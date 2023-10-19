Botswana News
Big Biggie Launches "Rhythms of Unity" Crowdfunding Campaign to Empower His Unique House Music
Vibrant house music producer Big Biggie embarks on a crowdfunding journey to bring his immersive sound to a global audience. Join him on his mission to create music that transcends boundaries and inspires positive change. - October 19, 2023 - Big Biggie
Big Biggie's House Anthem "14th Trial"
The latest release by house music producer Big Biggie, titled "14th Trial," is garnering significant attention. The track, composed by the exceptionally talented Nathaniel Basimane Moikabi, showcases an electrifying and innovative sound that has captivated music enthusiasts around the... - May 12, 2023 - Big Biggie
City & Safari International Launches a Cross Border Branch in South Africa
City & Safari International a business under the company Food Creel Pty Ltd, a company incorporated in Botswana, has launched a new branch of City & Safari International in South Africa, Capetown. The Group’s Managing Director, Valentine Mgang has indicated that City & Safari... - March 03, 2021 - Food Creel Pty Ltd
Regulatory Training Delivered for Air Botswana in Gaborone
Monday July 14th saw the completion of the first training delivered for Air Botswana by Sofema Aviation Services. The subject matter was Electrical Wiring Interconnect Systems (EWIS) for Groups 3 – 8. - July 17, 2014 - Sofema Aviation Services
Tuli Safari Lodge Choir Earns First Royalty Cheque from iTunes
Tuli Safari Lodge’s staff choir has earned its first royalty cheque from iTunes. This is possibly the only Botswana safari lodge to feature on iTunes. Proceeds from the album go towards Tuli Safari Lodge's staff healthcare fund to provide medical care for the workforce and their families. - February 12, 2012 - Tuli Safari Lodge
Outskirts Press Announces Getting Ready for Your Promotion, the Latest Highly-Anticipated Christian - Inspirational Book from Molepolole Author Br. Frank Nyimbili
Outskirts Press, Inc. has published Getting Ready for Your Promotion by Br. Frank Nyimbili, which is the author’s most recent book to date. The 5.5 x 8.5 paperback in the Christian - Inspirational category is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble... - November 26, 2008 - Outskirts Press, Inc.
Outskirts Press Announces Getting Ready for Your Promotion, the Latest Highly-Anticipated Christian - Inspirational Book from MAUN, Botswana Author Br. Frank Nyimbili
Outskirts Press, Inc. has published Getting Ready for Your Promotion by Br. Frank Nyimbili, which is the author’s most recent book to date. The 5.5 x 8.5 paperback in the Christian - Inspirational category is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble... - November 14, 2008 - Outskirts Press, Inc.
American Embassy Supports the End Malaria – Blue Ribbon Campaign in Botswana
The Student Leaders Against Malaria (SLAM) partnership and End Malaria – Blue Ribbon campaigns led by Mr. Tommie Hamaluba, a computer technology teacher from the Gaborone Senior Secondary School (GSS) in Botswana and teacher Mr. Bill Meyers, from the Alexander Dawson School in Colorado, USA grow with the support of the Malaria Foundation International (MFI), the Botswana Ministry of Health, and the American Embassy. A Malaria Education Workshop kicks off their SLAM campaign to End Malaria - August 10, 2008 - Malaria Foundation International
Pangaea Holds Annual General Meeting and Announces Construction is Underway at Its Housing Developments in Kenya and Zambia
Pangaea Development Holdings Limited held its second Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, 20 May at the Gaborone Sun Hotel in Botswana. During the meeting, Mr. Barry Newton, Pangaea’s Chairman, announced that house construction and sales were underway at its major housing estate developments in both Kenya and Zambia. Pangaea is a Pan-African regional property investment and development company that focuses on investments in the development of affordable housing estates in selected African markets. - May 23, 2008 - Pangaea Partners, Ltd.
Botswana Examinations Council Invites Tenders/Bids for Examinations Processing System Software
Botswana Examinations council invites bids for Design, Supply and Implementation of Botswana National Examinations Processing System. - January 03, 2008 - Botswana Examinations Council