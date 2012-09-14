PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Iran Recognizes Women's Rights and Opens Motorcycle Track to Female Riders After decades of banning women from riding motorbikes in public, Iran will finally allow women to race on a public track. - July 17, 2017 - Tavak Partners

Global Renewables Investments Signs Its First PPA In Iran for a 10 MW Solar Project On January 29th 2017 Global Renewables Investments together with their local joint venture partner SheedSun Co attended an official ceremony at SUNA headquarters at the Ministry of Energy to sign their first Power Purchase Agreement, the culmination of months of work, negotiation and collaboration. - February 04, 2017 - Global Renewables Investments B.V.

Global Renewables Investments Signs Contracts in Iran for Wind & Solar Projects Global Renewables Investments B.V. attend ceremony for Dutch Trade Mission to Iran 23-28 October 2016. - October 26, 2016 - Global Renewables Investments B.V.

IranPlast 2016: Ceresana Presents Consulting Services and New Market Studies About Plastics, Rubber and Packaging The end of economic sanctions against Iran creates a gold-rush atmosphere for many industries. The country counting 75 million inhabitants owns rich oil and gas resources and is returning to the world market. - February 27, 2016 - Ceresana

Iran's Revival: What Will Your Strategy be? - by Solidiance On January 16th, 2016, the 37 years of successive sanctions against Iran was lifted. Following this historic event, Solidiance released a white paper which provides a review of the Iranian economy, comparing it to lucrative emerging markets in the Middle East and Asia such as Turkey, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia, while also highlighting investment opportunities and risks in Iran today. Iran is poised as a major contender in becoming the “Next Golden Boy” of emerging markets. - January 28, 2016 - YCP Solidiance

A Unique Specialized Travel Directory Called TraveList Launches Its Services TraveList is a specialized travel directory that has started its services with unique features for travel and hospitality businesses online. Companies can submit travel listings and manage their professional profiles optimized for search engines. - February 23, 2012 - TraveList

Davies Turner Breaks Own Records in Supplying Tehran Book Fair Freight forwarder, Davies Turner has smashed its own transport records and moved more than 300 tonnes of books and other literature to Iran for this year’s Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF). - June 10, 2009 - Davies Turner & Co.Ltd

Famous Pacific Shipping Names Blue Calm Marine Services as New Iranian General Agent Forwarding network, the Famous Pacific Shipping (FPS) Group, has appointed Blue Calm Marine Services as its general agent in Iran. - December 11, 2008 - Famous Pacific Shipping