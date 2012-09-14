PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Benin News

Radio, Video Key to Agricultural Innovation in Africa, New Study
Conventional media, radio and video, are powerful, accessible and relevant forces of agricultural innovation and transformation in Africa unknown to the continent's policy makers, a study published in tuesday issue of the International Journal of Agricultural Sustainability reveals. - June 13, 2009 - Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research
