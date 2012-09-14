PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Preston & Stadler Ltd Expands Business Field to High Frequency Trading Strategies Preston & Stadler Ltd. announced today that it is going to expand its business by implementing high frequency trading strategies from 21st May onwards. The company which has witnessed moderate profit since last year has come up with this new strategy with a hope to expand their business further worldwide. - December 23, 2013 - Preston & Stadler Ltd

Preston & Stadler Ltd. Performance of 3rd Investment Portfolio is 21,7% YTD Preston & Stadler Ltd. has announced its performance of 3rd investment portfolio to be 21.7% YTD, which the company says is encouraging in a lot of ways. The investment the company has made in renewal energy sector made them the decent return of 21.7% ytd. “The positive return of 21.7% is... - December 23, 2013 - Preston & Stadler Ltd

Preston & Stadler Ltd. Main Sponsor of Oackland Business Conferences Three Years in a Row It has been announced that Preston & Stadler Ltd. will once again sponsor Oackland Business Conference, which makes the company’s sponsorship its third time in a row. - December 22, 2013 - Preston & Stadler Ltd

Top-7 Winter Games List on ToomkyGames.com GamesPub Ltd. recalls the funniest and most colorful casual games that have overjoyed the cockles of casual gamers hearts most of all on the company's free entertainment portal this winter. - March 06, 2013 - GamesPub Ltd.

Usoris Systems Introduces Multi-Purpose Remote Access Software at Flexible Rates Usoris Systems has come up with multipurpose remote control software, Remote Utilities. The system is lighting fast, highly scalable & configurable and comes at flexible rates. - February 24, 2013 - Remote Utilities

EMC Selects RoundTable Studio as “Vendor of the Year” EMC’s Global Program Office (GPO) recognizes RoundTable Studio, Inc. as its 2011 Vendor of the Year for translation and localization services. - June 12, 2012 - RoundTable Studio

IchessU Offers Special Discounted Packages on Its Online Chess Courses IchessU Ltd is offering special discounted packages on its online chess courses. They are offering a discount of 30% on the regular course price. IchessU is an international chess school providing chess education programs all over the world. Online chess courses from IchessU are well known to improve... - January 15, 2012 - IchessU

Usoris Systems Announces the Release of Remote Desktop Software Version 5.1 Version 5.1 includes significant additions like the QuickConnect module and Gateway Mediation Server that benefit both system administrators and helpdesks. Other new features like Voice & Video Chat, the web-browser like tab interface, and the new file transfer window enormously enhance the power of Remote Utilities. - December 23, 2011 - Usoris Systems LLC

A Rare Gem in the Indian Ocean - Residence on the Rocks Villas De Maitre has extended its luxury Seychelles collection with the addition of this rare residence built with the nostalgia of the colonial era, real passion and love of exquisite craftmanship. - October 22, 2010 - Villas De Maitre

Nokia’s Maemo Platform Gets Its Very First Spy Application FlexiSPY Ltd. announced today the release of the world’s first mobile phone spy application for Nokia’s Maemo platform; able to secretly capture SMS, Call Records, Instant Messages, GPS Locations, listen to surroundings and intercept live phone calls. - July 17, 2010 - FlexiSPY.com Ltd