Seychelles Medical Enables the Seychelles Islands to Revive Tourism
Seychelles Medical is the only 24/7 COVID-19 testing laboratory in the Seychelles Islands. In the first 10 months since the islands reopened to visitors, Seychelles Medicals team of over 70 doctors and nurses carried out PCR Tests to over 100,000 visitors to Seychelles and issuing their fit to fly certificates to make their flights home.
Victoria, Seychelles, February 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The health care company owned by Seychellois businessman Justin Etzin has supported Seychelles Tourism with the opening of the only state of the art dedicated COVID-19 testing laboratory in Seychelles. The laboratory specializes in RT - PCR Testing with a fully international team of qualified laboratory technicians.
Seychelles Medical Private Testing has a free hotel visiting service to all Hotels in Seychelles. The operation runs 7 days a week. Paramedics and Nurses visit guests in the privacy of their Hotel Room or even on their Yacht to conduct the travel COVID-19 tests.
Clients can also visit one of 15 luxury Travel Certification Centers for their RT - PCR Tests or Antigen tests for their fit to fly certificates.
Locations on the main island of Mahe include Seychelles International Airport, Eden Island Marina, Beau Vallon Beach, Victoria.
Seychelles Medical also operate on all other islands in the Seychelles including Praslin Island, La Digue Island.
The Airport Testing Centre is within the Payanke CIP Lounge situated just above the check-in counters at Seychelles International Airport. Open 7 days a week 24/7 for a PCR or Rapid Antigen Test this excellent service allows travelers the confidence to just turn up at the airport before their flight and get their Fit to Fly Certificate in just 15 Minutes for Antigen and 2 – 4 hours for a PCR Test.
This exclusive service is the only Airport Testing facility in Seychelles and is operated exclusively by Seychelles Medical. PCRTest.sc
Seychelles Medical Private Testing has a VIP Lounge and Airport Concierge Service which is free for clients to use. Clients can relax in the Private VIP lounge with free WiFi and receive a free print out of their test certificates. No other laboratory in Seychelles can offer this First Class Service.
Justin Etzin, Director of Seychelles Medical said, "Seychelles Medical Private Testing has lowered the prices of PCR Tests in Seychelles by over 50% and our laboratory is the only one in Seychelles that conforms to International standards with fully dedicated negative pressure throughout the entire 8000 sq. ft. facility. This is incredibly important for accurate test results and to avoid false positives which can happen when you don’t have high tech facilities like Seychelles Medical have. Seychelles Medical Private Testing was recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) via a point check system at over 96 percent and by the American College of Pathologists (CAP) with a 100% evaluation score."
Seychelles Medical Private Testing is fully licensed by the Seychelles Public Health Authority and has the largest and most sophisticated COVID-19 testing laboratory in the Indian Ocean with the capacity to test over 30,000 PCR Tests per day. The tests can track all known Genes and variants of COVID-19 with the fastest machines with the highest accuracy currently available anywhere in the world. The facilities provide the full range of tests for travelers including a Rapid Molecular COVID-19 Test, the Gold standard Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test and the Rapid Antigen Test often mandatory for travelers before they re-enter their countries.
Travel Certificates are guaranteed to be issued by email within 15 minutes for an Antigen Test or under 2 hours for a PCR test. Seychelles Medical Private Testing has a full Hotel Visiting Service which is available Free of charge to all visitors. Seychelles Medical will visit any hotel in the Seychelles.
Seychelles Medical Clients are also encouraged to use the VIP Lounge and Airport Concierge Service on departure free of charge.
For visitors requiring a RT PCR or Antigen Test for their fit to fly certificate to travel home and wishes to use this service, can book and pay online or find locations at PcrTest.sc
Contact
Sara Carter
+2482511999
https://Pcrtest.sc
