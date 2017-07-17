On January 16th, 2016, the 37 years of successive sanctions against Iran was lifted. Following this historic event, Solidiance released a white paper which provides a review of the Iranian economy, comparing it to lucrative emerging markets in the Middle East and Asia such as Turkey, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia, while also highlighting investment opportunities and risks in Iran today. Iran is poised as a major contender in becoming the “Next Golden Boy” of emerging markets. - January 28, 2016 - YCP Solidiance