CodeRiders - Top Software Development Agency in November 2019 by TDA The online platform TDA, that connects digital agencies worldwide, has recently announced the winners of Global Agency Awards. CodeRiders got “the golden buzzer” of Top Digital Agency in November. - December 20, 2019 - CodeRiders

Renderforest Animation Maker Launches the New Website Renderforest is taking on a fresh new look when they redesign their website with a modern overlay, even more options for users, including revamped animation maker and integration with popular media sharing social networks. - December 18, 2015 - Wildek Entertainment

Three New Add-ons of WordPress Form Maker Plugin WebDorado has announced three new add-on additions to its collection. Conditional Mailing, Dropbox and Google Drive Integration are new add-ons to help Form Maker plugin users to enhance website productivity powered by WordPress. - October 21, 2015 - WebDorado

Online Free Video Creation Platform Renderforest Marks the 10000th Rendered Video Renderforest is a universal video platform that helps individual and corporate users create and export quality videos online without expensive software. You can find more details about the company and platform at https://www.renderforest.com - March 19, 2015 - Wildek Entertainment

SHIFT::Tech to Award $25k to Develop Mobile App in Armenia Non-profit organization ONEArmenia is shifting the landscape of Armenia once again. SHIFT: Culture, launched in the spring, invited the global community at large to pitch their wildest idea for reinventing an aspect of the Armenian arts. On their 1-year anniversary they’ve launched SHIFT::Tech,... - October 16, 2013 - ONEArmenia

Amistad Tour Reinforces Its Presence in Georgia with a New Website The Leading Tour Operator in the Caucasus Invites Tourists to Travel to Georgia. - April 17, 2013 - Amistad Tour

First Online Furniture Store in Armenia “Kahuiq 18-rd dar” has launched the first online furniture store in Armenia. - October 16, 2011 - Kahuiq 18rd dar - First Online Furniture Store

Photo and Video Sharing Application MobiToWeb – An Exclusive Tool for Sharing Your Best Moments MobiToWeb is a new one-click mobile solution, developed by the specialists of Boomerang software Inc., for publishing and sharing photos and videos from a mobile device to your personal photo album on web. - October 14, 2011 - Boomerang Software Inc.

Wine Tasting Event in Armenia with SacVoyage.am Wine testing event is one of the luxury tours to Armenia, which is well known as the homeland of wine. - October 04, 2011 - SacVoyage Travel Company

Junior Eurovision 2011 with Armenian Travel Company SacVoyage Armenian travel company SacVoyage.am offers unique chance for fans and followers of Junior Eurovision Song Contest to be a participant of 2011 coming magic show. - October 02, 2011 - SacVoyage Travel Company

IT Services Company eXtendiaIT Offers Innovative Time and Cost Saving Solutions for Customers eXtendiaIT, leading IT services provider offers new and innovative approach in solving complex problems affecting today’s IT world, where companies with large IT systems look for cost effective and quick solutions to their problems. New website eXtendiait.com has been launched with detailed information about eXtendiaIT services benefiting clients in different industries. - September 16, 2011 - eXtendiaIT

CTS2010 International Tourism Fair in Armenia CTS2010 (Caucasus Travel Show) International 10th Annual Tourism Fair took place on 14-15 May, 2010 at the “Moscow” cinema theatre in Yerevan. The fair was officially opened by Ara Petrosyan, Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Armenia, Management of the Armenian Association of Travel Agents (AATA) and Dr.Jatinder Cheema, USAID Mission Director in Armenia. - May 21, 2010 - Armenian Association of Travel Agents

Hilton Garden Inn Debuts in Armenia Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, will soon be home to a world famous "Hilton Hotel"; one of an international chain of full-service hotels and resorts owned by the Hilton Hotels Corporation. As of 2008, there were 533 Hilton branded hotels across the world. The 534th will be constructed in Yerevan. - July 31, 2009 - Armenian Tourism Development Agency

New Visa Policy Facilitates Visits to Armenia In unprecedented steps to boost tourist arrivals, Armenia has introduced a new shorter stay visa for guests. - June 16, 2009 - Armenian Tourism Development Agency

New Direct Flight Connecting Armenia and Italy Armenia’s efforts in targeting its tourism promotion at the Italian outbound market have paid off. MyAir company, in partnership with Festa Tour Avia will be commencing direct flights between Venice and Yerevan from June 5th. - May 28, 2009 - Armenian Tourism Development Agency

The World Bank Yerevan Office, Counterpart International – Armenia, and Jinishian Memorial Foundation Announce the Civil Society Fund 2009 Winners Counterpart’s Armenia Office involved in announcement of Civil Society Fund 2009 Winners, which is a part of Counterpart International’s Limited Intervention Program Statement (LIPS) grants - May 18, 2009 - Counterpart International

10% Growth in Armenian Tourist Arrivals Expected in 2009 Despite the financial crisis, and contrary to UNWTO global forecasts, Armenian tourist arrivals have experienced stable growth during the first quarter of 2009. - May 15, 2009 - Armenian Tourism Development Agency

WelcomeArmenia.com Provides Armenia Tour and Travel Information for Upcoming Tourism Season WelcomeArmenia.com, the most comprehensive, informative and enriching web site of 7Days… Armenian Travel Company, opens the new tourism season by offering special tours and cultural experiences to its visitors. - March 21, 2008 - "7 DAYS..." Travel Company

Sourcio in CeBIT 2008: IT Consulting and Web Services for Successful e-Business Sourcio CJSC, a leading IT consulting company, which provides web monitoring and support for business web applications, exhibits at CeBIT 2008 showing solutions for effective IT monitoring and management. - March 06, 2008 - Mon.itor.us

Monitis Offers Web Shops 50% Discount to Ensure Christmas Sales Monitis Inc., a leading provider of global website and network monitoring services, offers 50% discount for its premium service Basic and Plus yearly plans. Offer is valid until 7th of January, 2008. - December 20, 2007 - Mon.itor.us

SMS Helps to Reduce Website Downtime: Free Web Monitoring Mon.itor.Us Adds SMS Notification Mon.itor.Us, a leading provider of free websites and networks monitoring, in line with the strategy to offer full monitoring experience to its community, now provides the opportunity to receive short message notifications on mobile phones in case of a problem detected. - November 02, 2007 - Mon.itor.us

MyBuzzMontor: A Killer Widget for Bloggers Monitis Inc., a leading provider of web monitoring solutions, launched new website www.mybuzzmonitor.com. MyBuzzMonitor grants bloggers an opportunity to enhance their blogs with customizable buzz monitoring widget. Once installed it will track and display the latest news and online conversation using chosen keywords. - October 14, 2007 - Mon.itor.us

Monitis Introduces Widgets for Building Tailored Performance Management Applications Monitis, a leading provider of free web monitoring service Mon.itor.Us and on-demand premium performance management services, has introduced series of widgets, allowing its customers to build tailored business performance monitoring applications within Google ecosystem. Utilizing Monitis Widgets, companies... - September 19, 2007 - Mon.itor.us

Hotels.am Armenia Hotels Reservation Center Announces Website Launch Hotels.am, Armenia lodging and accommodation center has launched a website to facilitate on-line booking of hotels, B&Bs and hostels throughout Armenia. - August 29, 2007 - Hotels.am

Mon.itor.Us Stops Adsense and Launches Direct Advertisement Mon.itor.Us, a leading provider of free websites and networks monitoring service, starts providing advertisement spaces. Experiencing fast growing and targeted traffic, Mon.itor.Us provides excellent opportunities to promote website, service or product. - August 22, 2007 - Mon.itor.us

Mon.itor.Us Enables Competitive Website Research and Promotion: Everyone Can Benefit Mon.itor.Us a leading provider of free websites and networks monitoring service empowers its users with new competitive web performance research and promotion tool. Mon.itor.Us Industry Benchmarks allows the community to build and publish customized web performance reports for arbitrary selected market... - August 12, 2007 - Mon.itor.us

Rolls Balls Limited, an Online Gambling Operator and Software Developing Company, Has Launched Its Online Casino Rolls Balls Limited, an online gambling operator and software developing company, is proud to announce it's latest developments: Rolls Balls game - a revolutionary game that's sure to change the climate of online gaming Rolls Balls Super Game Casino - an online casino with proprietary software that... - June 13, 2007 - Rolls Balls Limited

Mon.itor.us Empowers Community with Possibility to Embed Performance Metrics into Their Sites Mon.itor.us, a leading provider of free IT monitoring and web analytics, as a part of its strategy to deliver the most complete monitoring experience, provides its community with new option to enhance their websites, blogs, pages with dynamic monitoring widgets opening new business perspectives. Widgets... - May 17, 2007 - Mon.itor.us

Mon.itor.us Published OS Performance Study Mon.itor.us, a leading provider of free systems monitoring published a unique statistical data demonstrating dependency of website uptime and response speed from the operating systems they use. More than 13,000 monitored web servers’ data were included in the study. There are many factors which... - May 04, 2007 - Mon.itor.us

Nsasoft Has Released Nsauditor Network Security Auditor 1.3.7, the Latest Version of its Popular Network Security Audit and Monitoring Product Major new features of Nsauditor Version 1.3.7 include firewall system that allows to stop internet threats and block unwanted network connections. With Nsauditor Network Security Auditor, Systems Administrators are able to gather a wide range of information from all the computers in the network without... - July 29, 2006 - Nsasoft

Sourcio Will Launch the First Free, Ajax-Powered Website and Network Monitoring Service Sourcio (www.sourcio.com) will beta launch mon.itor.us (http://mon.itor.us), a free web site, network, and server monitoring service. The launch will be made on March 9th, during the Cebit IT trade show in Hanover. Powered by Ajax technologies and based on Nagios monitoring software, mon.itor.us combines the advantages of web-based applications with those of traditional desktop software for more customizable and personal interfaces. - March 07, 2006 - Sourcio CJSC