COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com Huarui Wind Energy Zhuhai, China we are a manufacturer and exporter in China of wind power generator ranging from 200W,300W,400W,500W,1000W,2000W, 5KW to 10kw, featured... Lucky Strike Resources Ltd (LKY.V) Vancouver, Canada Lucky Strike Resources Ltd. China is the world’s largest consumer of resources. Mongolia directly north of China, is in early stages... St. Elias Mines (sli) Vancouver, Canada St. Elias Mines Ltd. is a British Columbia company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal mineral... Sunny Hill Energy San Jose, CA www.sunnyhillenergy.com/index.html Sunny Hill Energy is a solar finance and business support company that bridges residential and commercial... Companies 1 - 4 of 4 Page: 1

