Recent Headlines
MeChat Universe Seeks Partners in $100 Million Grant to Create Future Entrepreneurs and Leaders
Be Part of MeChat Universe 2027 - July 23, 2026 - MeChat Universe
GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute and the Dwight Stephenson Foundation Open New Computer Lab at KidZPreneur Town
GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute, in partnership with the Dwight Stephenson Foundation, proudly announces the opening of the new Dwight Stephenson Foundation Computer Lab at KidZPreneur Town’s Experiential Learning Center. This milestone investment expands access to cutting edge technology for youth across Palm Beach County, equipping young innovators with the digital tools, training, and hands on learning environment needed to thrive in today’s tech driven economy. - June 13, 2026 - GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute Inc.
Patrick Henry College Earns ACTA A+ While Continuing National Leadership in Forensics
Patrick Henry College (PHC) earned an A+ rating from the American Council of Trustees and Alumni’s (ACTA) What Will They Learn? project. This places PHC among fewer than one percent of colleges and universities nationwide to receive the organization’s highest distinction. The recognition comes alongside another strong year for PHC’s nationally-recognized forensics programs. Together, these results affirm PHC’s rigorous curriculum and the consistent achievement of its students. - June 12, 2026 - Patrick Henry College
GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute Launches Young Entrepreneurs Grant Program to Fund Florida's Next Generation of Business Leaders
New micro-grant initiative supports founders under 25 with real, revenue-generating businesses across the state of Florida. - June 03, 2026 - GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute Inc.
CryptaBox Releases New Music Video "A Coded Sunrise" from Their Latest Album Digital Balance
CryptaBox releases the new music video "A Coded Sunrise" from the album "Digital Balance," blending cyber-aesthetics with industrial energy. The full album is available on SoundCloud, and the video is now on YouTube. CryptaBox merges crypto innovation with artistic expression. - November 28, 2025 - CryptaBox
Christian College Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence
Founded out of the homeschooling movement by Dr. Michael P. Farris, Patrick Henry College (PHC) opened 25 years ago with a promise to equip the next generation to lead the nation and shape the culture for Christ and for liberty. PHC continues to deliver on that promise. This fall, PHC welcomed the largest freshman class in its history, and has a current enrollment of nearly 450 students. Despite its youth and size, PHC has a record of success that few colleges, Christian or otherwise, can match. - September 16, 2025 - Patrick Henry College
GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute Launches Young Entrepreneurs Club & Kid-Preneur Leadership Academy Pop-Up Market
The GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute (GBDCEI) is proud to announce two revamped programs Young Entrepreneurs Club &Pop-Up Market and the Kid-Preneur Leadership Academy both dynamic programs are designed to showcase and empower the next generation of innovators and leaders. The programs are open... - May 09, 2025 - GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute Inc.
Beta University Expands Incubation Program to Support the Next Generation of Startups
Beta University, a leading pre-accelerator for early-stage startups, has announced the expansion of its incubation program, aimed at supporting top founders before they enter renowned accelerators like Y Combinator. With a proven track record of incubating over 232 companies in the past year alone,... - March 06, 2025 - Beta University
Christian College Beats Yale for Its 14th National Championship
Patrick Henry College (PHC) students Sarah Fox and Trinity Klomparens just earned the College’s 14th national championship in the American Moot Court Association (AMCA) National Tournament. Sarah and Trinity rose to the top from approximately 495 teams, representing nearly 1,000 students to... - February 25, 2025 - Patrick Henry College
Patrick Henry College Announces Alumnus Chris Baldacci Has Been Selected as Law Clerk for the Supreme Court of the United States
Patrick Henry College (PHC) alumnus Chris Baldacci has been selected to clerk for Justice Clarence Thomas for the 2026 term. Baldacci is PHC’s 6th graduate to serve as a clerk for a justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. This hire comes on the heels of 2014 graduate Claire... - December 23, 2024 - Patrick Henry College
Patrick Henry College Alumnus Gabe Evans Wins the Race for Colorado's 8th Congressional District
Patrick Henry College (PHC) alumnus and Republican challenger, Gabe Evans, has defeated Democratic Representative Yadira Caraveo for Colorado's 8th Congressional District. According to the Associated Press, this was one of the nation's most closely watched races. - November 19, 2024 - Patrick Henry College
South Florida Charity GBDCEI Experiential Learning Center Celebrates Local Young Entrepreneurs and Community Partners at Annual Awards and Fundraising Gala
GBDCEI Experiential Learning Center is thrilled to announce an exciting night of splendor and celebration of its 10-year anniversary with the Annual Young Entrepreneurs Awards and Fundraising Gala, a black-tie and red-carpet event November 9, 2024, at Delray Beach Golf Club. - October 14, 2024 - GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute Inc.
GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute Experiential Learning Center Invites the Community to Celebrate 10th Anniversary with a Day of Giving
GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute Experiential Learning Center (GBDCEI) is thrilled to announce its 10th Anniversary celebration with a Day of Giving, offering multiple ways for the community to show their love, support and make a difference. - July 01, 2024 - GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute Inc.
Patrick Henry College Releases a New Online Video Course That Examines the Biblical Doctrine That Human Beings Are Created in the Image of God
Patrick Henry College is excited to announce the release of its first online video course: The Imago Dei; a free eight-lecture course that brings together PHC professors and other distinguished speakers to shed light on some of the most pressing issues facing the church today. In so many ways,... - June 15, 2024 - Patrick Henry College
Congressman Mark Green to Give the 2024 Commencement Address at Patrick Henry College
Patrick Henry College is pleased to announce that Representative Mark Green will deliver the Commencement Address for the PHC Class of 2024. “Our goal at Patrick Henry College is to equip young leaders who will lead for the glory of God and the good of those who follow,” says PHC President, Jack W. Haye. “Rep. Green embodies these principles as he serves on Capitol Hill with both conviction and humility.” - April 09, 2024 - Patrick Henry College
Patrick Henry College's Forensics Program is Creating Pathways to the Highest Levels of American Leadership
Patrick Henry College (PHC) students Ainsley Stellman and Jason Chahyadi won 2nd place in Oral Argument at the 2023-34 American Moot Court Association's National Tournament (AMTA) this month. Additionally, PHC’s Calvin Huh and Trinity Klomparens won 1st place in Brief Writing as... - March 05, 2024 - Patrick Henry College
2023 John W. Teets Outstanding Teaching Award Winners Announced
The winners of the 2023 John W. Teets Outstanding Teaching Award have been announced. - May 24, 2023 - John W. Teets Outstanding Teaching Award
Patrick Henry College Announces 2023 Commencement Speaker Dr. Ben Carson
On Saturday, May 6, renowned pediatric neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson will be delivering the Commencement Address to the class of 2023 at Patrick Henry College (PHC). “Our nation’s history is filled with men and women who have led with humility and excellence,” says PHC President,... - March 18, 2023 - Patrick Henry College
Christian College Wins National Championship
On Sunday, January 15, 2023, Patrick Henry College (PHC) won its 13th national championship at the American Moot Court Association (AMCA) National Tournament in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. PHC students won 1st place in the National Oral Advocacy Tournament. Three PHC teams placed among the top eight in the nation. PHC speakers also won 7 of the top 25 speaker awards. - January 24, 2023 - Patrick Henry College
Uncommon Education Brings Courses to Children and Teens That Focus on Providing What Schools Don't
Uncommon Education is the first company in the USA to focus on teaching kids what they don't learn in schools. This includes subjects such as financial literacy, investments, entrepreneurship, and economics as well as soft skills such as communication and emotional intelligence. The company is announcing open enrollments. - September 28, 2022 - Uncommon Education
Patrick Henry College Earns "A" Rating from the American Council of Trustees and Alumni (ACTA)
From a survey of the academic core curricula of more than 1,100 colleges and universities, Patrick Henry College was recognized as one of only 24 institutions to receive an “A” rating and one of only seven colleges to earn a grade of 100%, in the American Council of Trustees and Alumni... - September 27, 2022 - Patrick Henry College
MeChat Universe Launches Free Software to Write a Business Plan
MeChat Universe announces its 2022 beta program. During the program, users can login and write a business plan for free. To write a business plan users login and fill out a blank template. The business plan template will outline and format their ideas into a structured business plan that they can... - September 20, 2022 - MeChat Universe
Financial Education Game, MeChat Universe, Offers 30x Annualized Returns
Get paid to provide knowledge, capital, and resources to startups in MeChat Universe, the decentralized economy for business development. - June 29, 2022 - MeChat Universe
Antonio James Launches Mechat Universe, a Black-Owned Financial Literacy Game for Kids & Adults
MeChat Universe, a play-to-earn, black-owned financial literacy game that teaches entrepreneurs how to start businesses and invest in virtual assets. - June 18, 2022 - MeChat Universe
2022 John W. Teets Outstanding Teaching Award Winners Announced
The winners of the 2022 John W. Teets Outstanding Teaching Award have been announced. - May 07, 2022 - John W. Teets Outstanding Teaching Award
Local Nonprofits Join Forces to Provide Internship Opportunities in the Career Field of Digital & Social Media Marketing
GBDCEI Center for Workforce Development, Entrepreneurship, and STEAM join forces with Milagro Center to create Digital Saturdays. The program provides hands-on professional development for Palm Beach County students looking to get real-world experience in digital marketing and social media marketing. - April 22, 2022 - GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute Inc.
Patrick Henry College Alumnus Simon Sefzik Becomes the Youngest Senator on Record in Washington State
Patrick Henry College alumnus Simon Sefzik (’21) became the youngest senator on record in Washington state history when he was appointed by the Whatcom County Council to represent the 42nd district earlier this month. Sefzik was appointed as the Washington State Senator for the 42nd... - January 28, 2022 - Patrick Henry College
GBDCEI Annual Winter Carnival for Teens and Homeless
On December 18, 2021, 2 pm-8 pm, GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute will Host a day of food, music, gifts for teens 12-18, and personal grooming services for the homeless. - December 15, 2021 - GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute Inc.
Patrick Henry College is Awarded Candidacy for Accreditation by the Southern Association of Colleges & Schools (SACS)
The Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges & Schools (SACS-COC) has granted Candidacy status to Patrick Henry College. As an institutional, regional accreditor recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, SACS-COC accredits nearly 800 institutions primarily in the... - September 21, 2021 - Patrick Henry College
HBICHQ Reduces Recidivism in Formerly Incarcerated Women
The HBIC HQ Foundation is helping formerly incarcerated women overcome obstacles to employment through encouraging entrepreneurship will not only help reduce recidivism but also give women opportunities otherwise unavailable to them. Read on to learn how one nonprofit, www.HBICHQ.com, has created... - June 08, 2021 - HBIC HQ Foundation
Patrick Henry College Wins First and Second Place in the Nation in Collegiate Civic Debate
Patrick Henry College students shut out the competition, including several Ivy League institutions, to bring home both the gold and silver in a national collegiate civic debate competition. Patrick Henry College (PHC) underclassmen, Calvin Huh and Nicholas Storz, won the Lafayette Debates U.S. - May 12, 2021 - Patrick Henry College
Patrick Henry College Ranks Third in Collegiate Mock Trial Among the Nation’s Top Colleges and Universities
The Patrick Henry College Mock Trial program placed third overall in the nation at the 2021 American Mock Trial Association’s (AMTA) National Championship Tournament, missing out on the championship final round by a solitary ballot. More than 6,500 students in 650 teams began the season in... - April 26, 2021 - Patrick Henry College
Small Christian College Designed to Preserve America Celebrates 20th Anniversary
Over the past two decades, PHC has developed a reputation as one of the truly elite Christian institutions of higher education in the country. - September 24, 2020 - Patrick Henry College
GRANTfinder Offers Free Support Tool for Councils to Help Their Local Businesses
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses across the UK deepens, the ability to signpost available funding to organisations in need has never been more urgent. To meet this need GRANTfinder - the UK’s leading provider of funding information to the business, voluntary and public... - April 24, 2020 - IDOX
Patrick Henry College Moot Court Team Wins the National Championship in Appellate Brief Writing
Patrick Henry College is a forensics powerhouse with an unmatched record in collegiate forensics competition by winning 12 of the past 16 AMCA National Tournament Championships in Oral Advocacy and consistently finishing in the top 1% of the nation in the American Mock Trial Association (AMTA). - February 03, 2020 - Patrick Henry College
Patrick Henry College Receives Prestigious Recognition from International Association for Intelligence Educators
Patrick Henry College's Strategic Intelligence in National Security program is only the second undergraduate program to obtain certification from the prestigious International Association for Intelligence Education. - October 24, 2019 - Patrick Henry College
GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute, Jamaica Energy Partners and UWI Mona Guild of Students Presents the Inaugural Youth Entrepreneurship Summit in Kingston, Jamaica
GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute will join forces with Jamaica Energy Partners and UWI Mona Guild of Students to present the Inaugural Youth Entrepreneurship Summit on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at JEP headquarters, located at Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston, Jamaica WI. The Summit is aimed at fostering the entrepreneurial spirit in young adults, encourage global citizenship and provide tools that enable young adults to make real global impact from their front door. - October 21, 2019 - GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute Inc.
RESEARCHconnect Releases New Research Funding Tools for Institutions Worldwide
Idox’s RESEARCHconnect has launched a range of new product features, designed to provide research institutions with a streamlined way of focusing their research funding support where it matters most. Having signed a partnership agreement with Dutch-based grant proposal experts Impacter in... - October 11, 2019 - IDOX
Patrick Henry College Begins New Season as Premier Forensics Program in the Nation
Patrick Henry College has earned an unmatched record in collegiate forensics competition by winning 12 of the past 15 American Moot Court Association (AMCA) National Tournament Championships, and consistently finishing in the top 1% of the nation in the American Mock Trial Association (AMTA). - October 04, 2019 - Patrick Henry College
TransWISH Indonesia Support Indonesian HR Competence Certification by Conducting Sertifikasi HRD BNSP
Indonesian HR Competence certification is required by government on decree from Ministry of Manpower. TransWISH Support “Indonesian HR Competence Certification program” by holding “Sertifikasi HRD BNSP” program from 14-16th August 2019. This event is followed by 55 HRs around Jakarta. - August 16, 2019 - TransWISH Indonesia
Opidis Awarded Major Wood Contract for Document Management Cloud
Opidis has been awarded a major five-year contract with Wood for its cloud-based engineering document management solution, FusionLive. - July 03, 2019 - IDOX
Electoral History Made in Malta with Innovative E-Counting Technology from Idox and Scytl
Summary: Idox Elections and Scytl have successfully provided an Electronic Vote Counting Solution to the Electoral Commission of Malta, supporting the record-time delivery of poll results for the country's European Parliament election. - June 09, 2019 - IDOX
GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute to Debut "Mobile Entrepreneurship Leadership & Training Bus" (M.E.L.T. BUS) on Friday, June 7 in Boynton Beach
GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute will officially launch the Mobile Entrepreneurship Leadership & Training Bus (#MELTBUS) on Friday, June 7 at 6:30 PM at the First Transit Boynton Beach Headquarters, located at 3800 S. Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL 33496. The mobile unit was converted from a... - June 06, 2019 - GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute Inc.
Malaysian Ministry Witnesses Partnership Between FinTech School, UC Berkeley’s Sutardja Center and FinTech Lab
With the rapid growth of FinTech in Asia, the need for tech capacity building in the ASEAN countries has increased. Taking a cue from this, Malaysian government takes the opportunity to collaborate with organizations around the world to work together with Malaysia’s FinTech Lab and FinTech... - May 22, 2019 - FinTech School
FinTech School Partners with the Government of Bermuda to Make FinTech Education Accessible to Bermudian Citizens
With the mission of making FinTech education accessible, FinTech School has partnered with the Government of Bermuda to launch an online program where any citizen of Bermuda will be able to access FinTech courses developed by FinTech School. FinTech School really appreciates the vision of the... - May 21, 2019 - FinTech School
Patrick Henry College Announces New Dean of Academic Affairs
Dr. Mark T. Mitchell, a prolific scholar, has been named Patrick Henry College's new Dean of Academic Affairs. - March 29, 2019 - Patrick Henry College
Patrick Henry College Wins 12 of the Past 15 National Moot Court Championships
Patrick Henry College is a forensics powerhouse with an unmatched legacy. No other college in the history of the American Moot Court Association has won more than once, and Patrick Henry College has just won its twelfth national championship. - February 04, 2019 - Patrick Henry College
FinTech School Announces a Public Training in Partnership with Moody’s Analytics
FinTech School (located in San Francisco), a leading FinTech institute, has joined forces with Moody’s Analytics with the aim of training FinTech enthusiasts about "Fundamentals of FinTech" and "Robo-Advisors & Digital Wealth," respectively on 27th, 28th November and 29th, 30th November 2018 in New York. - November 06, 2018 - FinTech School
GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute Invites Local Families to Participate in the Multigenerational Business Pitch Competition
GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute invites local South Florida families, entrepreneurs and businesses structured in the past two years to participate in Multigenerational Business Pitch Competition. - September 29, 2018 - GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute Inc.
FinTech School to Launch FinTech Workshops & Online Courses in the Middle East
As the FinTech industry booms, there is still a shortage of FinTech and Blockchain training options. FinTech School and Golden Trust have partnered to deliver high quality training programs to Financial Institutions, Universities and NGOs in the Middle East in both English and Arabic. - September 19, 2018 - FinTech School