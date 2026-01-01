Adaptive Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 by three law firm IT professionals with a desire to deliver value to the legal community.
We understand the mission-critical environment within which law...
The International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety, or IAHSS for short, is the only organization solely dedicated to professionals involved in managing and directing security and safety...
INVANTAS Solutions LLC (INVANTAS) specializes in technical consulting and training related to technology driven business process transformation and strategic advisory services for enterprise program...
Micro 2000 Inc. (http://www.Micro2000.com) provides computer diagnostic tools for computer professionals. Micro 2000 was founded by CEO Rob McFarlane in 1990 to provide professional quality computer...