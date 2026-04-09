Monaco News
Stephanie Malakie of Empress Travel Club Named Forbes Travel Guide’s Travel Professional of the Year
Empress Travel Club Founder Stephanie Malakie was named Travel Professional of the Year by Forbes Travel Guide, an honor awarded to a single advisor globally each year. Recognized for her personalized, experience-driven approach, Malakie leads the boutique agency in creating transformative, luxury travel experiences with insider access and high-touch service. - April 09, 2026 - Empress Travel Club
Monaco1: The New Portal That Brings Everything About Monaco in One Place Using AI
Monaco1.com is the first AI-powered platform in Monaco, consolidating all essential information about the Principality into one place. From restaurants and events to real estate and classifieds, Monaco1 ensures quick, easy, and up-to-date access. With daily updates and a user-friendly interface, the platform caters to residents, tourists, and businesses, offering free promotion for businesses. - May 21, 2025 - Monaco1
Lund Group Offers Luxury Yacht Packages for the 2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix
Lund Group, founded by Lucien Ndabagera, is thrilled to announce exclusive Luxury Yacht Packages for the 2024 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix. Lund Group is renowned for creating unforgettable sports and entertainment experiences, and this year, they're bringing fans the chance to enjoy the race in... - January 09, 2024 - Lund Group
Fenrir Asset Management Announces Multi-Strategy Approach to Investment
Fenrir Asset Management, a leading hedge fund, has announced its innovative multi-strategy approach to investment. The firm's diverse strategies include Equity-Oriented investments, Private Equity and Private Credit, Distressed Securities, Non-Distressed Debt, Hedge/Arbitrage positions, Real Estate-Related Securities, Commodities Trading, and Portfolio Volatility Protection. This approach is designed to navigate complex market conditions and identify unique investment opportunities. - June 06, 2023 - Fenrir Asset Management
Introducing Clavius: a Fashion Fund Enhancing the Nordic Luxury Market
Clavius has announced its mission to discover and nurture the finest luxury brands. The fund aims to invest in small to mid-sized luxury fashion brands with growth potential. Clavius will collaborate closely with its portfolio companies to enhance their value, streamline operations, and promote growth. The fund offers a regulated, transparent, and tax-efficient investment vehicle and will evaluate various exit strategies to ensure the most lucrative return on investment. - May 09, 2023 - Clavius
Limelight Nova, London-Based Global Luxury Fashion Concierge Company, Opens a New Office in Monaco
To accommodate rapid growth, high demand and further sustain the company’s position on the international market, Limelight Nova will open a new office in Monaco this Autumn. In addition to its head office in London, the new Monaco site will bring the company closer to EU clients, making... - September 06, 2021 - Limelight Nova
VROOM Launches Spring 2017 Caravan Challenge
VROOM Caravan announces a challenge to start-ups seeking investment in Monaco. Finalists are invited to VROOM Summit to pitch to investors April 27, 2017. - March 23, 2017 - VROOM
Khaya Takes Accommodation at Sport Events to a New Level
As a leading provider of accommodation and logistic solutions at large sport events, KhayaMedia is undergoing a rebranding. “Until now we were known as KhayaMedia but most clients refer to us as 'Khaya'” explains CEO Volkhard Bauer. In a short period of nine years, this destination... - October 20, 2016 - Call2Shift
Zeelander Owner Wins Voyager’s Award with M/Y Zeepaard
The Zeelander team is delighted to announce that Sietse Koopmans, the CEO and Owner of Zeelander Yachts, has been awarded the conveted Voyager’s Award at last nights World Superyacht Awards ceremony in Amsterdam. - May 08, 2014 - Zeelander Yachts
Caroline Arselin Joins the YACHTZOO Charter Fleet Division in the Monaco Office
YACHTZOO is delighted to welcome Caroline Arselin to their Charter Fleet Division in the Monaco office. Having previously worked for large brokerage companies, Caroline has a reputation of being highly professional and respected by yacht owners, their crew and charter brokers alike. Caroline can... - January 12, 2013 - YACHTZOO
Team RFR at the Second Circuit of the World Series by Renault During the Most Prestigious Race of the Season: The Monaco Grand Prix
Drivers Mikhail Aleshin and Anton Nebylitskiy gear up for a widely anticipated race - May 26, 2012 - Team RFR
Private Investors Demand Portfolio Consulting That Works
The Great Recession confronted wealthy private investors with two difficulties: the market and the ill-advise of their private bankers. It is time for these investors to finally get access to institutional allocation knowledge. Panthera Solutions, an Alternative Investment Consultancy in Monte-Carlo, now offers its institutional portfolio strategy also to High-Net-Worth-Individuals. A value-adding knowledge injection for a robust asset allocation. - October 17, 2010 - Panthera Solutions
Annual European Alternative & Institutional Investing Summit Returns to Monaco
The Opal Financial Group will be hosting their tenth annual European Alternative & Institutional Investing Summit this October in Monte Carlo, Monaco. - September 23, 2010 - Opal Financial Group
Alternative Wealth Management á la Panthera Solutions
Panthera Solutions, an Alternative Investment Consultancy in Monte-Carlo, is pleased to announce the release of its newly developed ”Panthera Portfolio Solution” (PPS). It reaches a robustly diversified allocation in a truly global asset universe. PPS is especially appealing to insurance companies, wealth managers, family offices and HNWIs. - February 23, 2010 - Panthera Solutions
Easy Access to the World's Leading Hedge Funds
Panthera Solutions, an Alternative Investment Consultancy in Monte-Carlo, is offering its European customers premium access to the world´s most renowned and prestigious hedge funds. - January 19, 2010 - Panthera Solutions
Luxury Brand Scalfaro Launches Limited Edition of Timepieces Designed by Yacht Designer Espen Oeino
Family-owned luxury brand Scalfaro cooperated with Yacht designer Espen Oeino from Monaco to create a unique line of mechanical timepieces representing contemporary yachting style on the wrist. Retail Euro 6.950,-. - September 09, 2009 - Scalfaro - Contemporary Luxury
4th Annual Monaco Charity Film Festival May 11-16, Fairmont Hotel, Monaco
The Monaco Charity Film Festival celebrates its 4th Annual Season of Film Screenings and Charity Galas, May 11-16 2009, at the Fairmont Hotel in Monte Carlo, with the World Premiere of Val Kilmer and Eric Roberts’ film “The Steam Experiment.” This years’ Festival is most excited to host this World Premier movie among many others, the screenings of which are free to the public. - March 31, 2009 - Monaco Charity Film Festival
NEWTEON Attends EET 2007 in Brussels
On June 1st & 2nd, NEWTEON and its partner Micro-Vett will attend EET 2007, 2nd European Ele-Drive Transportation Conference, in Brussels. EET is organised by the AVERE, European Association for Battery, Hybrid and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles. - May 27, 2007 - NEWTEON Ecofriendly Vehicles
Monaco pays tribute to the late great Senna
On the 20th anniversary of Senna's first victory in Monaco, the principality celebrates the life of the man thought by many to be the greatest F1 driver ever. - May 23, 2007 - Monaco Revue