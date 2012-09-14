PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

VROOM Launches Spring 2017 Caravan Challenge VROOM Caravan announces a challenge to start-ups seeking investment in Monaco. Finalists are invited to VROOM Summit to pitch to investors April 27, 2017. - March 23, 2017 - VROOM

Khaya Takes Accommodation at Sport Events to a New Level As a leading provider of accommodation and logistic solutions at large sport events, KhayaMedia is undergoing a rebranding. “Until now we were known as KhayaMedia but most clients refer to us as 'Khaya'” explains CEO Volkhard Bauer. In a short period of nine years, this destination management... - October 20, 2016 - KhayaMedia

Zeelander Owner Wins Voyager’s Award with M/Y Zeepaard The Zeelander team is delighted to announce that Sietse Koopmans, the CEO and Owner of Zeelander Yachts, has been awarded the conveted Voyager’s Award at last nights World Superyacht Awards ceremony in Amsterdam. - May 08, 2014 - Zeelander Yachts

Caroline Arselin Joins the YACHTZOO Charter Fleet Division in the Monaco Office YACHTZOO is delighted to welcome Caroline Arselin to their Charter Fleet Division in the Monaco office. Having previously worked for large brokerage companies, Caroline has a reputation of being highly professional and respected by yacht owners, their crew and charter brokers alike. Caroline can be... - January 12, 2013 - YACHTZOO

Team RFR at the Second Circuit of the World Series by Renault During the Most Prestigious Race of the Season: The Monaco Grand Prix Drivers Mikhail Aleshin and Anton Nebylitskiy gear up for a widely anticipated race - May 26, 2012 - Team RFR

Private Investors Demand Portfolio Consulting That Works The Great Recession confronted wealthy private investors with two difficulties: the market and the ill-advise of their private bankers. It is time for these investors to finally get access to institutional allocation knowledge. Panthera Solutions, an Alternative Investment Consultancy in Monte-Carlo, now offers its institutional portfolio strategy also to High-Net-Worth-Individuals. A value-adding knowledge injection for a robust asset allocation. - October 17, 2010 - Panthera Solutions

Annual European Alternative & Institutional Investing Summit Returns to Monaco The Opal Financial Group will be hosting their tenth annual European Alternative & Institutional Investing Summit this October in Monte Carlo, Monaco. - September 23, 2010 - Opal Financial Group

Alternative Wealth Management á la Panthera Solutions Panthera Solutions, an Alternative Investment Consultancy in Monte-Carlo, is pleased to announce the release of its newly developed ”Panthera Portfolio Solution” (PPS). It reaches a robustly diversified allocation in a truly global asset universe. PPS is especially appealing to insurance companies, wealth managers, family offices and HNWIs. - February 23, 2010 - Panthera Solutions

Easy Access to the World's Leading Hedge Funds Panthera Solutions, an Alternative Investment Consultancy in Monte-Carlo, is offering its European customers premium access to the world´s most renowned and prestigious hedge funds. - January 19, 2010 - Panthera Solutions

Luxury Brand Scalfaro Launches Limited Edition of Timepieces Designed by Yacht Designer Espen Oeino Family-owned luxury brand Scalfaro cooperated with Yacht designer Espen Oeino from Monaco to create a unique line of mechanical timepieces representing contemporary yachting style on the wrist. Retail Euro 6.950,-. - September 09, 2009 - Scalfaro - Contemporary Luxury

4th Annual Monaco Charity Film Festival May 11-16, Fairmont Hotel, Monaco The Monaco Charity Film Festival celebrates its 4th Annual Season of Film Screenings and Charity Galas, May 11-16 2009, at the Fairmont Hotel in Monte Carlo, with the World Premiere of Val Kilmer and Eric Roberts’ film “The Steam Experiment.” This years’ Festival is most excited to host this World Premier movie among many others, the screenings of which are free to the public. - March 31, 2009 - Monaco Charity Film Festival

NEWTEON Attends EET 2007 in Brussels On June 1st & 2nd, NEWTEON and its partner Micro-Vett will attend EET 2007, 2nd European Ele-Drive Transportation Conference, in Brussels. EET is organised by the AVERE, European Association for Battery, Hybrid and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles. - May 27, 2007 - NEWTEON Ecofriendly Vehicles