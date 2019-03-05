OneTime.World Plc, developer of OneTime Messenger, has launched a funding campaign on Kickstarter with a goal of at least €100,000 to be raised within a limited time period. The app provides solutions both for chat-for-fun-users as well as chat-for-business-users offering an easy way to structure B2B as well as B2C communication and replace SMS workflows. The company is owned by the app users who shall monetize and with this approach OneTime disrupts social investing and social fund raising. - January 20, 2016 - OneTime.World Plc