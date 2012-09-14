PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. Grass Roots Movement by KELA KELA by Live Rates Feeds is showing us again and again how they prefer to do things in a bold and innovative manner. - November 03, 2017 - Live Rates Feeds Live Rates Feeds Launches the IDXUSD Live Rates Feeds in collaboration with Idex Online S.A. has launched the world's first tradable diamond index. - May 02, 2017 - Live Rates Feeds Maria’s French Terrace Opening Fall of 2008 on Bequia Island of the Grenadines A traditional French restaurant on Bequia serving fine selections of fresh seafood to Boeuf Bourguignon to Linguini and vegetarian dishes accompanied with an exquisite selection of wines. - July 07, 2008 - Maria's French Terrace