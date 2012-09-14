PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

A Festival Honoring the Prince of Travelers Now on its second year, the International Festival of Ibn Battuta pays tribute to the legendary Ibn Battuta, hailed today as the Prince of Travelers. The festival honoring Ibn Battuta’s legacy relives the journey he undertook seven centuries ago across many predominantly Muslim countries. Starting... - July 17, 2017 - Ibn Battuta

Buyer Delegations from Around the World Come Together for Morocco Home Fair 3rd Edition of Exposition “Morocco Home Textile” in Casablanca, Textile Capital of the World - December 30, 2016 - Pyramids Group Fair

An Unprecedented Opportunity for the MENA Renewable Energy Industry This event will bring Morocco’s government representatives, developers, contractors and other stakeholders to discuss the requirements and strategies for the financing and construction of solar plants. - December 08, 2015 - Advanced Conferences & Meetings

Riad Al Ksar Spa Medina Awarded Best Riad in Morocco for 2014 by Zoover For the second year, Riad Al Ksar Spa Marrakesh Medina has been awarded Best Riad in Morocco. - October 12, 2014 - Riad Al Ksar & Spa Marrakesh

France’s Total Strengthens Partnership with Saudi Zahid Group France's Total sold 30% stake in Moroccan subsidiary Total Maroc to Saudi Arabia’s Zahid Group and Total Maroc plans to sell a 15-percent stake later on Casablanca's stock market. - May 21, 2014 - Altaaqa Global

CIF Continues Its Development and Completed the Expansion of Its Plant in Tangier To answer customers' request of new packaging products, CIF has invested in an expansion project of its plant, constructing an additional 2,500 m² of warehouse space. - April 24, 2014 - Compagnie Industrielle des Fibres

Electronic Journalism: New Anglophone Newspaper Launched in Morocco A group of Moroccan Anglophone journalists have recently launched a new news website that will be dedicated to writing about and covering mainly political, economic, social and sports events. It was launched to fill the gap left by the closure of Morocco Times (which was the only Morocco-based online... - December 08, 2012 - Morocco Mirror

DirectRooms.com – Morocco’s Marrakech Attracts Marathon Runners in New Year 2012 The Moroccan city of Marrakech will this January play host to one of the most exotic marathons in the distance running world, with thousands of runners, spectators and more set to arrive in the city. - December 11, 2011 - DirectRooms.com

Your Morocco Tour Launches Group Tours to Morocco Morocco is a varied country. It has a great sightseeing potential with a number of diverse Morocco travel tours and tourism alternatives. Cultural tourism, heritage tourism, rural tourism, adventure tourism, beach tourism, etc. are important tourism choices. With several tourism options, countless scenic... - June 28, 2011 - Your Morocco Tour

DirectRooms.com – Morocco’s Largest Book and Publishing Fair is Held in Casablanca During 11 to 20 February 2011 DirectRooms.com reports that Casablanca will be hosting a major exhibition for members of the book publishing industry that will see thousands of titles on display and the presentation of the Morocco Book Awards. - January 20, 2011 - DirectRooms.com

DirectRooms.com – Runners Will Head to Marrakech for the Marrakesh Marathon & Half Marathon DirectRooms.com reveals that the His Majesty the King Mohammed VI invites 5,000 runners to the beautiful city of Marrakech for its prestigious marathon in January 2011. - December 25, 2010 - DirectRooms.com

Morocco Real Estate - Launch of International Real Estate Listings.com Creates Huge Buzz in Morocco Real Estate InternationalRealEstateListings.com is happy to announce the launch of free real estate related services exclusively for Morocco real estate; such as sales, rentals, purchase, and exchange. Morocco real estate owners, agents, and developers welcome. - June 09, 2010 - International Real Estate Listings.com

AXENTIS MediaPay 2.0 for Prepaid Electronic eVoucher Has Been Released AXENTIS Group the leading international services provider of innovative electronic banking payment Systems announces today the official launching of MediaPay 2.0. MediaPay 2.0 which is an expansion of the current system MediaPay 1.0 is a secure, simple and efficient prepaid solution, enabling the distribution... - December 26, 2009 - Axentis group

Opening of Riad Al Ksar & Spa Guesthouse in Marrakesh Medina Morocco Riad Al Ksar & Spa in Marrakesh: Exotic chic riad guesthouse, with a unique charm, in the heart of the medina. Al Ksar Riad & Spa guesthouse boutique hotel features a restaurant, a panoramic terrace, a spa. Riad Al Ksar offers numerous packages where luxury becomes affordable. - October 23, 2009 - Riad Al Ksar & Spa Marrakesh

Espace-Maroc Launches “Pay What You Want” for Riads in Marrakech Espace-Maroc launches this revolutionary formula for its Hotels and Riads in Marrakech. This promotion promises save money to international travellers on a budget and to promote tourism to Morocco during the current world economic recession. - June 24, 2009 - Espace-Maroc