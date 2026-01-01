Company Profiles Edu.com Research online colleges, and online degrees with detailed resources on degree programs, colleges, schools, and prospective careers for students seeking distance learning education solutions. European School of Management The European School of Management is a leading provider of accredited courses which may be studied either by distance learning or by classroom tutorials, each providing you with a recognised award. Impact Learning Customer Service Training and Consulting Impact Learning Systems is a performance improvement company. We specialize in developing and supporting front-line agents in contact centers. Impact provides a broad line of customer service, and... Patrick Henry College At Patrick Henry College, students receive a broad-based baccalaureate education that stresses content, the imitation of excellence, the pursuit of knowledge, and the exercise of the whole range of...