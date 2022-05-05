Crystal Ball Market Registers with FINTRAC Canada in Demonstration of Its Commitment towards Regulatory Compliance
The online trading platform provides a multitude of options for traders looking to invest in shares, cryptocurrency, indices, and more.
Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, May 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- To help investors diversify their funds on a platform that banks on security, Crystal Ball Markets has announced its registration with FINTRAC Canada, a testament to its commitment to a safer online trading experience for investors.
Due to the wide variety of options available, it can be hard for investors to choose a broker. While many firms offer a no-fee basis for certain types of assets, investors should still consider the features and usability of these platforms before making a final decision. An excellent online trading platform should be functional, secure, and provide investors with a wide range of markets.
FINTRAC is The National Financial Intelligence Agency Of Canada. It was established in 2000 to prevent money laundering and other suspicious activities. In December 2001, its mandate was expanded to include sharing financial intelligence with other Canadian law enforcement agencies. In 2006, its expanded mandate was further strengthened through Bill C-25, which included a registration regime for foreign exchange dealers and money services businesses.
Speaking on their security measures for safe online trading, a representative of Crystal Ball Markets had this to say, “It’s not uncommon for beginner traders to get caught up in a scam when they’re trading online. Crystal Ball Markets provides online trading services that boast diversity and allow traders of all experience levels to diversify their investments in a safe, secure, and regulated platform. We believe our compliance with the regulations set up by FINTRAC Canada will help us get one step closer towards providing our consumers with a platform they can trust.”
Crystal Ball Markets is a reputed online trading platform that has been operating for the past 15 years. It allows users to trade cryptocurrencies, currencies, metals, indices, and many other options through MT7, its platform designed especially for beginner investors who are looking to make smart trades in a wide array of markets.
Investors looking to trade in any of the markets mentioned above are encouraged to find the URL for Crystal Ball Markets for more information.
About Crystal Ball Markets
Crystal Ball Markets provides a holistic and functional avenue for traders to take their trading capabilities up a notch. Their Mobius Trader 7 is a multi-asset stock trading platform for beginners that provides investors to not only invest in stocks but also diversify their funds through Currencies, Indices, Agricultural Commodities, Energy, Metals, Cryptocurrencies, and Options trading.
Contact Crystal Ball Markets
Email: support@crystalballmarkets.com
Address: Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Centre, P.O. Box 1510, Beachmont, Kingstown. St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
Phone: +44 1244 94 1257
