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EffectusLMS #3 Among the Best Performance Management Software & Tools 2026
EffectusLMS ranks #3 among the best performance management software & tools 2026 by eLearning Industry for AI-enabled customer training. - July 10, 2026 - CommLab India
CommLab India Launches GenAI-Enabled eLearning Framework to Address Quality Risks in AI-Generated Training
CommLab India introduces a GenAI-enabled eLearning framework to help enterprises scale training while preserving instructional quality & human oversight. - June 23, 2026 - CommLab India
CommLab India in Training Industry’s 2026 Learning Services Watch List
CommLab India named a 2026 Learning Services Watch List Company, recognizing its scalable, AI-powered enterprise learning solutions. - May 27, 2026 - CommLab India
CommLab India Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification Amid Rising Enterprise Focus on Security and AI Governance
CommLab India has earned SOC 2 Type II certification, strengthening its enterprise security, compliance posture, and customer trust. - April 08, 2026 - CommLab India
Academy of Hope Launches Inaugural “Stride for Hope 5K & Homecoming Festival” in Anacostia Park
Academy of Hope Adult Public Charter School (AoH) will host its inaugural *Stride for Hope 5K & Homecoming Festival* on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Anacostia Park—bringing together learners, alumni, and supporters for a citywide celebration of adult education and economic mobility. More... - March 28, 2026 - Academy of Hope
Voicebrook Announces Digital Pathology Integration with Corista, Delivering Voice-Enabled Workflow Capabilities Within the DP3 Platform
The Voicebrook-Corista integration enables hands-free slide navigation, AI interaction, and streamlined reporting for more efficient, connected pathology workflows. - March 23, 2026 - Voicebrook, Inc.
CommLab India Ranks #2 Among Top eLearning Staff Augmentation Providers for 2026
CommLab India ranks #2 among top eLearning staff augmentation companies for 2026, for helping enterprises scale corporate training with expert L&D talent. - March 19, 2026 - CommLab India
CommLab India Reigns as the #1 Content Provider for Rapid eLearning
CommLab India ranks #1 for Rapid eLearning Solutions, helping operationally complex enterprises run training at speed without breaking under pressure. - February 26, 2026 - CommLab India
Alabama Schools and University Take Proactive Lead on AI Literacy and Student Readiness
Children are encountering digital technology as early as age two, and most teens are already using AI tools often without adult guidance. Rather than reacting later, Alabama schools and a local university are taking action now. Next week, in-person sessions will bring students, educators, and families together to build shared understanding, clear expectations, and practical guidance so AI strengthens learning, leadership, and opportunity from the start. - January 24, 2026 - DISCOVERING AI
Studystruct Inc. Announces Breakthrough Online Platform for Common Core State Standards Aligned Mathematics Assessment Reporting
Studystruct Inc. a leader in standards-aligned educational technology, today announced the launch of its next-generation online platform for Common Core State Standards (CCSS) aligned mathematics assessment and reporting. Designed for K-12 learners, the platform provides a flexible 10-day testing... - January 21, 2026 - Studystruct Inc.
CommLab India Highlights – 25-Year Milestone, AI Research, and Global Learning Initiatives
CommLab India marks a defining year in 2025 with 25 years of learning excellence, global AI in research, LearnFlux, and multiple industry recognitions. - December 24, 2025 - CommLab India
CommLab India Wins the Platinum Award for Top eLearning Content Development 2026
CommLab India wins the Platinum Award for Top eLearning Content Development companies 2026, delivering AI-powered custom eLearning trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises. - November 27, 2025 - CommLab India
CommLab India Earns Four Global Recognitions for Excellence in Learning and Leadership Training 2026
CommLab India earns four global awards for excellence in eLearning, onboarding, and leadership training, empowering global teams with AI-driven learning. - November 17, 2025 - CommLab India
A Clear Plan for Parents to Address AI at Home and School Starts Now. Following the FAMILY AI GAME PLAN™ Launch and the DISCOVERING AI National Back-to-School Movement
DISCOVERING AI: A Parent’s Guide to Raising Future-Ready Kids gives parents a clear, values-based plan to guide technology and AI use at home and school. Written by #1 bestselling author Amy D. Love, founder of DISCOVERING AI and Girl Scouts of Northern California board member, the book follows the FAMILY AI GAME PLAN™ launch, helping families turn screen time into skill time and build confidence, connection, and clarity in the Age of AI. - October 23, 2025 - DISCOVERING AI
Veterans Week: AgileDad and Pivot Agility Offer Free Online Career Training for U.S. Military and Veterans
AgileDad and Pivot Agility are offering free, live online Agile and product training courses exclusively for U.S. military personnel and veterans during Veterans Week 2025. Classes include Certified ScrumMaster, Product Owner, Agile Implementation, and Product Thinking. Sponsored seats are limited; verification required. - October 16, 2025 - AgileDad
25 Years of Impact: CommLab India Showcases L&D Success and Recognizes Key Stakeholders at LearnFlux
CommLab India marked 25 years in eLearning with LearnFlux 2025, showcasing impact, innovation in corporate learning, and honoring customers. - October 09, 2025 - CommLab India
Voicebrook and PathPresenter Partner to Bring Speech-Enabled Reporting to Digital Pathology
Voicebrook and PathPresenter announce a seamless integration that unites digital slide review with speech-enabled reporting, streamlining pathology workflows for greater efficiency, consistency, and patient care. - October 08, 2025 - Voicebrook, Inc.
Voicebrook Partners with PathAI to Deliver Speech-Enabled Digital Pathology Reporting
Voicebrook's integration with PathAI creates a voice-enabled digital pathology workflow that unites slide review and reporting for greater efficiency and accuracy. - October 06, 2025 - Voicebrook, Inc.
Voicebrook to Showcase Speech-Enabled Digital Pathology at PathVisions 2025
Visit Voicebrook at Booth 210 to experience VoiceOver PRO, SynoptIQ eCP, and the industry’s first fully speech-enabled digital pathology solution. - September 23, 2025 - Voicebrook, Inc.
DISCOVERING AI Unveils the First-Ever FAMILY AI GAME PLAN™ to Equip Parents with Clarity, Confidence, and Connection in the Age of AI
DISCOVERING AI launches the first-ever FAMILY AI GAME PLAN™ on Sept. 24, giving parents a free national resource to guide kids’ AI use with clarity, confidence, and connection. Modeled after National Night Out, this virtual event unites families, educators, and communities to create shared AI plans. The vision: every family in America with a K–16 child equipped to use AI intentionally, ethically, and creatively. - September 22, 2025 - DISCOVERING AI
Voicebrook and Gestalt Diagnostics Announce Seamless Integration to Enhance Pathology Workflows
Voicebrook's integration with Gestalt represents the industry's first fully speech-enabled digital pathology solution. - September 17, 2025 - Voicebrook, Inc.
Voicebrook to Showcase Innovative Pathology Reporting Solutions at CAP25 Annual Meeting
Visit Voicebrook at Booth 316 in the Exhibit Hall during CAP25 to see demonstrations of VoiceOver PRO & SynoptIQ eCP. - September 10, 2025 - Voicebrook, Inc.
SignalHaven Compliance Launches Online Tech Shop and Expands IT Services Across Western New York
SignalHaven Compliance has launched an online tech shop and expanded its remote and on-site IT support across Western New York. The company offers affordable new and refurbished devices, fast support for local businesses, and cybersecurity services — all without a physical storefront. - August 29, 2025 - SignalHaven Compliance
CommLab India and Lancaster University Launch Global Study on AI in Workplace Learning
CommLab India a leading global eLearning solutions provider has partnered with Lancaster University, internationally renowned for its excellence in teaching and research, to launch a groundbreaking research initiative — WorkLearning.AI. This international study explores how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming employee learning and development across large organizations, paving the way for more innovative, personalized, and impactful workplace training. - August 14, 2025 - CommLab India
CommLab India: 2025’s Top Provider for Microlearning, Immersive Training & Remote Workforce Development
CommLab India wins 3 top honors from eLearning Industry in 2025 for microlearning, remote workforce development, and immersive learning excellence. - August 05, 2025 - CommLab India
NCLab Launches Employment Readiness Assessment to Help Employers Identify Work-Ready Talent
NCLab, a company providing AI-powered workforce development, is proud to announce the launch of its Employment Readiness Assessment (ERA), a new tool that helps employers evaluate job applicants for fundamental workplace skills before hiring decisions are made. The ERA is not just a personality or... - July 16, 2025 - NCLab
InnoServe Awards Marks 30th Anniversary with Expanded International Track for Student Innovators
The InnoServe Awards 2025, Taiwan’s leading competition in ICT innovation, is now open to international university students through its International Exchange Category. Eligible participants include those enrolled in undergraduate, master’s, or PhD programs, with projects related to the ICT field. Finalist teams will receive travel subsidies to compete in Taipei on November 1, 2025. Applications close on September 12. - June 23, 2025 - InnoServe Awards
Founder of Tech Homecoming, Inc. Unveils Framework for Closing Rural Digital Divide at RenderATL 2025
Tech Homecoming, Inc. founder Tandreia Dixon presented a three-part framework for closing the rural digital divide at RenderATL 2025. Selected from 3000+ applicants, Dixon shared how her nonprofit seeks to amplify human-centered design to bridge tech gaps in underserved communities. The framework—Identify Community Partners, Assess Real Community Needs, Co-Create Sustainable Solutions—offers a replicable model for digital inclusion. Tech Homecoming seeks partners to expand impact. - June 20, 2025 - Tech Homecoming, Inc
CommLab India Recognized as #1 Provider of Rapid eLearning Solutions for the Sixth Consecutive Time
CommLab India ranks as the #1 provider of rapid eLearning solutions for the sixth year in a row. Known for leveraging AI-powered tools, CommLab India delivers high-quality corporate training solutions with speed and efficiency, addressing diverse learning and development needs on a global scale. - June 09, 2025 - CommLab India
EvolutIA Announces Formation of Advisory Board to Accelerate Growth in Agentic Process Automation and AI
EvolutIA has formed an Advisory Board of seasoned leaders to guide its growth in Agentic Process Automation. Led by Chair Jeff Colvin, the board includes experts in AI, automation, healthcare, M&A, and talent strategy. The board will help EvolutIA scale its impact, drive enterprise autonomy, and expand next-gen AI agent adoption. - May 26, 2025 - EvolutIA
Voicebrook Participates in 2025 WG-26 DICOM Connectathon to Advance Pathology Workflow Interoperability
Voicebrook's participation in the Connectathon ensures that its VoiceOver PRO platform can leverage DICOM-standard annotations to enhance reporting accuracy and reduce manual entry. - May 21, 2025 - Voicebrook, Inc.
CyberSecurityEasy.com: Two Years of Simplifying Cyber Safety
CyberSecurityEasy.com LLC proudly marks its second anniversary, celebrating two years of empowering individuals and organizations with the knowledge to recognize phishing and social engineering attacks. The company provides tailored training sessions across diverse industries and user groups... - April 09, 2025 - CyberSecurityEasy
Voicebrook Hires New Director of Business Development
David Colangelo joins Voicebrook, bringing a wealth of experience in business development and global partnerships. - April 08, 2025 - Voicebrook, Inc.
Voicebrook Collaborates with MEDITECH to Enhance Interoperability and Optimize Workflows
The integration between Voicebrook’s VoiceOver PRO and MEDITECH’s Expanse Pathology will provide users with a streamlined reporting experience, enabling pathologists to work more effectively while maintaining focus on delivering high-quality patient care. - February 26, 2025 - Voicebrook, Inc.
Voicebrook Celebrates Record-Breaking Growth in Q4 of 2024
Voicebrook announces key wins in Q4 2024, with unprecedented sales and subscriptions. - February 10, 2025 - Voicebrook, Inc.
EK3 Technologies to Hosts Lunch and Learn Session: Executive Vision – Mastering Technology Obstacles for Business Growth
The release highlights actionable strategies for businesses to overcome technological barriers and unlock sustainable growth. It explores how leaders can effectively navigate technology-driven challenges, focusing on innovation, operational efficiency, and the tools needed to stay competitive in today’s evolving market. - January 25, 2025 - EK3 Technologies
CommLab India’s Daawat 2024 Serves 7000 Smiles in Hyderabad
CommLab India’s Daawat Hyderabad 2024 serves 7000 meals in the local community, showcasing its commitment to social responsibility and community welfare. - January 23, 2025 - CommLab India
Tino Kyprianou, Founder of Axiana Digital Forensics, Acquires International Society of Forensic Computer Examiners (ISFCE) from Nightwing
The International Society of Forensic Computer Examiners (ISFCE), a globally recognized leader in digital forensics certification and training, has been acquired by Tino Kyprianou, the founder of Axiana Digital Forensics and a respected figure in the digital forensics community. This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in ISFCE’s history, positioning the organization for growth and innovation under independent ownership. - December 24, 2024 - ISFCE LLC
EK3 Technologies Hosts Informative Lunch & Learn on AI, Productivity, and Cybersecurity
EK3 Technologies will host a Lunch & Learn on December 4, 2024, at 11 AM, titled “From AI Hacks to Cyber Attacks: What Every Business Owner Needs to Know.” The event will explore AI applications, productivity methods, and cybersecurity practices. Attendees will benefit from expert insights and networking opportunities. Advance registration is recommended, as space is limited. - November 16, 2024 - EK3 Technologies
EK3 Technologies Unveils LexSecure GPT: AI-Powered Legal Tool for Law Firms to Streamline Workflows and Enhance Cybersecurity
EK3 Technologies, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, is proud to announce the launch of LexSecure GPT, a cutting-edge AI tool specifically designed to empower legal professionals with AI-driven insights on legal tech and cybersecurity best practices. This new tool will revolutionize how law firms approach AI adoption and data protection. - November 09, 2024 - EK3 Technologies
Nimble Tech and Zippy Service: Revolutionizing IT Support for Cookeville Businesses
Empowering local businesses with managed IT services and comprehensive support solutions. Nimble Tech, a leading provider of IT solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of Nimble Tech and the introduction of Zippy Service. These offerings are specifically tailored to meet the needs of... - October 18, 2024 - Nimble Tech
QUILT and Community Partners Announce "Broadband Access for Brighter Futures" to Drive Innovation, Digital Equity, and Community Well-Being
QUILT, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the digital divide in underserved communities, is proud to launch "Broadband Access for Brighter Futures" in collaboration with leading community-based organizations and corporate partners. This initiative, unveiled during a press... - September 03, 2024 - The Quilt Corporation NFP Inc
MacMyDay, Inc. Teams Up with Universal E-Waste Collectors
MacMyDay, Inc. teams up with Universal E-Waste Recyclers to offer great e-waste services for businesses and individuals. - August 30, 2024 - MacMyDay, Inc.
Voicebrook Expands Services in Puerto Rico; Partners with Integrated Pathology Services, an Independent Laboratory
Integrated Pathology Services will implement Voicebrook’s VoiceOver PRO pathology reporting solution, becoming Voicebrook's first independent laboratory customer in Puerto Rico. - August 09, 2024 - Voicebrook, Inc.
Assessfy Appoints Dr. Garrison Leykam as Senior VP, Education Innovation
Assessfy has named Dr. Garrison Leykam as Senior Vice President of Education Innovation for North America. Dr. Leykam, a top thought leader in Generative AI and certified career coach, will lead initiatives to enhance student assessments and career development using Assessfy's AI-powered tools. - July 24, 2024 - Garrison Leykam LLC
VeroSkills Announces Formation of AI Council to Drive Innovation and Empower Refugee Workforce
VeroSkills has launched an AI Council with industry experts like Eric Ries, George Hu, Seema Iyer, Tihomir Bajić, and David Lubell to enhance its upskilling programs for refugees. The council aims to prepare refugees for the 97 million new AI-enabled jobs expected by 2025, focusing on curriculum enhancement, innovation, and trend identification. This initiative addresses the global refugee surge and provides essential tech skills for successful careers. - June 29, 2024 - VeroSkills
Voicebrook Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Generative AI Feature for Pathologists
Voicebrook is the first and only provider of pathology reporting solutions to utilize generative AI to draft diagnoses in cancer case reports, improving accuracy and efficiency. - June 24, 2024 - Voicebrook, Inc.
Love to Code Academy Announces Formation of Coding and Robotics Teams for Elementary Students
Elementary Age Students to Compete in Prestigious VEX GO Competitions - May 25, 2024 - Love To Code Academy
Revolutionising the UK Manufacturing and Engineering Industry: Part-Time Data Science Bootcamps Unlock the Power of Innovation
The Developer Academy is offering two new Data Science training courses for Manufacturing and Engineering businesses to up skill their employees. These Part-time Bootcamps help bring key data science skills into UK-based manufacturing businesses looking for more efficiency and growth. - March 18, 2024 - The Developer Academy
Voicebrook Expands Product Offerings with the Release of SynoptIQ eCP
The new software evolutionizes cancer reporting by enabling pathologists to work smarter, not harder to create CAP eCP reports. - February 07, 2024 - Voicebrook, Inc.