The Team Behind Mining Indaba Launches a New Event Dedicated to Investment in Latin American Mining Investing in LatAm Mining Cumbre Announces Participation from Chile’s Mining Minister and Leading Mining Investors - March 31, 2017 - Mining Cumbre

MVC Resources in Talks with Boutique Investment Banks Regarding Potential IPO MVC Resources has requested investment banks submit their proposals to handle a potential initial public offering, moving a step closer to realising the long anticipated listing. The Chile-based company has invited about 12 banks to pitch to handle a possible float, people close to the situation said. - March 10, 2017 - MVC Resources

Geospatial Media and Chilean Government Agree to Strengthen Geospatial Community Geospatial Media & Communication and the Ministry of National Assets, Chile have agreed to work together to strengthen the Chilean geospatial industry and work towards developing a National Geospatial Strategy for the benefit of the country’s economy and society. A Memorandum of Understanding... - August 06, 2016 - Geospatial Media and Communications Pvt Ltd

United Nations Partners with Tech Firms for Increased Internet Security in Developing Countries Cryptosoft, a UK-based information security company, has announced a partnership with the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), a United Nations agency to establish increased global Internet security standards focused on the Internet of Things (IoT). The alliance with the ITU, will focus on education and training in countries with less resources. - October 13, 2015 - Neo Globe Consulting

Learn About Human Rights for Free with Experts from All Around the World By the end of August, MOOC Chile (http://www.moocchile.com) will launch a free online course "International Human Rights." The program is led by Dr. José Zalaquett, a human rights activist since 1973 and human rights professor since 1995. Watch the trailer here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vIOp504lLts - June 01, 2014 - MOOC Chile

Nevados de Chillán Mountain Resorts & Thermal Spa to Host the Ingrid Backstrom Women’s Freeride Camp PowderQuest announces new location for The Ingrid Backstrom women’s freeride camp 2014. - March 30, 2014 - PowderQuest

First IMC Club Chapter in Latin America to Open in Santiago, Chile Pilots will meet in November in Santiago, the capital of Chile to establish the first chapter of the IMC Club International in Latin America. Opening of the Santiago Chapter brings IMC Club presence to four continents and over 80 chapters in: North America, South America, Europe and Africa. - October 21, 2013 - IMCClubs.org

Soundmachine Music Presents New Video from We Are The Grand Ecstasy is the new video and single from the indie rock Chilean band. - October 19, 2013 - Soundmachine Music

Chilean English-Language Media Group Recognises Canadian Author Chile's largest English language online and print news service reviews Andrea Carter's Chilean-based novels. The news portal states that Chile continues to inspire her to write novels set in their country even after she returns to Canada. - October 04, 2013 - Andrea Carter

Chile: Santiago Stock Exchange Upgrades Its Trading Floor with a Modern Display Solution Santiago Stock Exchange made a successful effort in transforming itself into a modern financial institution by upgrading its trading floor displays. This investment by Santiago Stock Exchange proves its commitment towards establishing itself as a leading stock exchange in the region. The unique curved... - April 26, 2012 - Wavetec

The Tallest Building in Latin America Chooses Wavetec’s Display Technology to Make a Content Rich Public Area Wavetec’s Display technology will be used to create a landmark in Latin America - The Gran Torre de Santiago. The tower designed by Argentine architect César Pelli is a significant part of The Constanera Center complex, the biggest ongoing development in Chile, projected as the largest and... - January 28, 2012 - Wavetec

Luxury Hotel Booking Site Launches in Spanish for Latin American Users U.S. private flash-sales company Bungolow.com looks to expand Latin American user-base with release of Spanish-version. Bungolow.com is a members-only travel club that offers discounts at top-shelf Latin American hotels and resorts. - January 27, 2012 - Bungolow

Solar Light Shop Lazerpoint Launched a Series of Camping Lights for American Labor Day People intending to go camping on American Labor Day Holiday will be happy to hear that solar light retailer Lazerpoint released a series of camping lights. - August 31, 2011 - Lazerpoint

Chile Voted Top Adventure Tourism Destination Chile ranked as third best developing country for Adventure Tourism in the world according to new Adventure Travel Development Index. - August 04, 2011 - Cascada Expediciones

EcoCamp Patagonia Introduces Off-Peak Dome & Breakfast All clients booking to stay at EcoCamp in September/October 2011 and April 2012 receive 30% discount. - July 28, 2011 - Cascada Expediciones

EcoCamp Patagonia Features in National Geographic’s 2011 Stay List for South America EcoCamp Patagonia, owned by Chilean tour operator Cascada, has been named in this year’s National Geographic list of must-visit hotels in South America. The camp is set in the Patagonian wild, among the towering mountains and icy blue rivers of Torres del Paine National Park. Guests in the region’s... - April 13, 2011 - Cascada Expediciones

bbi Displays Launches Amphibious Beach Billboards in South America bbi Display's amphibious billboards provide advertisers with a unique ambient medium to reach the massive crowds at beaches. The floating billboards, operated in over 60 countries, are making their first appearances along numerous South America beaches and coastlines. - April 07, 2011 - Billboard Boats Inc.

Liz Caskey Culinary & Wine Experiences Released Update of Eat Wine Santiago, the First English-Language Food & Wine E-Guide for Santiago, Chile Written by long time American expat, Liz Caskey, co-owner of Liz Caskey Culinary &Wine Experiences, a Santiago-based boutique luxury travel firm specializing in culinary & wine journeys in Chile, Argentina and Uruguay, Eat Wine Santiago delivers an orientation to the city’s neighborhoods, Chilean etiquette and customs, an extensive list of the city’s best restaurants, a must-try wine list and culinary dictionary to help navigate the local menus. - March 13, 2011 - Liz Caskey Culinary & Wine Experiences

Network Innovations / GMPCS Help to Broadcast the Chilean Miners’ Rescue It’s been reported that up to 1 billion people watched, worldwide, as the 33 Chilean miners were finally pulled from the depths of their two month nightmare. That’s 1 billion people transfixed to their televisions with an expectation of total media coverage. whether the news is in the middle... - October 21, 2010 - Network Innovations

Mining News: High Quality Metallurgical Laboratory to Open in Santiago, Chile Aminpro Chile announced today they will begin operations of a new laboratory dedicated to providing high quality metallurgical test work with a focus on front-end engineering in Santiago as of April 2010. - February 04, 2010 - Aminpro Chile

FRUITTRADE 2010 Has Already Set a Date It will take place the 6th and 7th of October, 2010, alongside with the National Fruit and Vegetable Producers Convention in Santiago, Chile. Both events shape the most important meeting of the fruit industry in the Southern Hemisphere. - December 25, 2009 - FEDEFRUTA

AndinaTech Named Finalist for Mobile Marketing Association’s Fifth Annual Global Awards The Mobile Marketing Association (MMA), a global organization leading the way in promoting the development and sustainability of mobile marketing, announced AndinaTech with its project ClubMovistar, mobile loyalty program, as a finalist for its Fifth Annual Global Mobile Marketing Awards. As the MMA’s... - November 12, 2009 - AndinaTech S.A.

Gustavo Lagos, Professor at Catholic University of Chile, Has Been Selected for Inclusion in the 2007-2008 Princeton Premier Registry Gustavo Lagos, Professor at Catholic University of Chile, has been selected for inclusion in the 2007-2008 Princeton Premier Registry. Gustavo makes his home in Chile and earned his Masters Degree in Mineral Processing and his PhD. in Mining and Engineering from the University of Chile. As a Professor,... - January 04, 2008 - Princeton Premier