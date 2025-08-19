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Within Energy Trading & Marketing
Insulate Your Attic Rebrands as Keane Insulation and Solar, Expanding Into Renewable Energy Solutions
Keane Insulation Contractors Ltd, previously trading as Insulate Your Attic, has announced its rebrand to Keane Insulation and Solar. The new name reflects the company’s expansion from attic insulation and flooring into the growing field of residential solar panel installation and battery storage solutions. - August 19, 2025 - Keane Insulation and Solar
Sosai Renewables Wins Ashden Award 2025
Sosai Renewable Energies (“Sosai”) has won a prestigious Ashden Award for its outstanding workrenewable energy technologies that provide off-grid energy solutions to communities and businesses in rural northern Nigeria, such as solar home units, solar mini grids, working as Climate Smart Villages, and solar for productive use. Winners of the 2025 Ashden Awards were revealed at the Royal Geographical Society in London on June 11. - July 05, 2025 - Sosai Renewable Energies Company
Resource Royalty Announces the Launch of Resource Royalty 24, LLC
Resource Royalty LLC, a private energy investment company and oil and gas sponsor headquartered in Dallas, announced the launch of their new direct-title (1031 exchange eligible) mineral rights offering—Resource Royalty 24, LLC. The Resource Royalty 24 offering consists of 12 curated mineral... - April 17, 2025 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty Fully Subscribes Resource Royalty, 23
Resource Royalty, LLC is a private energy investment company, headquartered in Dallas, TX. Resource Royalty, LLC is proud to announce that Resource Royalty 23, LLC is fully subscribed. This marks another milestone for the 14-year-old, Dallas-based oil and gas sponsor. “The $6.2mm offering... - April 05, 2025 - Resource Royalty LLC
Global Renewable Energy M&A Hits $117B in 2024, Led by Over $60B in Private Equity Investments - Enerdatics Reports Key Market Trends and 2025 Outlook
Key Takeaways from Enerdatics’ 2024 Renewable Energy M&A Analysis: - Global renewable energy M&A activity reached a record $117B in 2024, with North America leading at $50B and private equity driving major corporate acquisitions. - Emerging markets, including Romania, Greece, and... - February 19, 2025 - Enerdatics
ANB Systems Unites Global-AI-ze at Energize 2025 in India and the U.S.A
ANB Systems successfully concluded its annual global conference, Energize 2025, held from January 20–22 in Chennai and January 28–30 in Houston. Centered around the theme GlobalAIze, the event brought together industry pioneers, technology leaders, and AI experts from around the world... - February 15, 2025 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-Based Oil and Gas Sponsor, is Pleased to Announce the Closing of Their 22nd Offering, Resource Royalty XXI, LLC.
Resource Royalty XXI, LLC is a direct-title offering comprised of twelve non-contiguous oil and gas producing properties in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma. The properties generate immediate cash flow from the sale of hydrocarbons from existing oil and gas wells. The offering currently has 28... - April 04, 2024 - Resource Royalty LLC
Ascent Equity Group Partners with Sam Moon Group to Acquire Metropark Square in The Woodlands, Texas
Ascent Equity Group, a leading real estate investment firm founded by three physicians, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Sam Moon Group on Metropark Square, a prime retail and entertainment complex located in The Woodlands, Texas. - February 26, 2024 - Ascent Equity Group
Resource Royalty Announces the Closing of Resource Royalty XX, LLC
Resource Royalty, LLC is a private energy investment company, headquartered in Dallas, TX. Resource Royalty is proud to announce the closing of Resource Royalty XX, LLC. A $9.5mm offering which consists of 17 properties, 24 producing wells, 25 uncompleted wells and 5 permits. The offering covers... - January 16, 2024 - Resource Royalty LLC
Ascent Equity Group Announces the Acquisition of Cabana Encanto in Goodyear, AZ
The Passive Investing Group Made by Doctors, for Doctors, Celebrates Three Years of Success with New Multifamily Value-Add Deal in one of the Top Ten Growing Cities in the United States. - August 17, 2023 - Ascent Equity Group
Resource Royalty, LLC, Announces the Launch of Resource Royalty XX, LLC
Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, is pleased to announce the launch of their new mineral right offering - Resource Royalty XX, LLC. Resource Royalty XX, LLC, offered by Resource Royalty, LLC, includes seventeen properties in the Anadarko... - July 10, 2023 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty on Pace to Double Prior Year Sales
Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, has announced the closing of its 20th portfolio, RR XIX. Year-To-Date sales, through June, total $20M. In 2022, sales reached a record high of $32.9M as the company completed its 13th year in... - June 22, 2023 - Resource Royalty LLC
CW Solutions' Stacie Curtis Moderates IRWA Region 4 Spring Forum’s 2023 Offshore Wind Panel
The International Right of Way Association Region 4, held their Spring Forum at Resorts Casino Hotel. This year’s topic was “Offshore Wind,” in accordance with Governor Murphy’s focus on setting New Jersey on the path to 100% clean energy by 2050, including increasing the... - May 19, 2023 - CW Solutions
Resource Royalty Announces Closing of RR XVIII
Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, has announced the closing of its 19th portfolio, RR XVIII. Resource Royalty XVIII, LLC, offered by Resource Royalty, LLC is a diversified portfolio of income producing mineral and royalty interests located... - March 31, 2023 - Resource Royalty LLC
ANB Systems Expands Its Offshore Development Center
ANB Systems, Inc., a leading provider of workflow management solutions for utilities across the US & Canada, has expanded its Offshore Development Center in response to the growing demand for its core products. The new office space is designed to provide a comfortable and productive workspace... - January 27, 2023 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
Resource Royalty Announces Record Year - 3 Offerings Closed
Resource Royalty, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, recognizes 2022 as a record year for the firm. Beth Good, CEO, stated, “We are pleased to report that 2022 was a great year for Resource Royalty. We closed three offerings, made quarterly distributions on... - January 07, 2023 - Resource Royalty LLC
ANB Systems Signs LOI to Expand Its Offshore Center
ANB Systems, Inc., a leading workflow management solutions provider for utilities across the US, has signed a Letter of Intent to expand its Offshore Development Center in Chennai. This expansion is aligned with ANB’s expanding workforce to cater to the increasing adoption of its products and... - November 19, 2022 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
Resource Royalty, LLC Announces Bob Howard, Chairman and Beth Good, CEO
Resource Royalty, a Dallas-based oil and gas royalty portfolio manager since 2010, is pleased to announce changes in senior management. Bob Howard, founder, will assume the role of Chairman and Beth Good, CFO will become CEO. The firm continues to position itself to meet the demands of investors... - October 03, 2022 - Resource Royalty LLC
Sunline Energy Named a Nextdoor 2022 Neighborhood Favorite Local Business
Sunline Energy has been named to the winning list of Nextdoor’s 6th annual Neighborhood Favorites, an awards program recognizing local businesses committed to helping their neighborhoods thrive. Winners of the 2022 Neighborhood Favorites were determined based on the number of neighbor... - September 01, 2022 - Sunline Energy
United Energy Trading Announces Acquisition of Encore Energy’s Colorado Book of Business
North American natural gas provider United Energy Trading LLC (UET) has purchased the Colorado Front Range Retail Customer contracts of Encore Energy Services Inc. (Encore Energy). This purchase adds to UET’s broad clientele base in Colorado, with more than 4 BCF per year of customer supply... - August 08, 2022 - United Energy Trading
GoodCharlie Announces the Launch of Its Free Electricity Sweepstakes
New Breed of Energy Provider GoodCharlie Announces the Launch of its Free Electricity Sweepstakes. - April 29, 2022 - GoodCharlie
ANB Systems Expands Its Offshore Center
ANB Systems, Inc., a leading workflow management solutions provider for utilities across the US & Canada, recently expanded its Offshore Development Center in response to increasing adoption of its core products. ANB empowers its clients to become data-savvy and realize operational efficiencies... - December 16, 2021 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
Callective Energy Pedals Waite Endurance to the Finish Line with No Carbon Footprint
Clean Natural Gas Company Sponsors Competitive Cycling Team - July 10, 2021 - United Energy Trading
EMA Announces Renewed Vision for Their 25th Year
On May 14, The Environmental Markets Association hosted a Member Town Hall to release details on changes within the organization and plans for their 25th year. Board Chairperson, Jack Velasquez of Marex Spectron, opened the virtual event and welcomed members back to EMA’s Silver Anniversary... - May 21, 2021 - Environmental Markets Association
FinTeix Healthcare Division Formerly Launched in Answer to the Worldwide COVID-19 Pandemic
Startup FinTeix Pte. Ltd. is pleased to announce the launching of their healthcare division to assistant Governments around the world with supplies of PPE’s outside of China. FinTeix Healthcare also announces it has become the authorized registered vendor of the Republic of the Maldives... - April 24, 2020 - FinTeix Pte
High Beam Global Builds Its Business Continuity Plan Amid the Pandemic COVID-19
With the pandemic declared COVID-19, every business is getting hit by its consequences. In such a challenging phase, High Beam Global has built its continuity plan to work as usual. - April 01, 2020 - High Beam Global
United Energy Trading Teams Up with the Magic Yarn Project
Energy company helps a charity supporting childhood cancer victims. - March 06, 2020 - United Energy Trading
Hydrogen on Demand from Cheap Scrap Metals
Catalytic chemistry has been used to create a new catalyst that efficiently splits water and releases pure hydrogen for use as a fuel. - February 10, 2020 - Phillips Company
To Make the Energy Bill Cheaper, Experts Bet on Energy Monitoring
"The direction that society and companies should take is how we can store energy and how we are going to make that energy available instantly and properly, without wasting and saving natural resources," says electrical engineer, Rodrigo Martinson. - January 21, 2020 - Martinson Machine
Michael Stockard Joins the ANB Advisory Board
ANB Systems, Inc. appoints Michael Stockard to their Advisory Board to venture expansion of its market share for tracking systems in the energy efficiency space. ANB is also looking to offer their workflow and process automation solutions to other business groups in the utility industry. ANB has... - December 13, 2019 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
ANB Systems Expands Its Offshore Development Center
ANB Systems, Inc., a leading workflow management solutions provider for utilities in the US, is inaugurating its expanded office space on the 2nd Floor of Khivraj Complex 1, Anna Salai, Nandanam on December 11, 2019. This expansion is envisaged to not only add more seats in the offshore development... - December 11, 2019 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
Advanced Green Energy Technology Breakthrough Developed by Cogar International Energy Corporation
Cogar International Energy Corporation is a Rancho Santa Margarita, California-based Green Energy Company which has successfully created the world’s most advanced green energy technology known as the Air-Powered Electric Grid (APEG) Generator. - December 06, 2019 - Cogar International Energy Corporation
Mavericks Renewable Energy and San Benito Hemp Campus Team Up to Create the First Carbon Negative Microgrid
San Benito Hemp Campus has over 300,000 square feet of seed production, secure storage, curing, processing and hemp facility in San Benito County, California. Opening in 2020, San Benito Hemp Campus will be the largest vertically integrated hemp processing facility in the United States. San Benito... - November 22, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy
Mavericks Provides Reliable, Renewable Energy, Microgrid Financing and Turn Key Grow Solutions for CEA Cannabis and Hemp Industry
Mavericks Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreement delivers reliable, resilient renewable energy at a affordable rate. The PPA finance mechanism allows operators to lower their energy costs without spending large amounts of capital. This finance mechanism also allows Tax Equity investors a way to invest into the Cannabis industry with minimized risk. - October 01, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy
New Energy Meter From Martinson Machine Shows How Much Money You Spend in Real-Time
How about being able to monitor electricity consumption? And knowing that “we can reduce the cost of power outages by over 75 percent and save America over $150 billion” (Electric Power Research Institute). Energy consumers usually never check their energy meter. Therefore, they may be wasting energy by thousands per year. Nevertheless, this is over because of a new energy meter that keep track of energy consumption thus making it accessible and easy to understand as never before. - September 18, 2019 - Martinson Machine
Smarter Business Adds Further Strength to Its Management Team with the Appointment of Andrew Taylor as Sales Director
Smarter Business announced that it has appointed Andy Taylor, former Head of Indirect Sales at npower, as Sales Director. Taylor assumes his role at Smarter Business on 9 September 2019. Taylor joins Smarter Business from npower, where he has worked for the past five years. Taylor has a... - September 11, 2019 - Smarter Business
Mavericks Provides Reliable, Renewable Energy & Microgrid Financing for the Cannabis & Hemp Industry
Mavericks Renewable Energy, Inc. has secured financing to provide reliable, renewable energy including microgrids for the emerging cannabis and hemp industry. This will allow growers to realize higher yields at lower costs. Cannabis, hemp and Controlled Environment Agriculture is the nation's... - September 01, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy
MOU Signing - Joint Venture FinTeix and ENIND Form a New Partnership
FinTeix Pte. Ltd. is pleased to announce the signing of an MOU and the formation of a Joint Venture with ENIND Energia Ltda in Brazil. This partnership will assist in advancing the Brazilian government’s strong interest in promoting the application of Solar Energy, to the benefit of general... - August 04, 2019 - FinTeix Pte
Energy New England to Use eTRACK+ for Administering Mass MLP Solar Rebate Program
ANB Systems Deploys eTRACK+ for Energy New England - July 24, 2019 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
Spectacular Solar Finalizes $2.25M Contract
Spectacular Solar, Inc. and Custom Truck One Source agree to a contract for a 3-phase solar installation project. - May 06, 2019 - Spectacular Solar, Inc.
ANB Systems is Currently Expanding
The workflow management solutions provider looking to increase their staff by 20% at their offshore premises. - April 19, 2019 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
Thunder Energies Announces Initiation of Construction of Its Precious Metal Detector
Thunder Energies has initiated the construction of a full-size power unit suitable to synthesize neutrons in number, direction, and energy sufficient to scan soil in mining operations to detect the possible presence of precious metals. They are currently completing the design of the Directional Neutron Source needed in mining operations and look forward with great confidence to the successful completion of the project. - March 27, 2019 - Thunder Energies Corporation
Energy Blockchain Consortium - Arizona Regional Summit
The Energy Blockchain Consortium in partnership with Blockchain 48 is pleased to host an educational summit for the state of Arizona about the use of Blockchain in the Energy industry. - March 26, 2019 - Energy Blockchain Consortium
Thunder Energies Corporation (TNRG) Announces the Upgrade of a Letter of Intent to Test the Detection of Precious Metals in Mining Operations
Thunder Energies Corporation (TNRG) today announced an updated agreement with Picchu Rio S.A. Gold Mining Company to amend the Letter of Intent whereas Phoenix Minerals S.A Group of Mining Companies will assist Thunder Energies for tests and then purchase or lease a Directional Neutron Source for Mining Operations from Thunder Energies to test for Gold, Uranium and the presence of other precious metals in operational mines located in Peru. - March 25, 2019 - Thunder Energies Corporation
AKCommodities LTD Announces Launch of New Website
AKCommodities LTD, a leading provider of software solutions for the physical commodities trading market, announces launch of new website. - March 19, 2019 - AKCommodities LTD
AKCommodities LTD Announces New Regional Partnership with Taazeez Alneft LLC
Taazeez Alneft LLC will promote AKCommodoties' solutions in Sultanate of Oman. - February 20, 2019 - AKCommodities LTD
Cleantech Law Partners Publishes New Book Focused on the Legal and Policy Aspects of Renewable Energy Projects
The New Edition of "Renewable Energy Law and Policy" Provides an Excellent Resource for Lawyers, Academics, and Anyone Interested in Understanding the Complex Legal Requirements of Building Renewable Energy Projects. - February 19, 2019 - Cleantech Law Partners
Energy Efficiency Council Presents 2018 "Best Innovation in Energy Efficiency" Award to Melbourne-Based MAC Energy Efficiency Group
The winning innovation was MAC’s online training tool called EEIQ that helps installers of energy-saving products comply with government energy efficiency schemes. - December 08, 2018 - MAC Energy Efficiency Group
United Energy Trading Rebrands Kratos Gas & Power in Georgia
United Energy Trading has updated their presence in Georgia with Kratos Gas & Power. Along with a new website, they have created a new mascot superhero, Captain Kratos. - November 14, 2018 - United Energy Trading
Energy Web Foundation (EWF) and Energy Blockchain Consortium (EBC) to Explore Opportunities, Benefits, Challenges of Blockchain
Energy Web Foundation and the Energy Blockchain Consortium today announced they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) agreeing to facilitate the shared objectives of the two organizations. The MOU between the two organizations identifies many opportunities of collaboration,... - October 29, 2018 - Energy Blockchain Consortium