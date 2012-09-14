PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Patrick Henry College Receives Prestigious Recognition from International Association for Intelligence Educators Patrick Henry College's Strategic Intelligence in National Security program is only the second undergraduate program to obtain certification from the prestigious International Association for Intelligence Education. - October 24, 2019 - Patrick Henry College

GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute, Jamaica Energy Partners and UWI Mona Guild of Students Presents the Inaugural Youth Entrepreneurship Summit in Kingston, Jamaica GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute will join forces with Jamaica Energy Partners and UWI Mona Guild of Students to present the Inaugural Youth Entrepreneurship Summit on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at JEP headquarters, located at Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston, Jamaica WI. The Summit is aimed at fostering the entrepreneurial spirit in young adults, encourage global citizenship and provide tools that enable young adults to make real global impact from their front door. - October 21, 2019 - GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute

RESEARCHconnect Releases New Research Funding Tools for Institutions Worldwide Idox’s RESEARCHconnect has launched a range of new product features, designed to provide research institutions with a streamlined way of focusing their research funding support where it matters most. Having signed a partnership agreement with Dutch-based grant proposal experts Impacter in July... - October 11, 2019 - IDOX

Patrick Henry College Begins New Season as Premier Forensics Program in the Nation Patrick Henry College has earned an unmatched record in collegiate forensics competition by winning 12 of the past 15 American Moot Court Association (AMCA) National Tournament Championships, and consistently finishing in the top 1% of the nation in the American Mock Trial Association (AMTA). - October 04, 2019 - Patrick Henry College

TransWISH Indonesia Support Indonesian HR Competence Certification by Conducting Sertifikasi HRD BNSP Indonesian HR Competence certification is required by government on decree from Ministry of Manpower. TransWISH Support “Indonesian HR Competence Certification program” by holding “Sertifikasi HRD BNSP” program from 14-16th August 2019. This event is followed by 55 HRs around Jakarta. - August 16, 2019 - TransWISH Indonesia

Opidis Awarded Major Wood Contract for Document Management Cloud Opidis has been awarded a major five-year contract with Wood for its cloud-based engineering document management solution, FusionLive. - July 03, 2019 - IDOX

Electoral History Made in Malta with Innovative E-Counting Technology from Idox and Scytl Summary: Idox Elections and Scytl have successfully provided an Electronic Vote Counting Solution to the Electoral Commission of Malta, supporting the record-time delivery of poll results for the country's European Parliament election. - June 09, 2019 - IDOX

GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute to Debut "Mobile Entrepreneurship Leadership & Training Bus" (M.E.L.T. BUS) on Friday, June 7 in Boynton Beach GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute will officially launch the Mobile Entrepreneurship Leadership & Training Bus (#MELTBUS) on Friday, June 7 at 6:30 PM at the First Transit Boynton Beach Headquarters, located at 3800 S. Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL 33496. The mobile unit was converted from a former... - June 06, 2019 - GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute

Malaysian Ministry Witnesses Partnership Between FinTech School, UC Berkeley’s Sutardja Center and FinTech Lab With the rapid growth of FinTech in Asia, the need for tech capacity building in the ASEAN countries has increased. Taking a cue from this, Malaysian government takes the opportunity to collaborate with organizations around the world to work together with Malaysia’s FinTech Lab and FinTech School... - May 22, 2019 - FinTech School

FinTech School Partners with the Government of Bermuda to Make FinTech Education Accessible to Bermudian Citizens With the mission of making FinTech education accessible, FinTech School has partnered with the Government of Bermuda to launch an online program where any citizen of Bermuda will be able to access FinTech courses developed by FinTech School. FinTech School really appreciates the vision of the Government... - May 21, 2019 - FinTech School

Patrick Henry College Announces New Dean of Academic Affairs Dr. Mark T. Mitchell, a prolific scholar, has been named Patrick Henry College's new Dean of Academic Affairs. - March 29, 2019 - Patrick Henry College

Patrick Henry College Wins 12 of the Past 15 National Moot Court Championships Patrick Henry College is a forensics powerhouse with an unmatched legacy. No other college in the history of the American Moot Court Association has won more than once, and Patrick Henry College has just won its twelfth national championship. - February 04, 2019 - Patrick Henry College

FinTech School Announces a Public Training in Partnership with Moody’s Analytics FinTech School (located in San Francisco), a leading FinTech institute, has joined forces with Moody’s Analytics with the aim of training FinTech enthusiasts about "Fundamentals of FinTech" and "Robo-Advisors & Digital Wealth," respectively on 27th, 28th November and 29th, 30th November 2018 in New York. - November 06, 2018 - FinTech School

GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute Invites Local Families to Participate in the Multigenerational Business Pitch Competition GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute invites local South Florida families, entrepreneurs and businesses structured in the past two years to participate in Multigenerational Business Pitch Competition. - September 29, 2018 - GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute

FinTech School to Launch FinTech Workshops & Online Courses in the Middle East As the FinTech industry booms, there is still a shortage of FinTech and Blockchain training options. FinTech School and Golden Trust have partnered to deliver high quality training programs to Financial Institutions, Universities and NGOs in the Middle East in both English and Arabic. - September 19, 2018 - FinTech School

HSBA with New Shareholder Structure The HSBA Hamburg School of Business Administration implements a new share-holder structure: The Assembly of an Honorable Merchant of Hamburg (VEEK) and the HSBA Alumni Association each take over eight percent of the university. The Foundation for the Promotion of HSBA remains the main shareholder. - September 15, 2018 - HSBA Hamburg School of Business Administration

Northern Ireland Takes Electoral Registration Online with Idox Elections Northern Ireland citizens can now register to vote online thanks to the launch of a bespoke electoral system, specially designed by Idox Elections for the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland. - June 23, 2018 - IDOX

Aunur Rofiq Opens RSUD Karimun Service Excellence Training Held by TransWISH Indonesia Karimun Head of State; Mr. Aunur Rofiq opens Karimun State Hospital (RSUD M Sani Karimun)'s "Communication to Increase Service Excellence" training. This training supported by TransWISH Indonesia. This event conducted for 215 participants from March 26th-28th, 2018. - April 15, 2018 - TransWISH Indonesia

TransWISH Indonesia Acquired a Nomination Award at "Best in Indonesia Business & Company Award" TransWISH Indonesia Nominated at "Best in Indonesia Business & Company Award" yesterday. It is one of the local award that adds value to the Indonesian companies. - March 15, 2018 - TransWISH Indonesia

ForEd.us Releases New Media Monitoring Tool for Education Companies Public relations professionals working in ed-tech, universities, and secondary education in the United States typically pay thousands of dollars per year for media monitoring tools, but a new tool from ForEd.us is hoping to change that by making media monitoring affordable for education professionals. - March 08, 2018 - ForEd.us

Caerphilly Secures £100k in Community Funding via GRANTfinder Caerphilly County Borough Council has announced that it secured £100k in 2017 alone thanks to its investment in GRANTfinder. The money has enabled the Council to deliver significant health and social care benefits to the local community, with the GRANTfinder solution playing an integral role in... - March 08, 2018 - IDOX

TransWISH Indonesia Acquire Approved Training and Competence Venue Certificate by LSP Marketing TransWISH Indonesia Acquire Approved Training and Competence Venue Certificate from LSP Marketing on behalf of BNSP yesterday. - March 06, 2018 - TransWISH Indonesia

Orion Dental Sales, Training & Repair LLC Welcomes Debbie Harris, a Certified Constant Contact Solution Provider, to the 10th Annual Dental ConFab Orion Dental Sales, Training & Repair, LLC. & the Dental ConFab, Inc. welcomes Debbie Harris, a Certified Constant Contact Solutions Provider. Debbie will speak on the power of email marketing. - February 27, 2018 - Orion Dental Sales, Training & Repair

Orion Dental Sales, Training & Repair, LLC Announces Social Events for the 10th Annual Dental ConFab Orion Dental Sales, Training & Repair, LLC. & The Dental ConFab, Inc. announces a full social schedule for the upcoming 10th Annual Dental ConFab to be held at the New York New York Hotel in Las Vegas June 7th - 10th. The Dental ConFab venue is for people in the dental service industry with... - February 27, 2018 - Orion Dental Sales, Training & Repair

Orion Dental Sales, Training & Repair, LLC & The 10th Annual Dental ConFab Welcome Performance Intermedia, LLC Debbie Harris President & CEO of Performance Intermedia, LLC to present at The 10th Annual Dental ConFab. - February 21, 2018 - Orion Dental Sales, Training & Repair

Orion Dental Sales, Training & Repair, LLC to Celebrate Big at the 10th Annual Dental ConFab 10th Anniversary of The Dental ConFab where the Dental Services Industry Comes Together. - February 21, 2018 - Orion Dental Sales, Training & Repair

Orion Dental Sales, Training & Repair, LLC & The 10th Annual Dental ConFab Welcome Map Communications Peter Farrar Regional Sales Manager at Map Communication to present at The 10th Annual Dental ConFab. Map Communications is an employee-owned, 24 /7 live answering service. - February 21, 2018 - Orion Dental Sales, Training & Repair

The 10th Annual Dental ConFab Welcomes Badger Maps Steven Benson, Founder & CEO of Badger Maps to present at The 10th Annual Dental ConFab. - February 17, 2018 - Orion Dental Sales, Training & Repair

The 10th Annual Dental ConFab Welcomes Levitate Media Greg Pinetti Vice President of Sales at Levitate Media to present at The 10th Annual Dental ConFab. Where The Dental Services Industry Come Together! - February 17, 2018 - Orion Dental Sales, Training & Repair

Orion Dental Sales, Training & Repair, LLC & The Dental ConFab, Inc. Announce Dates of The 10th Annual Dental ConFab The 10th Annual Dental Services ConFab...Where The Dental Services Industry Comes Together - February 16, 2018 - Orion Dental Sales, Training & Repair

The 10th Annual Dental ConFab Supports Las Vegas Strong Orion Dental Sales, Training & Repair LLC Owners to donate a portion of the proceeds from The 10th Annual Dental ConFab to Las Vegas Strong. - February 16, 2018 - Orion Dental Sales, Training & Repair

Business Foresight Strategies Show Sharpens Its Direction Towards Futures Futurist share their expertise on trends, futuring, and scenarios, to help entrepreneurs discover how they can grow their businesses exponentially. - January 24, 2018 - Foresight Strategies Group

Databilities™ Released as World’s First Data Literacy Competency Framework New framework from Data To The People sets out 15 core skills to measure and develop data literacy. Data To The People today announced the release of Databilities™, a world first data literacy competency framework to combat the widening data literacy skills gap - providing a consistent way to... - January 22, 2018 - Data To The People

Western NY’s First Bitcoin & Blockchain Education Center; Bitcoin NYS℠, Located in Downtown Rochester, New York: Grand Opening Event (Tuesday, January 23, 2018) The Bitcoin NYS℠ Crypto Loft provides the perfect setting to learn more about Bitcoin and Blockchain Technology. Their local members and patrons include residents in and beyond the Greater Rochester Area, including business owners, corporate executives, and mainstream users. - January 22, 2018 - Bitcoin NYS

Rachel Calderon Joins Foresight Strategies Show Host Dr. Nilda Perez Dr. Nilda Perez welcomed Rachel Calderon as permanent co-host of the Foresight Strategies Show. A weekly futures talk show. - January 21, 2018 - Foresight Strategies Group

Entrepreneur Enlightenment Academy Hosts a 2 Day "Reinvent Your Business" Retreat This intensive and experiential retreat offers guidance to entrepreneurs to clarify their purpose and align their business with it so they can expand to the next level. - November 23, 2017 - EEA

Corporate Security – New Global Strategic Partnership Burrill Green, a UK company, and PICA Corporation, a USA company, have formed a new global strategic partnership, consolidating their mutual expertise and client service offers in corporate security, intelligence and resilience. This is a significant coming together of two world-class organisations. - November 01, 2017 - Burrill Green Ltd

NC State Poole College of Management Advances in National Rankings The NC State Poole College of Management placed No. 14 among public university undergraduate business programs in the 2018 “Best Colleges” rankings, published by U.S. News & World Report. Poole College was placed No. 91 overall, up three spots from last year. The rise reflects the college’s... - September 16, 2017 - NC State Poole College of Management

Breathe CPR Has Announced Today the Launch of Its Newly Revamped Website, BreatheCPR.com Breathe CPR has updated their website, BreatheCPR.com. Now, you can go online to their website to book and pay for the preferred course or courses you are interested in. - July 12, 2017 - Breathe CPR

Skrivanek Chooses Memsource for Its Speed and Flexibility Skrivanek, a leading international language service provider, has chosen Memsource as one of its language technology tools. - June 14, 2017 - Skrivanek, s. r. o.

The Publications Office of the European Union Awards a Major Project to Jouve and Skrivanek Jouve and Skrivanek win a new tender from the Publications Office of the European Union (http://publications.europa.eu) and will oversee the implementation of infrastructure for processing notices published in the Supplement to the Official Journal. - May 12, 2017 - Skrivanek, s. r. o.

University of Aberdeen Switches to RESEARCHconnect The University of Aberdeen, one of the UK's most important research institutions, has switched to RESEARCHconnect as its research funding information service. - April 27, 2017 - IDOX

Malta Minister for Health Unveils New emCare Centre Aimed at Supporting independent living emCare, a division of Idox Health and provider of electronic and mobile care, unveiled its new call centre and concept store aimed at supporting independent living. - April 13, 2017 - IDOX

My Voice, My Choice Initiative Uses Digital to Deliver Personalised Online Care and Support Planning in Stockton Focused on supporting citizens over 65 years old who have long-term health conditions, the My Voice, My Choice initiative will put Stockton-on-Tees at the forefront of Integrated Personal Commissioning (IPC) – a new approach to joining up health, social care and other services for people with long-term... - April 02, 2017 - IDOX

London School of Marketing Opens Doors for Students in UAE Students across the United Arab Emirates are turning to one of the UK’s leading educational institutions for career boosting qualifications. The London School of Marketing (LSM) has had a presence in the nation for over a decade, and in recent years has seen an increase in the number of students... - March 25, 2017 - London School of Marketing

Smaller Clinics to Benefit from Secure Cloud-Based HIV Care Record System More clinics will be able to access a specialised Electronic Care Record (ECR) system for HIV treatment after it was announced the solution is now available on the cloud. - March 22, 2017 - IDOX

Suffolk County Council Partners with Open Objects to Put Families at the Heart of the EHC Process Suffolk County Council has announced it will be the fifth local authority to join a programme aimed at putting young people and their families back at the centre of the Education, Health and Care (EHC) process. - March 09, 2017 - IDOX

ŠKODA Drives New Brand with Mobile-First Website ŠKODA UK has revealed a new digital presence to support the launch of its latest campaign – "Driven by Something Different" – marking a change in direction for the car brand. Aiming to adopt the smart use of software and design to enhance how customers interact with its... - February 24, 2017 - IDOX