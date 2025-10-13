Other News
Pyaza Officially Launches: a New Global Platform for Emerging Tech Networking, Events, and B2B Collaboration
After a successful beta with nearly 500 early adopters, Pyaza is now opening to the world, combining community spaces, events, and a B2B marketplace under one ecosystem. - October 13, 2025 - Pyaza Limited
InCorp Global Establishes Presence in Australia via Investment in CharterNet
InCorp Global, Asia’s leading corporate services provider, is pleased to announce a platform investment in CharterNet. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, CharterNet offers services that cover the accounting & tax advisory, outsourced finance function and government incentives... - December 02, 2021 - In.Corp Group
NB Vendor MSI Deploys Complete Cross-Strait HR Management with HCP HR System
Micro-Star International Co., Ltd. (MSI) is among the top five worldwide server vendors and the world leading gaming notebook brand. MSI uses ARES Human Capital Planner (HCP) to comprehensively deploy its HR operational management. - November 27, 2020 - Ares International Corp.
Contemi Solutions Continues Southeast Asia Expansion with New Hire
Contemi Solutions, a leading technology provider to the global wealth management, insurance, banking and financial services community, today announced the appointment of Gaurav Mehta as the Director of Sales to continue the company’s rapid growth in the Southeast Asia region, which includes... - May 06, 2020 - Contemi Solutions
TravelSmart VIP Welcomes Another Luxurious New Destination to Their Resort Portfolio
Royalton Antigua Resort & Spa, Antigua’s newest all-inclusive resort, opened its doors on May 1, 2019, to TravelSmart members and guests in search of a luxurious beach vacation. - May 22, 2019 - TravelSmart VIP
SOPHI Launches Exclusive 30-day Trial for Gaming Market
SOPHI, Inc., a business process outsourcing centre that offers customer care and back-office solutions to start-ups and established SMEs in the US and Europe, plans to launch its free 30-day trial for potential gaming clients at the ICE Totally Gaming 2018 at ExCel London, UK, from 6 February to 8... - February 01, 2018 - SOPHI Inc.