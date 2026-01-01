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Sporting & Athletic Goods Manufacturing

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Stahls'

Stahls'

STAHLS’ is a world leader specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of heat printing technologies in the custom apparel printing industry. STAHLS’ provides...

Wuanap

Wuanap

Wuanap® is the first smart lifecollar that will keep your head above water in case you have a problem preventing drowning even if you are unconscious. Perfect for any water sport except scuba...

Gold Company Profiles

Bellemont Project

Bellemont Project

Our mission is to empower communities and their civic leaders to master e-bike safety by developing insightful education, effective enforcement, sophisticated use of behavioral psychology, and robust...

United Tactical Systems

United Tactical Systems

United Tactical Systems of Lake Forest, Illinois is the parent company of PepperBall® and First Strike®. PepperBall is a leader in non-lethal personal defense technology. Committed to...

Zero Give

Zero Give

Zero Give™ is a performance innovation company founded by Dr. Ralph Carullo, focused on eliminating energy loss in human movement through biomechanical design, advanced materials, and...

Company Profiles

Act Global

Act Global

ACT Global Sports is a leading manufacturer of artificial turf or synthetic grass systems with offices in USA, China, The Netherlands and Cyprus.  Dealer offices are located throughout...

Advermark India

Advermark India

We are manufacturers of all kinds of nets including safety nets, fish nets, hammock nets, sports nets, of all kinds. Also, Advermark India Private Limited, Cryogenic Engineering Division...

Bottle Cap Lure Company

Bottle Cap Lure Company

Have a close look at the biggest splash in the fishing lure market in years, the Original Bottle Cap Lures... that's right, Bottle Cap Lures! Hear me out... these things WORK! These lures are...

Creations & Things

Creations & Things

Creations & Things is in the massage therapy industry. With our product Bean's Heat Massage Gloves we will be a necessary company of the future, and our massage gloves will soon be a staple of...

Defythis, Inc.

Defythis, Inc.

Hip clothing and gear designed after the blockbuster 2006 defy calendar of heros. Includes mens and womens clothing accessories and work out gear. The calendar includes such inspirational heroes as...

Drifire

Drifire

Drifire provides flame resistant clothing as well as uniforms for military, law enforcement, firefighter and industrial professionals. Drifire's FR clothing and moisture wicking fabrics offer the...

Exercise Equipment Expert

Exercise Equipment Expert

Exercise equipment reviews and video of popular models of treadmills, elliptical machines, home gyms, adjustable dumbbells, weight benches and rowing machines. In-depth equipment guides with...

Eyestring Putting System

Eyestring Putting System

The Eyestring system for better putting is a simple device developed by optometrists and professional golfers. It is a powerful comprehensive putting aid that improves vision, visualization, pace...

FisherGirl

FisherGirl

FisherGirl is a new maunfacturer of women's fishing rods, gear, accessories, clothing and more. Located in Milton, ONT, we are expanding internationally and are donating 10% of all product sales to...

Flexfit

Flexfit

What is a brand? To some companies, it's a world famous logo. Others rely on the celebrity du jour to stand for everything they are all about. And a few let their flamboyant, headline-grabbing CEOs...

Forever Better Golf Inc. dba: PRO-HEAD

Forever Better Golf Inc. dba: PRO-HEAD

Forever Better Golf Inc. DBA PRO-HEAD GOLF is the manufacturer and distributor of the patented PRO-HEAD Trainer, the only training aid that provides instant feedback for any swing head movement. Bob...

Golf-Chic Boutique, LLC

Golf-Chic Boutique, LLC

Golf-Chic Boutique’s tagline is “for girls who like to hit the greens" with style. Golf-Chic Boutique was founded with the premise that women lead busy lives, but still want to look...

Golfballs.co.uk

Golfballs.co.uk

Golfballs.co.uk is a trading company of Sports PLC – a European division for Confidence Sporting Goods, inc., the famous manufacturer from Palm Springs, California. Sports PLC supplies a wide...

Gym Pro LLC

Gym Pro LLC

Manufacture/sale/installation of safety wall padding for gymnasiums. Sell direct to facility and/or through distributors. Sell nationwide

Hunters Help Technologies, Inc

Hunters Help Technologies, Inc

Hunters Help Technologies, Inc is a design and manufacturing think tank dedicated to bringing hunters the newest and coolest tools. HHT's patented tools center on safety and hunter convenience.

Jumpions.com

Jumpions.com

Jumpions.com is a manufacturer of quality inflatable products.

Kacangkoro.net

Kacangkoro.net

Kacang koro sells road bikes, mountain bikes, TT bikes, Group Sets and Wheel sets with famous brand such as Scott, Pinarello, Cervelo, Felt, Giant, sRam, Shimano, zipp etc. Our prices are...

KayakPro USA LLC

KayakPro USA LLC

KayakPro: Official canoe and kayak Ergometer supplier to the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Olympics, KayakPro is the world leader in innovative design and production of sport-specific Ergometers for elite...

KeepMyGolfScore.com, LLC

KeepMyGolfScore.com, LLC

KeepMyGolfScore.com is a free online golf score tracker that allows golfers to enter and manage their golf stats and handicap.

Manavian Golf

Manavian Golf

Multi Faceted Golf Club company. We design, manufacture and custom fit 100% milled putters for PGA Tour players, and Select VIP Clients. Offer anti-aging programs through the fitness expertise...

Martial Arts Development Corp

Martial Arts Development Corp

MADC develops and sells martial arts training equipment.  Out corner stone product is the patented Punch/Block Power Charger(R) for developing speed and power in punching and blocking and...

Maxwel Exporters

Maxwel Exporters

Established in 1975 as a manufacturer exporter, MAXWEL has registered its significant presence as a most trusted manufacturer & Exporter of IAAF Certified Track and Field Equipment, Soccer...

myGolfCoach Rehm & Sulzberger OEG

myGolfCoach Rehm & Sulzberger OEG

Statistic, analysis, training and handicap management software for golfers! Are you looking for answers to one of the following questions? How can I find out the strenghts and weaknesses of my...

Napier Enterprises

Napier Enterprises

Napier is the world’s largest developer and distributor of Vehicle Camping Tents. Since president, Roman Napieraj, founded Napier Enterprises in 1990, their products have been changing the way...

National Flex Football

National Flex Football

NFX is a football brand founded by former NFL Players who created Flex Football™, the proprietary 9v9 game style that is stabilizing the foundation of the football world. Inspired by the...

OK Initiatives, Inc. (Mastermoves Core Training)

OK Initiatives, Inc. (Mastermoves Core Training)

Since 1996, OK Initiatives, Inc. has delivered information and technology services. With focus on international business, OK Initiatives has a network of organizations and processional partners to...

Pendulum Golf of Georgia

Pendulum Golf of Georgia

Pendulum Golf of Georgia LLC is a Georgia based manufacturer of The Pendulum™Putter, golf’s most innovative and technologically advanced putter ever introduced to the game of golf.

Pescatrawl Inc.

Pescatrawl Inc.

We make commercial fishing gear custom-designed to fit the needs of each client. We provide a complete range of products for the fishing industry. We also give technical assistance to all of our...

PrecisionJet

PrecisionJet

PrecisionJet is the world leader in the production of synthetic turf graphics. Our turf logos and end zone graphics can be found on professional, collegiate and secondary school sports fields...

Rated Sports Group

Rated Sports Group

Rated Sports Group is one of the most influential and recognized youth sporting event organizers in North America. Originally formed by running small sided camps and tournaments for local teams in...

Sportexe

Sportexe

With offices in Ontario, Texas, and Georgia, Sportexe is dedicated to delivering top notch synthetic turf solutions to each and every client. As an acknowledged leader in the industry since 1989, the...

Tarps Plus

Tarps Plus

Tarps Plus is a leading tarp supplier that specializes in poly tarps, canvas tarps and various other types of tarps for businesses and average users.

The Sports HQ

The Sports HQ

The Sports HQ is the trading company of Sports PLC and is based in the United Kingdom. The Sports HQ is also the European division for Confidence Sports Goods inc. the famous golf equipment...

Threadsmith

Threadsmith

Threadsmith offers customers the ability to make custom embroidered products online without the traditional minimum order quantities or set up fees charged by other vendors. Using our proprietary...

Tonus Elast

Tonus Elast

We are producers of medical elastic goods: 1) medical elastic bandages 2) elastic belts, posture correctors and fixers 3) elastic bandages and underwear for pregnant and beast- feeding mothers 4)...

Velocomp

Velocomp

Velocomp, LLC is a sports technology company based in Boca Raton, FL. The first in this industry to deliver advanced power measurement at a mainstream price, Velocomp is dedicated to product...

WeeTect

WeeTect

WeeTect is a high-tech company dedicated to researching and developing the perfect components or solution of eye and face protection to support companies whose goals are to prevent harm to people. We...

YogaForce

YogaForce

YogaForce is a Lifestyle Brand for Men and Women. The line was established in 1995 by Anne E. Appleby who started practicing yoga at her former position at Paramount Pictures in Hollywood. Her line...

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