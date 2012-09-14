PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Michael Stockard Joins the ANB Advisory Board ANB Systems, Inc. appoints Michael Stockard to their Advisory Board to venture expansion of its market share for tracking systems in the energy efficiency space. ANB is also looking to offer their workflow and process automation solutions to other business groups in the utility industry. ANB has recently... - December 13, 2019 - ANB Systems, Inc.

ANB Systems Expands Its Offshore Development Center ANB Systems, Inc., a leading workflow management solutions provider for utilities in the US, is inaugurating its expanded office space on the 2nd Floor of Khivraj Complex 1, Anna Salai, Nandanam on December 11, 2019. This expansion is envisaged to not only add more seats in the offshore development center,... - December 11, 2019 - ANB Systems, Inc.

Advanced Green Energy Technology Breakthrough Developed by Cogar International Energy Corporation Cogar International Energy Corporation is a Rancho Santa Margarita, California-based Green Energy Company which has successfully created the world’s most advanced green energy technology known as the Air-Powered Electric Grid (APEG) Generator. - December 06, 2019 - Cogar International Energy Corporation

Mavericks Renewable Energy and San Benito Hemp Campus Team Up to Create the First Carbon Negative Microgrid San Benito Hemp Campus has over 300,000 square feet of seed production, secure storage, curing, processing and hemp facility in San Benito County, California. Opening in 2020, San Benito Hemp Campus will be the largest vertically integrated hemp processing facility in the United States. San Benito Hemp... - November 22, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy

Mavericks Provides Reliable, Renewable Energy, Microgrid Financing and Turn Key Grow Solutions for CEA Cannabis and Hemp Industry Mavericks Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreement delivers reliable, resilient renewable energy at a affordable rate. The PPA finance mechanism allows operators to lower their energy costs without spending large amounts of capital. This finance mechanism also allows Tax Equity investors a way to invest into the Cannabis industry with minimized risk. - October 01, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy

New Energy Meter From Martinson Machine Shows How Much Money You Spend in Real-Time How about being able to monitor electricity consumption? And knowing that “we can reduce the cost of power outages by over 75 percent and save America over $150 billion” (Electric Power Research Institute). Energy consumers usually never check their energy meter. Therefore, they may be wasting energy by thousands per year. Nevertheless, this is over because of a new energy meter that keep track of energy consumption thus making it accessible and easy to understand as never before. - September 18, 2019 - Martinson Machine

Smarter Business Adds Further Strength to Its Management Team with the Appointment of Andrew Taylor as Sales Director Smarter Business announced that it has appointed Andy Taylor, former Head of Indirect Sales at npower, as Sales Director. Taylor assumes his role at Smarter Business on 9 September 2019. Taylor joins Smarter Business from npower, where he has worked for the past five years. Taylor has a distinguished... - September 11, 2019 - Smarter Business

Mavericks Provides Reliable, Renewable Energy & Microgrid Financing for the Cannabis & Hemp Industry Mavericks Renewable Energy, Inc. has secured financing to provide reliable, renewable energy including microgrids for the emerging cannabis and hemp industry. This will allow growers to realize higher yields at lower costs. Cannabis, hemp and Controlled Environment Agriculture is the nation's fastest... - September 01, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy

ANB Systems Appoints Ramesh Jagannathan as the Head of Chennai Operations Ramesh Jagannathan has taken charge as the Vice President of Operations. - August 04, 2019 - ANB Systems, Inc.

MOU Signing - Joint Venture FinTeix and ENIND Form a New Partnership FinTeix Pte. Ltd. is pleased to announce the signing of an MOU and the formation of a Joint Venture with ENIND Energia Ltda in Brazil. This partnership will assist in advancing the Brazilian government’s strong interest in promoting the application of Solar Energy, to the benefit of general consumers... - August 04, 2019 - FinTeix Pte

Energy New England to Use eTRACK+ for Administering Mass MLP Solar Rebate Program ANB Systems Deploys eTRACK+ for Energy New England - July 24, 2019 - ANB Systems, Inc.

Spectacular Solar Finalizes $2.25M Contract Spectacular Solar, Inc. and Custom Truck One Source agree to a contract for a 3-phase solar installation project. - May 06, 2019 - Spectacular Solar, Inc.

ANB Systems is Currently Expanding The workflow management solutions provider looking to increase their staff by 20% at their offshore premises. - April 19, 2019 - ANB Systems, Inc.

Thunder Energies Announces Initiation of Construction of Its Precious Metal Detector Thunder Energies has initiated the construction of a full-size power unit suitable to synthesize neutrons in number, direction, and energy sufficient to scan soil in mining operations to detect the possible presence of precious metals. They are currently completing the design of the Directional Neutron Source needed in mining operations and look forward with great confidence to the successful completion of the project. - March 27, 2019 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Energy Blockchain Consortium - Arizona Regional Summit The Energy Blockchain Consortium in partnership with Blockchain 48 is pleased to host an educational summit for the state of Arizona about the use of Blockchain in the Energy industry. - March 26, 2019 - Energy Blockchain Consortium

Thunder Energies Corporation (TNRG) Announces the Upgrade of a Letter of Intent to Test the Detection of Precious Metals in Mining Operations Thunder Energies Corporation (TNRG) today announced an updated agreement with Picchu Rio S.A. Gold Mining Company to amend the Letter of Intent whereas Phoenix Minerals S.A Group of Mining Companies will assist Thunder Energies for tests and then purchase or lease a Directional Neutron Source for Mining Operations from Thunder Energies to test for Gold, Uranium and the presence of other precious metals in operational mines located in Peru. - March 25, 2019 - Thunder Energies Corporation

AKCommodities LTD Announces Launch of New Website AKCommodities LTD, a leading provider of software solutions for the physical commodities trading market, announces launch of new website. - March 19, 2019 - AKCommodities LTD

AKCommodities LTD Announces New Regional Partnership with Taazeez Alneft LLC Taazeez Alneft LLC will promote AKCommodoties' solutions in Sultanate of Oman. - February 20, 2019 - AKCommodities LTD

Cleantech Law Partners Publishes New Book Focused on the Legal and Policy Aspects of Renewable Energy Projects The New Edition of "Renewable Energy Law and Policy" Provides an Excellent Resource for Lawyers, Academics, and Anyone Interested in Understanding the Complex Legal Requirements of Building Renewable Energy Projects. - February 19, 2019 - Cleantech Law Partners

Energy Efficiency Council Presents 2018 "Best Innovation in Energy Efficiency" Award to Melbourne-Based MAC Energy Efficiency Group The winning innovation was MAC’s online training tool called EEIQ that helps installers of energy-saving products comply with government energy efficiency schemes. - December 08, 2018 - MAC Energy Efficiency Group

United Energy Trading Rebrands Kratos Gas & Power in Georgia United Energy Trading has updated their presence in Georgia with Kratos Gas & Power. Along with a new website, they have created a new mascot superhero, Captain Kratos. - November 14, 2018 - Kratos Gas and Power

Energy Web Foundation (EWF) and Energy Blockchain Consortium (EBC) to Explore Opportunities, Benefits, Challenges of Blockchain Energy Web Foundation and the Energy Blockchain Consortium today announced they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) agreeing to facilitate the shared objectives of the two organizations. The MOU between the two organizations identifies many opportunities of collaboration, including: ·... - October 29, 2018 - Energy Blockchain Consortium

Use of Santilli Magnecules to Clean Fossil Fuel Combustion Adcents has become aware of important developments by Dr. R.M. Santilli as Chief Scientist of the publicly traded company Thunder Energies Corporation (TNRG) for the clean combustion of fossil fuels permitted by his new chemical species of magnecules, which has recently received the U. S. Patent Number... - September 22, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

United Energy Trading Wins Major Award for Decade of Fundraising for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Local energy company wins major award for a decade of fundraising. - September 18, 2018 - Kratos Gas and Power

Thunder Energies Corporation Announces That the Security and Exchange Commission Has Granted to the Company a New SIC Code Which Reflects the Current Operational Status Recently, Thunder Energies Corporation principals requested that the Securities and Exchange Commission change the Standard Industry Code (SIC) for the Company in the SEC's EDGAR system and for the Company's future public filings with the SEC. The Company requested that its SIC Code be changed from "6770... - September 15, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

AEE, Energy Blockchain Consortium to Explore Opportunities, Benefits, Challenges of Blockchain for Advanced Energy Industry Joint efforts begin Sept. 26 with webinar exploring potential in wholesale market, distribution system, and behind-the-meter applications. - August 30, 2018 - Energy Blockchain Consortium

Thunder Energies (TNRG) Announces the Appointment of a Representative for the Application of Directional Neutron Sources to the Mining Industry Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, CEO and Chief Scientist of Thunder Energies Corporation, a publicly traded company with stock symbol (OTCQB:TNRG), announces the appointment of a Representative for the application of Directional Neutron Sources to the mining industry (http://thunder-energies.com/docs/TEC-DNS-3Za.pdf). Dr. - August 30, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies (TNRG) Announces the Appointment of a Corporate Representative for the European Sales of Neutron Equipment Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, CEO and Chief Scientist of Thunder Energies Corporation announces the appointment of a Corporate Representative for the sale in Europe of Directional Neutron Sources. - August 28, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies (TNRG) Announces the Development of the New HyperCombustion for the Clean Burning of Fossil Fuels Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, CEO and Chief Scientist of Thunder Energies Corporation, a publicly company traded company with stock symbol (TNRG), announces an invited presentation of the company's new HyperCombustion at the International Conference on Pure and Applied Mathematics (icpam 2018) Eotvos Lorand... - August 28, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Blockchain in Power and Energy Conference First-Ever Global Conference for Blockchain in Power and Energy to be Held in Orlando - August 22, 2018 - Energy Blockchain Consortium

Thunder Energies (TNRG) Applies for Grant to the Department of Energy Thunder Energies announces the completion and submission of a grant application to the Department of Energy - Office of Science (SC). - August 16, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies (TNRG) Expands European Market for Directional Neutron Source Brian Buckley, Operations Manager of Thunder Energies Corporation, a publicly traded company with stock symbol (OTCQB: TNRG), announces that Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, CEO and Chief Scientist, is traveling in Europe to visit clients and promote additional sales of the Directional Neutron Source (http://thunder-energies.com/TEC-DNS-3-BROCHURE.pdf). Brian... - August 16, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in Dunn County Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Dunn County, ND. The purchase features production from numerous producing wells under ConocoPhillips in Dunn County, ND, part of the prolific Bakken Shale. The Bakken Shale represents one of ConocoPhillips’... - July 11, 2018 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners

GES Energy Introduces ESCO Energy Model to Irish Businesses Using the ESCO Energy Model, Irish businesses can upgrade to Green Energy Solutions with no upfront cost and make repayments solely from savings made. - June 22, 2018 - Glas Eireann Solutions

ANB Systems to Adopt Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Artificial Intelligence is designed to provide workflow automation and enhance business operations. - June 21, 2018 - ANB Systems, Inc.

Thunder Energies (TNRG) Chief Scientist Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli Knighted by the President of Italy Sergio Mattarella for His Scientific and Industrial Discoveries Chief Scientist Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli has been knighted on May 31, 2018 by the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, for his scientific and industrial discoveries. - June 07, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies (TNRG) Announces a New Model of Directional Neutron Source to Detect Possible Concealed Nuclear Material in Airports, etc. Thunder Energies announces new advances for the model of Directional Neutron Source developed in the U.S.A. and tested in nuclear facilities in Europe for the detection in airports of nuclear material that may be concealed in suitcases, the detection and concentration of precious metals in mining operations, various military uses, and other applications (http://thunder-energies.com/docs/TEC-DNS-3Z.pdf). - June 06, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Glas Eireann Solutions Changes Name to GES Energy Solutions Leading Irish ESCO rebrands to deliver clear message. - June 01, 2018 - Glas Eireann Solutions

Glas Eireann Solutions Sweeps Hat Trick of Accolades at Recent Business Award Shows Energy Services Company Thrives at Award Ceremonies Helping Businesses to Substantially Reduce Energy Costs and Their Carbon Footprint. - May 26, 2018 - Glas Eireann Solutions

Thunder Energies TNRG Stock Has Been Upgraded to OTCQB Thunder Energies announced that trading of its common stock has been upgraded to the OTCQB. - May 24, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

ANB Systems Publishes Illinois Technical Reference Manual in eTRM Users can now electronically access Illinois TRM to review energy efficiency measures and estimate their savings. - May 23, 2018 - ANB Systems, Inc.

Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in Pecos and Karnes Counties Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners, a company assisting 1031 investors in diversifying their exchange, has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Pecos and Karnes Counties, Texas. The purchase features production from over 20 currently producing wells under PPC Operating... - May 15, 2018 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners

Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in Tarrant & Johnson Counties Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners, a company assisting 1031 investors in diversifying their exchange, has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Tarrant and Johnson Counties, Texas. The acquisition features production from over 30 currently producing wells in the Barnett... - May 04, 2018 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners

ANB Systems Celebrates Earth Day 2018 The energy efficiency tracking systems provider helps leading utilities in the US to pursue ambitious energy efficiency goals. - April 29, 2018 - ANB Systems, Inc.

ANB Systems Publishes Mid-Atlantic Technical Reference Manual in eTRM Mid-Atlantic users can now access energy efficiency measure data and calculate energy savings free of cost. - April 12, 2018 - ANB Systems, Inc.

Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in North Dakota and Mississippi Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners, a company assisting 1031 investors in diversifying their exchange, has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Mountrail, Burke, McLean, and Ward Counties, North Dakota as well as Lincoln County, MS. The acquisition features production from... - April 11, 2018 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners

Thunder Energies Announces the Filing of the 2017 10-K Showing a Profit for the Second Half of the Year for the Neutron Division Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, Chief Executive Officer of Thunder Energies Corporation, a publicly traded company with stock symbol (OTC:TNRG), announces the filing for the 10-K showing the auditing of the operation for the year 2017 which shows an income of the Neutron Division of $194,481 (up from the 2016... - April 06, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies Corporation Announces the Filing of a Request to be Admitted to OTCQB Venture Market Thunder Energies announces that the company has filed a request to be admitted to OTCQB Venture Market. - March 21, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies Successfully Submits a Grant Application to the United States Air Force Thunder Energies announces the completion and submission of a grant application to the United States Air Force. - March 10, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation