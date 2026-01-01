SS Support Network LLC is a US-registered business process outsourcing (BPO) and contact center company headquartered in Vancouver, Washington. The company delivers 24/7 outsourced support to clients...
Exeed College, envisioned in 2016, is a prestigious enterprise of Westford Education Group providing top-rated online/part-time academic programmes. A world-class education management provider based...
Virtual Partner is a strategic workforce intelligence firm that builds the systems leaders and organizations need to thrive. Their mission is to reinvigorate humanity in the workplace and shorten the...
Adaptive Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 by three law firm IT professionals with a desire to deliver value to the legal community.
We understand the mission-critical environment within which law...
The International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety, or IAHSS for short, is the only organization solely dedicated to professionals involved in managing and directing security and safety...
INVANTAS Solutions LLC (INVANTAS) specializes in technical consulting and training related to technology driven business process transformation and strategic advisory services for enterprise program...
Our Vision
To be the premier resource for Houston area supply chain professionals.
Our Mission
ISM-Houston's aim is to support and drive the success of supply management professionals through highly...
Micro 2000 Inc. (http://www.Micro2000.com) provides computer diagnostic tools for computer professionals. Micro 2000 was founded by CEO Rob McFarlane in 1990 to provide professional quality computer...
Established in 1998, Mustard Seed Investments, serves commercial, non-profit and individual clients in 75 countries by providing training, publishing, consulting, engineering and management services,...