Seychelles Medical Enables the Seychelles Islands to Revive Tourism

Seychelles Medical is the only 24/7 COVID-19 testing laboratory in the Seychelles Islands. In the first 10 months since the islands reopened to visitors, Seychelles Medicals team of over 70 doctors and nurses carried out PCR Tests to over 100,000 visitors to Seychelles and issuing their fit to fly certificates to make their flights home.