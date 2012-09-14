PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Texas: San Angelo News

HMiners Technologies Inc.
First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers
HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions
Fine Art & Antiques Auction
From the estate of the late Dr. Herbert Mesinger and other Houston estates. - June 22, 2015 - Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions
Biolab Piercing Studio
Biolab Piercing Studios Body Suspension Extravaganza Featuring Enigma, C.O.R.E., Hosted in Houston Texas by Texas Body Art Tattoo Studio
Join us in the grand opening of Biolab Body Piercing Studio Houston's finest and only stand alone piercing shop for all your piercing needs. www.biolabpiercing.com Hosted by Khris Harding from Punkstar FULL Throttle and can be heard live on www.punkstarradio.com . The night is to celebrate the grand... - January 05, 2015 - Biolab Piercing Studio
American Right of Way Academy
Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs
American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Academy
SigmaFlow Announces Global Partnership with Wipro to Bring Best-in-Class "Well Delivery Solution" for the Oil and Gas Industry
SigmaFlow today announced its partnership with Wipro Technologies, the Global Information Technology, Consulting and Outsourcing business of Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) to deliver the Oil and Gas industry’s most comprehensive ‘Well Delivery’ Solution for Upstream Exploration and Production... - November 26, 2012 - Sigmaflow
Balfour Beatty Construction and Walton Construction Awarded Fort Riley Replacement Hospital
The Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District, selected the joint venture team of Balfour Beatty Construction and Walton Construction to provide preconstruction services for the replacement hospital at Fort Riley, Kansas, with an option for construction services anticipated to be awarded in September... - May 05, 2009 - Balfour Beatty Construction
Balfour Beatty's David Preston Inducted Into Constructor Hall of Fame
Since 2001, Texas A&M University has honored leaders in the construction industry with its annual Constructor Hall of Fame Award. On March 26, the university inducted David Preston, vice president at Balfour Beatty Construction, into its hall of fame as an industry leader who has significantly influenced... - April 02, 2009 - Balfour Beatty Construction
