance on-field and creating a legacy off-field, Haley Cruse has signed with Marucci Sports to raise the bar in the sport she loves. Cruse will work directly with the Marucci team to design, test and develop all Marucci fastpitch products, as well as an emerging female... - November 03, 2021 - Marucci Sports
Nonprofit Launches to Provide Women with Training and Resources for Self-Defense
Raising Tactical Daughters (RTD), an organization founded on empowering daughters everywhere, today announced the launch of its nonprofit geared toward educating and providing resources to women of all ages to best protect themselves. The nonprofit invests proceeds from its online store into... - October 11, 2021 - Raising Tactical Daughters
ARTILECT Launches A/SYS Outerwear with Trizar® Technology
ARTILECT has adopted Trizar® fabric to add next-level innovation and technology to their cold weather collection for Fall 2022. The new line will also incorporate the advanced design that defines ARTILECT’s A/SYS collection to extend the comfort range and performance of their... - September 02, 2021 - Clean Textile Technology
Marucci Sports Gears Up for Their 5th Annual Marucci World Series
Marucci Sports is eagerly anticipating the arrival of 118 teams to Baton Rouge, Louisiana for the 5th Annual Marucci World Series, a competitive youth baseball tournament from July 24 – 28, 2021. The 2021 tournament will showcase teams ranging from 13U – 17U, competing in some of the... - July 21, 2021 - Marucci Sports
TFC&H Co. - Retailer That is Serving Up New Trends
TFC&H Co. is based in the United States but has an international reach with its fashion-forward designs that are unique to the company alone. - June 26, 2021 - TFC&H Co.
reTyre Expands to Canadian Market with Kartus Partnership
Norwegian tire company, reTyre, keeps expanding into North America by signing a partnership with Canadian wheelchair company Kartus Chairs Inc. - May 30, 2021 - reTyre
Modular E-Bike Tyre Brand reTyre and Panthera, Known as the World's Lightest Wheelchair, Launch Traction, an Unique Detachable Wheelchair Tire Cover
3 years ago, reTyre created "zipper tyres" to simplify life for e-bike users. Now they have teamed up with Wheelchair brand Panthera and created another ground-breaking innovation – a detachable tyre tread for wheelchairs. Traction is a unique tyre tread that provides stable grip not only on snow, but also on soft, wet, and slippery surfaces and on sand and gravel. As always with reTyre, the users can easily mount or detach the tread themselves in a matter of seconds. - May 03, 2021 - reTyre
Ergonomix Adopts Trizar Technology
Ergonomix a cutting edge workwear and no melt no drip uniform provider has added Trizar Technology to it's upcoming clothing line. - February 27, 2021 - Clean Textile Technology