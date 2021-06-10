Seychelles Medical Services (SMS) Private COVID-19 Testing

Press Releases Seychelles Medical Press Release Share Blog

date 2021-06-10

24/7 COVID-19 testing laboratory in Seychelles. Online booking facility with luxury testing facilities & free hotel visiting service. SMS Private Testing, health care company, was officially opened in Seychelles by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism Sylvestre Radegonde.





Mahe, Seychelles, June 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The health care company owned by Seychellois Justin Etzin is supporting Seychelles Tourism with the only state of the art dedicated COVID-19 testing laboratory in Seychelles.SMS Private Testing has a free hotel visiting service to all Hotels in Seychelles 7 days a week. Paramedics and Nurses visit guests in the privacy of their Hotel Room or even on their Boat to conduct the COVID-19 tests. Clients can also visit one of 7 luxury Travel Certification Centers for their PCR or Antigen tests. Locations include Eden Island, Beau Vallon Beach, Victoria, Praslin, La Digue, Seychelles Airport.The Airport Testing Centre is within the Payanke CIP Lounge situated just above the check-in counters at Seychelles International Airport. Open 7 days a week from 8am - 10pm for a PCR or Rapid Antigen Test allowing travelers the confidence to just turn up at the airport before their flight and get their Fit to Fly Certificate in just 15 Minutes for Antigen and 2 – 4 hours for a PCR Test. This exclusive service is the only Airport Testing facility in Seychelles.SMS Private Testing has a VIP Lounge and Airport Concierge Service which is free to use. Clients can relax in the Private VIP lounge with free WiFi and receive a free print out of their test certificates. No other laboratory can offer this First Class Service.Justin Etzin, said, "SMS Private Testing has brought down the prices of Tests in Seychelles by over 50% and our laboratory is the only one in Seychelles that conforms to International standards with full dedicated negative pressure throughout the entire 8000 sq. ft. facility. This is incredibly important for accurate results and to avoid false positives which can happen when you don't have high tech facilities like the ones we have. SMS Private Testing was recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) via a point check system at over 96 percent."SMS Private Testing is fully licensed by the Public Health Authority in Seychelles and has the largest and most sophisticated COVID-19 testing laboratory in the Indian Ocean with the capacity to test over 30,000 per day. The tests can track all known Genes and variants of COVID-19 with the fastest machines with the highest accuracy currently available anywhere in the world. The facilities provide the full range of tests for travelers including a Rapid Molecular COVID-19 Test, the Gold standard Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test and the Rapid Antigen Test often mandatory for travelers before they re-enter their countries.Travel Certificates are guaranteed to be issued by email within 30 minutes for an Antigen Test at just (SCR 1000) or 24 hours for a PCR test at just (SCR 1900) Fast Track or Emergency services are available at an extra cost for Antigen Tests results within 15 minutes and PCR Results in 2 to 4 hours. The SMS Private Testing Hotel Visiting Service is available Free of charge to visit any hotel in the Seychelles. Clients are also encouraged to use the SMS VIP Lounge and Airport Concierge Service on departure free of charge.For travelers requiring a pre-departure PCR or Antigen Test and wishes to use this service, can book and pay online or find locations at www.PcrTest.sc Tel: +248 4366 999Email: Info@PcrTest.scOpen 24 Hours a day

