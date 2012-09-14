|
After decades of banning women from riding motorbikes in public, Iran will finally allow women to race on a public track. - July 17, 2017 - Tavak Partners
On January 29th 2017 Global Renewables Investments together with their local joint venture partner SheedSun Co attended an official ceremony at SUNA headquarters at the Ministry of Energy to sign their first Power Purchase Agreement, the culmination of months of work, negotiation and collaboration. - February 04, 2017 - Global Renewables Investments B.V.
Global Renewables Investments B.V. attend ceremony for Dutch Trade Mission to Iran 23-28 October 2016. - October 26, 2016 - Global Renewables Investments B.V.
The end of economic sanctions against Iran creates a gold-rush atmosphere for many industries. The country counting 75 million inhabitants owns rich oil and gas resources and is returning to the world market. - February 27, 2016 - Ceresana
On January 16th, 2016, the 37 years of successive sanctions against Iran was lifted. Following this historic event, Solidiance released a white paper which provides a review of the Iranian economy, comparing it to lucrative emerging markets in the Middle East and Asia such as Turkey, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia, while also highlighting investment opportunities and risks in Iran today. Iran is poised as a major contender in becoming the “Next Golden Boy” of emerging markets. - January 28, 2016 - YCP Solidiance
TraveList is a specialized travel directory that has started its services with unique features for travel and hospitality businesses online. Companies can submit travel listings and manage their professional profiles optimized for search engines. - February 23, 2012 - TraveList
Site Booster needs a guest blogger who can write one post a week on using video marketing for online businesses. In return, such an author, like previous authors, will get a profile page promoted to rank highly for his/her selected keyphrase. - February 23, 2010 - Site Booster
Bob McClain, Site Booster’s guest blogger, has won a top Google Ranking for his key phrase, web copywriting expert. He’s been writing weekly posts on the topic of copywriting for the web for almost five months. Now, his profile page gets a high position in organic search results with the famous search engine. - February 01, 2010 - Site Booster
Site Booster has made its website promotion services affordable via subscription to its article marketing services. A combination of search engine optimization (SEO) and social media marketing delivers natural high placement for subscribers to these services. - August 07, 2009 - Site Booster
Freight forwarder, Davies Turner has smashed its own transport records and moved more than 300 tonnes of books and other literature to Iran for this year’s Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF). - June 10, 2009 - Davies Turner & Co.Ltd
Forwarding network, the Famous Pacific Shipping (FPS) Group, has appointed Blue Calm Marine Services as its general agent in Iran. - December 11, 2008 - Famous Pacific Shipping
Alireza Nasseh has been selected for inclusion in the 2007-2008 Princeton Premier Registry. Alireza is currently a partner with BarWil Corporation and received his degrees from the University of Southampton and the U.K. School of Navigation. As a partner, Alireza travels often trying to develop business... - November 16, 2007 - Princeton Premier