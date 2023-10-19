Pangaea Development Holdings Limited held its second Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, 20 May at the Gaborone Sun Hotel in Botswana. During the meeting, Mr. Barry Newton, Pangaea’s Chairman, announced that house construction and sales were underway at its major housing estate developments in both Kenya and Zambia. Pangaea is a Pan-African regional property investment and development company that focuses on investments in the development of affordable housing estates in selected African markets. - May 23, 2008 - Pangaea Partners, Ltd.