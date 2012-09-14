PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
The online platform TDA, that connects digital agencies worldwide, has recently announced the winners of Global Agency Awards. CodeRiders got “the golden buzzer” of Top Digital Agency in November. - December 20, 2019 - CodeRiders
Renderforest is taking on a fresh new look when they redesign their website with a modern overlay, even more options for users, including revamped animation maker and integration with popular media sharing social networks. - December 18, 2015 - Wildek Entertainment
WebDorado has announced three new add-on additions to its collection. Conditional Mailing, Dropbox and Google Drive Integration are new add-ons to help Form Maker plugin users to enhance website productivity powered by WordPress. - October 21, 2015 - WebDorado
Renderforest is a universal video platform that helps individual and corporate users create and export quality videos online without expensive software. You can find more details about the company and platform at https://www.renderforest.com - March 19, 2015 - Wildek Entertainment
Non-profit organization ONEArmenia is shifting the landscape of Armenia once again. SHIFT: Culture, launched in the spring, invited the global community at large to pitch their wildest idea for reinventing an aspect of the Armenian arts. On their 1-year anniversary they’ve launched SHIFT::Tech,... - October 16, 2013 - ONEArmenia
The Leading Tour Operator in the Caucasus Invites Tourists to Travel to Georgia. - April 17, 2013 - Amistad Tour
“Kahuiq 18-rd dar” has launched the first online furniture store in Armenia. - October 16, 2011 - Kahuiq 18rd dar - First Online Furniture Store
MobiToWeb is a new one-click mobile solution, developed by the specialists of Boomerang software Inc., for publishing and sharing photos and videos from a mobile device to your personal photo album on web. - October 14, 2011 - Boomerang Software Inc.
Wine testing event is one of the luxury tours to Armenia, which is well known as the homeland of wine. - October 04, 2011 - SacVoyage Travel Company
Armenian travel company SacVoyage.am offers unique chance for fans and followers of Junior Eurovision Song Contest to be a participant of 2011 coming magic show. - October 02, 2011 - SacVoyage Travel Company
eXtendiaIT, leading IT services provider offers new and innovative approach in solving complex problems affecting today’s IT world, where companies with large IT systems look for cost effective and quick solutions to their problems. New website eXtendiait.com has been launched with detailed information about eXtendiaIT services benefiting clients in different industries. - September 16, 2011 - eXtendiaIT
CTS2010 (Caucasus Travel Show) International 10th Annual Tourism Fair took place on 14-15 May, 2010 at the “Moscow” cinema theatre in Yerevan. The fair was officially opened by Ara Petrosyan, Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Armenia, Management of the Armenian Association of Travel Agents (AATA) and Dr.Jatinder Cheema, USAID Mission Director in Armenia. - May 21, 2010 - Armenian Association of Travel Agents
Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, will soon be home to a world famous "Hilton Hotel"; one of an international chain of full-service hotels and resorts owned by the Hilton Hotels Corporation. As of 2008, there were 533 Hilton branded hotels across the world. The 534th will be constructed in Yerevan. - July 31, 2009 - Armenian Tourism Development Agency
In unprecedented steps to boost tourist arrivals, Armenia has introduced a new shorter stay visa for guests. - June 16, 2009 - Armenian Tourism Development Agency
Armenia’s efforts in targeting its tourism promotion at the Italian outbound market have paid off. MyAir company, in partnership with Festa Tour Avia will be commencing direct flights between Venice and Yerevan from June 5th. - May 28, 2009 - Armenian Tourism Development Agency
Counterpart’s Armenia Office involved in announcement of Civil Society Fund 2009 Winners, which is a part of Counterpart International’s Limited Intervention Program Statement (LIPS) grants - May 18, 2009 - Counterpart International
Despite the financial crisis, and contrary to UNWTO global forecasts, Armenian tourist arrivals have experienced stable growth during the first quarter of 2009. - May 15, 2009 - Armenian Tourism Development Agency
WelcomeArmenia.com, the most comprehensive, informative and enriching web site of 7Days… Armenian Travel Company, opens the new tourism season by offering special tours and cultural experiences to its visitors. - March 21, 2008 - "7 DAYS..." Travel Company
Sourcio CJSC, a leading IT consulting company, which provides web monitoring and support for business web applications, exhibits at CeBIT 2008 showing solutions for effective IT monitoring and management. - March 06, 2008 - Mon.itor.us
Monitis Inc., a leading provider of global website and network monitoring services, offers 50% discount for its premium service Basic and Plus yearly plans. Offer is valid until 7th of January, 2008. - December 20, 2007 - Mon.itor.us
Mon.itor.Us, a leading provider of free websites and networks monitoring, in line with the strategy to offer full monitoring experience to its community, now provides the opportunity to receive short message notifications on mobile phones in case of a problem detected. - November 02, 2007 - Mon.itor.us
Monitis Inc., a leading provider of web monitoring solutions, launched new website www.mybuzzmonitor.com. MyBuzzMonitor grants bloggers an opportunity to enhance their blogs with customizable buzz monitoring widget. Once installed it will track and display the latest news and online conversation using chosen keywords. - October 14, 2007 - Mon.itor.us
Monitis, a leading provider of free web monitoring service Mon.itor.Us and on-demand premium performance management services, has introduced series of widgets, allowing its customers to build tailored business performance monitoring applications within Google ecosystem. Utilizing Monitis Widgets, companies... - September 19, 2007 - Mon.itor.us
Hotels.am, Armenia lodging and accommodation center has launched a website to facilitate on-line booking of hotels, B&Bs and hostels throughout Armenia. - August 29, 2007 - Hotels.am
Mon.itor.Us, a leading provider of free websites and networks monitoring service, starts providing advertisement spaces. Experiencing fast growing and targeted traffic, Mon.itor.Us provides excellent opportunities to promote website, service or product. - August 22, 2007 - Mon.itor.us
Mon.itor.Us a leading provider of free websites and networks monitoring service empowers its users with new competitive web performance research and promotion tool. Mon.itor.Us Industry Benchmarks allows the community to build and publish customized web performance reports for arbitrary selected market... - August 12, 2007 - Mon.itor.us
Rolls Balls Limited, an online gambling operator and software developing company, is proud to announce it's latest developments:
Rolls Balls game - a revolutionary game that's sure to change the climate of online gaming
Rolls Balls Super Game Casino - an online casino with proprietary software that... - June 13, 2007 - Rolls Balls Limited
Mon.itor.us, a leading provider of free IT monitoring and web analytics, as a part of its strategy to deliver the most complete monitoring experience, provides its community with new option to enhance their websites, blogs, pages with dynamic monitoring widgets opening new business perspectives.
Widgets... - May 17, 2007 - Mon.itor.us
Mon.itor.us, a leading provider of free systems monitoring published a unique statistical data demonstrating dependency of website uptime and response speed from the operating systems they use. More than 13,000 monitored web servers’ data were included in the study.
There are many factors which... - May 04, 2007 - Mon.itor.us
Major new features of Nsauditor Version 1.3.7 include firewall system that allows to stop internet threats and block unwanted network connections. With Nsauditor Network Security Auditor, Systems Administrators are able to gather a wide range of information from all the computers in the network without... - July 29, 2006 - Nsasoft
Sourcio (www.sourcio.com) will beta launch mon.itor.us (http://mon.itor.us), a free web site, network, and server monitoring service. The launch will be made on March 9th, during the Cebit IT trade show in Hanover. Powered by Ajax technologies and based on Nagios monitoring software, mon.itor.us combines the advantages of web-based applications with those of traditional desktop software for more customizable and personal interfaces. - March 07, 2006 - Sourcio CJSC
Sourcio, an open source development and consulting company, has launched a new web-blog. The articles in the new blog will include reviews of open source products, discussions of IT trends, and updates of the company's R&D progress. They will mostly have non-technical content, and will be written from the business users' perspective. - January 12, 2006 - Sourcio CJSC