Regulatory Training Delivered for Air Botswana in Gaborone Monday July 14th saw the completion of the first training delivered for Air Botswana by Sofema Aviation Services. The subject matter was Electrical Wiring Interconnect Systems (EWIS) for Groups 3 – 8. - July 17, 2014 - Sofema Aviation Services

Tuli Safari Lodge Choir Earns First Royalty Cheque from iTunes Tuli Safari Lodge’s staff choir has earned its first royalty cheque from iTunes. This is possibly the only Botswana safari lodge to feature on iTunes. Proceeds from the album go towards Tuli Safari Lodge's staff healthcare fund to provide medical care for the workforce and their families. - February 12, 2012 - Tuli Safari Lodge

Outskirts Press Announces Getting Ready for Your Promotion, the Latest Highly-Anticipated Christian - Inspirational Book from Molepolole Author Br. Frank Nyimbili Outskirts Press, Inc. has published Getting Ready for Your Promotion by Br. Frank Nyimbili, which is the author’s most recent book to date. The 5.5 x 8.5 paperback in the Christian - Inspirational category is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble for... - November 26, 2008 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

American Embassy Supports the End Malaria – Blue Ribbon Campaign in Botswana The Student Leaders Against Malaria (SLAM) partnership and End Malaria – Blue Ribbon campaigns led by Mr. Tommie Hamaluba, a computer technology teacher from the Gaborone Senior Secondary School (GSS) in Botswana and teacher Mr. Bill Meyers, from the Alexander Dawson School in Colorado, USA grow with the support of the Malaria Foundation International (MFI), the Botswana Ministry of Health, and the American Embassy. A Malaria Education Workshop kicks off their SLAM campaign to End Malaria - August 10, 2008 - Malaria Foundation International

Pangaea Holds Annual General Meeting and Announces Construction is Underway at Its Housing Developments in Kenya and Zambia Pangaea Development Holdings Limited held its second Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, 20 May at the Gaborone Sun Hotel in Botswana. During the meeting, Mr. Barry Newton, Pangaea’s Chairman, announced that house construction and sales were underway at its major housing estate developments in both Kenya and Zambia. Pangaea is a Pan-African regional property investment and development company that focuses on investments in the development of affordable housing estates in selected African markets. - May 23, 2008 - Pangaea Partners, Ltd.