Experience Real-time Collaboration Remotely with CNet Training’s New Remote Attendance Programs CNet’s remote attendance capability is different from others, it shares the same Instructor-led classroom experience live with learners wherever they are in the world. - November 21, 2019 - CNet Training

CNet Training Celebrating International Data Center Day 2019 CNet Training is delighted to be celebrating the first International Data Center Day 2019 with the rest of the mission critical field. - October 31, 2019 - CNet Training

AHCNECS Hosts One-Day Seminar to Teach Persons How to Create an Online Income Montegonians and members of neighbouring communities are in for a treat come November 8, 2019 when AHCNECS launches the first of their bi-monthly, one-day seminars entitled, “How to Create an Online Income.” The seminar will be held at 9 Dome Street, Dome Plaza, Montego Bay and is geared towards people with a smartphone or a laptop who desire to earn an extra income. - October 29, 2019 - AHCNECS

Voicebrook to Demonstrate Revolutionary Reporting Solution at Southern Sunquest Regional User Group Meeting Voicebrook will demonstrate its new reporting platform, VoiceOver PRO, Pathology Reporting Optimized, at the Southern Sunquest Regional User Group (RUG) meeting. - October 28, 2019 - Voicebrook, Inc.

CNet Celebrate Masters Degree Graduation 2019 CNet Training celebrated the second graduation for the Masters Degree in Data Centre Leadership and Management. - October 23, 2019 - CNet Training

CommLab India Bags the Silver Award in eLearning Content Development for 2019 CommLab India is proud to announce that it’s a winner of eLearning Industry’s silver award for eLearning content development in 2019. - October 18, 2019 - CommLab India

QA Madness Acquires a Prominent Position Among Top Testing Companies at GoodFirms The second recognition in a row proves that the clients reap benefits from the services the team of QA engineers delivers. - October 03, 2019 - QA Madness

QA Madness Named a Top Software Testing Company by Clutch One of the most important factors that Clutch takes into consideration is the in-depth feedback it collects from the past clients and existing partners. This means that several positive reviews have become a background reason for high Clutch ranking. - September 30, 2019 - QA Madness

Further Technical Expansion for CNet Training CNet Training is continuing to expand its Technical Development team, with the new appointment of Clint Sherratt to the role of Technical Developer. - September 13, 2019 - CNet Training

CommLab India Completes 19 Successful Years and Celebrates the Loyalty of Its Employees CommLab India, a global leader in rapid eLearning solutions completed 19 highly successful years in the field of rapid custom eLearning development by celebrating the loyalty of its employees. - September 06, 2019 - CommLab India

Cloud Maven Announces Eligibility Checker on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace Computer software creator and consultancy Cloud Maven announced today that it has launched its Eligibility Checker app on Salesforce AppExchange, revolutionizing how healthcare companies verify benefits and eligibility in Salesforce. The new offering provides instant secure access to more than 780 health... - August 28, 2019 - Cloud Maven

Boot Camp Digital Announces $1000 Scholarship for Digital Marketing Students to Tell the Future of Digital Boot Camp Digital, a global digital marketing training company based in Cincinnati Ohio announces the “Future Digital Marketers Scholarship,” a $1000 scholarship for students in digital marketing related fields of study. Students must create a social media post answering the question “what is the future of digital marketing?” - August 28, 2019 - Boot Camp Digital

Meet CNet Training at NECA19 in Las Vegas CNet Training is the global leader in technical education for the digital infrastructure sector, comprising the network infrastructure and data center sectors, and has been delivering network infrastructure installation programs in the UK since 1996 and across North America since 2017. CNet will be... - August 25, 2019 - CNet Training

CommLab India Tops the List of Blended Learning Providers for 2019 CommLab India, the most sought-after provider of rapid eLearning solutions added another feather in its cap by being ranked first among the top eLearning content providers for blended learning, 2019. - August 02, 2019 - CommLab India

Mercury Launch initiative with CNet Training to Get More People into the Network Infrastructure Industry Mercury has announced that it plans to put 50 Trainee Data Technicians through the Certified Network Cable Installer (CNCI®) technical education program over the next three years as part of its trainee schedule and an industry initiative to encourage more people to consider a career in the Network Infrastructure Industry. - July 24, 2019 - CNet Training

Engage in Learning Produces e-Learning Course on Equality and Diversity in US English The e-learning supplier, Engage in Learning has produced a version of its course on Equality and Diversity in the workplace that is intended for all USA-based organizations. “It's generally accepted that promoting a fair and diverse workforce helps organizations reduce business risk and supports... - July 24, 2019 - Engage in Learning

Whistleblowing E-Learning Course Launched by Engage in Learning To help all those who are contemplating whistleblowing, or who are affected by whistleblowing, to understand their responsibilities and the protection they can expect from the law, the e-learning supplier, Engage in Learning (EIL), has launched "Whistleblowing." - July 19, 2019 - Engage in Learning

Rahi Chooses CNet Training to Provide Certified Training Programs to Customers and Partners The Certified Data Center Design (CDCD®) Program Teaches Best Practices for the Design, Construction and Operation of Data Center Facilities. - July 12, 2019 - CNet Training

An Extensive Portfolio Revealed at the Learning Technologies Summer Forum Over 100 e-learning courses on Health and Safety, Compliance, Leadership and Management, IT and Project Management, Business Skills and Customer Services will be on show on the Engage in Learning stand at this year’s Learning Technologies Summer Forum, being held at Excel on 11th July. - July 04, 2019 - Engage in Learning

CNet Training’s Melissa Chambal Announced as a 7x24 Exchange International Career Development Mentor CNet’s North America Technical Manager, Melissa Chambal has been named as a member of the 7x24 Exchange mentoring team, joining the 7x24 Exchange Mentoring Program. - July 03, 2019 - CNet Training

Discover the Perfect Means to Beat the Impact of "End of Flash" on Your Current Training - Live Webinar CommLab India, the globally renowned rapid eLearning solutions provider and authoring tools expert, is hosting a webinar on how the end of Flash will affect training. Join to explore how it can be overcome by migrating to a new technology, and the intricacies of the conversion. - June 26, 2019 - CommLab India

CNet Training Launches the First Government Funded Apprenticeship for Network Cable Installation The Certified Network Cable Installer (CNCI®) level 3 Apprenticeship is designed for those wishing to demonstrate the highest levels of knowledge, skills and expertise in network cabling infrastructures. - June 15, 2019 - CNet Training

CommLab India Bags the Fourth Spot Among the Top 20 Microlearning Providers for 2019 CommLab India, the most sought-after provider of rapid eLearning solutions, has earned the fourth spot among the "Top 20 eLearning Content Providers For Microlearning 2019." This recognition is by eLearning Industry, and attests CommLab India’s success with microlearning design and development. - June 14, 2019 - CommLab India

Engage in Learning Launches an E-Learning Course on Competition Law The e-learning supplier, Engage in Learning has added a course on competition law to its portfolio of e-learning courses. Competition law, otherwise known as antitrust law in the United States of America and anti-monopoly law in China and Russia, promotes or seeks to maintain market competition by regulating... - June 13, 2019 - Engage in Learning

CNet Training has Announced ELCAS Approval for Its Full Range of Programs Spanning the Network Cable Installation and Data Centre Sectors CNet has been announced as an approved provider by ELCAS allowing Enhanced Learning Credits (ELC) to be used towards its range of technical education programs. - June 13, 2019 - CNet Training

Engage in Learning Produces US English GDPR E-Learning Course for Non-EU Firms The e-learning supplier, Engage in Learning has produced a version of its successful General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) course that is intended for all USA-based organisations that deal with European data. - June 06, 2019 - Engage in Learning

Infrastructure Masons Choose to Offer Scholarships for CNet Training’s Data Centre Technical Education Programs Scholarships for a range of CNet programs are now open for applications. - June 05, 2019 - CNet Training

New Certified Integrated Infrastructure Technician Program Launched (CIIT®) CNet Training has announced the launch of a brand-new technical education program centred around the installation and commissioning of smart building technical architecture. The first new five day Certified Integrated Infrastructure Technician Program (CIIT®) will be delivered by one of CNet’s... - May 31, 2019 - CNet Training

Roldan Companies Inc. Announces New Documentary Film CYBER CRIME, Exploring the Impact of Digital Corruption "CYBER CRIME is a documentary that needs to be seen by all considering the state of cyber security in our world today. It is in an ever evolving state, and people need to be aware of the dangers that come along with it," says Charles Henson, Managing Partner at Nashville Computer Inc. - May 30, 2019 - Nashville Computer Inc.

GDPR Essentials e-Learning Course Launched by Engage in Learning To coincide with the first anniversary of the introduction of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the e-learning supplier, Engage in Learning, has released a new GDPR Essentials e-learning course. Since 25th May 2018, Europe has been covered by GDPR - the world's strongest data protection... - May 23, 2019 - Engage in Learning

CommLab India Poised to Meet the Demands for Flash to HTML5 Conversion CommLab India, the most sought-after rapid eLearning solutions provider is all set to help organizations beat the end of Flash by 2020 with its streamlined Flash to HTML5 conversion. They will help you achieve scale in converting Flash to HTML5. - May 21, 2019 - CommLab India

Second Set of "Pathway" E-Learning Courses Approval for Engage in Learning Having gained CPD Certification Service approval for its Leadership Pathway series of e-learning courses, Engage in Learning has now seen the CPD Certification Service approve its series of coaching-related e-learning courses. Each of the four courses that comprise the Engage in Learning Coaching Pathway... - May 16, 2019 - Engage in Learning

Engage in Learning Makes an Appearance at CIPD’s Festival of Work The e-learning supplier, Engage in Learning, will be dispensing its experience and expertise at the Festival of Work. This CIPD-organised conference and exhibition takes place in London’s Olympia on 12th and 13th June. - May 09, 2019 - Engage in Learning

The CPD Certification Service Approves Engage in Learning’s Leadership Pathway The Leadership Pathway, a programme of five e-learning courses from the e-learning supplier Engage in Learning, has won approval from The CPD Certification Service. The courses, each of which takes between 20 and 40 minutes to complete, amounting to completing the whole Pathway in some two and a half... - May 01, 2019 - Engage in Learning

Engage in Learning’s Expertise on Show at the Totara User Conference At the EMEA Totara User Conference - scheduled for Glaziers Hall in London on 15th and 16th May - Mark Edmonds, of the e-learning supplier Engage in Learning, will explain how organisations can fully automate their training programmes. Mark Edmonds is running one of several workshops scheduled for the... - April 25, 2019 - Engage in Learning

Unelma Platforms Received Grant Funding from Business Finland Today, Unelma Platforms is pleased to announce that favourable funding decision has landed in this small Finnish technology startup from government financial agency Business Finland (previously known as Tekes). Unelma Platforms is an AI-based company, and although they are exploring many concepts, their... - April 11, 2019 - Unelma Platforms

Engage in Learning Launches a Discipline and Grievance E-Learning Course "Discipline and Grievance" is the latest course addition to e-learning supplier Engage in Learning’s "legal compliance" series. In four sections, plus a "Summary and Next Steps" section as well as a post-course test, the e-learning materials cover: · An Introduction... - March 13, 2019 - Engage in Learning

Learn2Engage Launches New Academy with Employee Courses Spanning Across Multiple Industries - An Immersive, Collaborative Learning Platform that Brings Learners Together Learn2Engage has decided to partner with Learnworlds and create a platform where companies can register their employees and get them the training they need to complete their jobs more effectively. Learn2Engage Academy is officially open for business. - March 10, 2019 - Learn2Engage

The CIPD Accredits a Further Two Engage in Learning E-Learning Courses The only body in the world that’s able to award Chartered status to individual HR and L&D professionals - the CIPD - has accredited a further two e-learning courses from Engage in Learning. - March 06, 2019 - Engage in Learning

Engage in Learning Launches an e-Learning Course on Bullying and Harassment The e-learning supplier, Engage in Learning, has launched a new course focusing on identifying, and then taking steps to prevent, bullying and harassment in the workplace. Chris Horseman, Engage in Learning’s Managing Director, explained, “Bullying and harassment can have an extremely serious... - February 27, 2019 - Engage in Learning

CIPD Accredits Unconscious Bias e-Learning Courses from Engage in Learning Two e-learning courses from Engage in Learning covering unconscious bias have been accredited by the CIPD - the only body in the world that can award Chartered status to individual HR and L&D professionals. In officially accrediting the Engage in Learning courses – "Unconscious Bias"... - February 20, 2019 - Engage in Learning

Engage in Learning Tackles "Thorny" HR Issues at Learning Technologies "Thorny" HR issues, such as bias and bullying, can be tackled effectively using e-learning materials according to Chris Horseman, CEO of the e-learning supplier, Engage in Learning. He will be explaining how and why this is the case in a seminar for visitors to this year’s Learning Technologies... - February 08, 2019 - Engage in Learning

eLearning Trends Webinar – an iSpring and CommLab India Collaboration CommLab India, the most sought-after rapid eLearning solutions provider hosted a webinar on the eLearning trends for 2019 in collaboration with iSpring. The webinar was attended by almost 100 eLearning professionals from across the world. - February 07, 2019 - CommLab India

Engage in Learning Wins the Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award The e-learning supplier, Engage in Learning, has won the Feefo Gold Service award. This award is an independent seal of excellence that recognises businesses for delivering exceptional experiences, as rated by real customers. Created by Feefo, "Trusted Service" is awarded only to those businesses... - February 06, 2019 - Engage in Learning

Engage in Learning Shows Flagship Programmes at Learning Technologies The e-learning supplier, Engage in Learning, is putting its new state-of-the-art e-learning programmes on show at its stand at the Learning Technologies exhibition, scheduled for ExCel London, on 13th and 14th February. These flagship programmes include – in the Compliance category - the Criminal... - January 31, 2019 - Engage in Learning

Inoapps Joins Forces with Rapid4Cloud Inoapps joins forces with Rapid4Cloud to drastically reduce timescales, improve quality and lower the risks of implementing Oracle Cloud. - January 19, 2019 - Inoapps

Corruption, Money Laundering and Tax Evasion Focus from Engage in Learning A new programme from the e-learning supplier, Engage in Learning, examines the impact on organisations of Part Three of the Criminal Finances Act 2017 - and the Act’s implications for employees. Anyone working in, or for, UK organisations is affected by this legislation. The Act, which targets... - January 11, 2019 - Engage in Learning

Engage in Learning Offers Ten Predictions for E-Learning in 2019 Engage in Learning, the e-learning supplier, has followed the well-honoured tradition of offering ten predictions for the e-learning sector in 2019. Published and amplified on the company’s website, the predictions are: 1. The key "elephant in the room" issue, from a UK- and EU-perspective,... - December 21, 2018 - Engage in Learning

iClass Gyansetu's Big Data Hadoop Training Targets Corporate Candidates iClass Gyansetu has now initiated a campaign compelling corporate candidate to join hands with them in their big data hadoop training program. - December 20, 2018 - iClass Gyansetu