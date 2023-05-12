Big Biggie's House Anthem "14th Trial"
Ramotswa, Botswana, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The latest release by house music producer Big Biggie, titled "14th Trial," is garnering significant attention. The track, composed by the exceptionally talented Nathaniel Basimane Moikabi, showcases an electrifying and innovative sound that has captivated music enthusiasts around the globe.
Since its release on December 16, 2022, "14th Trial" has been a resounding success, captivating listeners with its captivating and catchy arrangement. The song's seamless fusion of styles creates a truly unique sonic experience. Big Biggie's attention to detail and commitment to quality is evident from the very beginning, ensuring that "14th Trial" stands out as a testament to his exceptional musical prowess.
With its stylish sound and technically impeccable production, "14th Trial" has garnered widespread acclaim across multiple streaming platforms. On Spotify, the track has been predominantly streamed in France, Botswana, Nigeria, and Thailand, captivating listeners with its enchanting beats and mesmerizing melodies. Simultaneously, on Apple Music, "14th Trial" has captivated audiences in Poland, the United States, South Africa, Belgium, and Mexico, solidifying its position as an international sensation.
As the popularity of "14th Trial" continues to soar, the track has garnered particular attention in several cities. On Apple Music, the top streaming cities include Sejny, Muncie, Indianapolis, Johannesburg, Mexico City, New York City, and Tournai, where listeners have been eagerly embracing the infectious energy of Big Biggie's production. Similarly, the song's captivating allure has resonated with listeners on Shazam, with top cities such as Johannesburg, Benoni, Durban, Mabopane, and New York City leading the charge. Furthermore, "14th Trial" has made a significant impact on Shazam's global stage, ranking among the top countries including Poland, the United States, South Africa, Canada, Nigeria, and Mexico.
In recognition of its phenomenal success, "14th Trial" has been featured on Felix's prestigious Chill playlist on Spotify, providing a sonic sanctuary for listeners to escape into Big Biggie's enchanting musical realm. This esteemed inclusion further solidifies the track's status as a must-listen for house music enthusiasts around the world.
"14th Trial" is not only a standalone hit but is also a vital part of Big Biggie's highly acclaimed album, "Believe In Yourself." Released on March 17, 2023, this exceptional album embodies the artist's unwavering belief in his craft and serves as a testament to his artistic growth and creative vision. The album showcases Big Biggie's remarkable versatility, captivating listeners with a diverse range of musical styles and thought-provoking compositions.
With "14th Trial" as its shining centerpiece, Big Biggie's "Believe In Yourself" album promises to leave an indelible mark on the electronic music scene, cementing the artist's reputation as a true pioneer and visionary.
"14th Trial" is available now on all major streaming platforms. To stay updated on Big Biggie's latest releases and upcoming projects, follow him on social media and visit his official website.
About Big Biggie:
Big Biggie is a highly acclaimed house music producer known for his innovative sound and infectious beats. With a remarkable ability to captivate audiences worldwide, Big Biggie continues to push the boundaries of electronic music, consistently delivering unforgettable compositions that resonate with listeners on a profound level.
About Big Biggie:
Big Biggie is a highly acclaimed house music producer known for his innovative sound and infectious beats. With a remarkable ability to captivate audiences worldwide, Big Biggie continues to push the boundaries of electronic music, consistently delivering unforgettable compositions that resonate with listeners on a profound level.
Nathaniel Basimane Moikabi
+26775603109
https://bigbiggie.kgnprojects.com/
P O Box V 2005, Ramotswa, Botswana
