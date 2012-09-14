

Benin News

Press Releases Submit your press release via PR.com for Free

RSS Feeds: PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. Radio, Video Key to Agricultural Innovation in Africa, New Study Conventional media, radio and video, are powerful, accessible and relevant forces of agricultural innovation and transformation in Africa unknown to the continent's policy makers, a study published in tuesday issue of the International Journal of Agricultural Sustainability reveals. - June 13, 2009 - Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research Press Releases 1 - 1 of 1 Page: 1