Texas: San Angelo News
First Financial Highlights 30 Years of Trademark Use and Federal Registration in Financial Services
First Financial has reaffirmed its longstanding use of its brand, citing 30 years of continuous use since 1995 and "incontestable" status under a federal trademark registration. The announcement emphasizes the company's official website as a source of information about its history and operations. For more details, visit First Financial's website. - March 25, 2026 - First Financial
Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions to Feature Rare Bonnie Parker Letter in Upcoming "ManCave & Firearms" Auction
Rare Bonnie Parker Handwritten Letter Expected to Fetch up to $85,000 at Houston Auction. Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions is proud to announce the upcoming ManCave & Firearms Auction on Sunday, April 12th at 11:00 AM CT. The event features over 500 lots of high-end collectibles, headlined by a significant piece of American history: an original, handwritten letter from the notorious outlaw Bonnie Parker (Lot #94). - March 13, 2026 - Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions
RockToken Expands Global Cloud Mining and Hash Rate Infrastructure into Emerging Digital Asset Markets
Bitcoin’s recent price movements suggest a consolidative phase in the digital asset market. Despite fluctuations, user interest in blockchain-based technologies remains strong. In response to this demand, RockToken, a global cloud mining platform, continues to expand its hash rate... - October 30, 2025 - RockToken
Author Teresa Brewington’s new book, “A Study of the Bible: Finding Christ on Every Page,” is a poignant study that bridges the gap between the Old and New Testaments
Recent release “A Study of the Bible: Finding Christ on Every Page” from Covenant Books author Teresa Brewington is a comprehensive guide to better understanding how the Old and New Testaments complement and serve each other, establishing both parts as half of the greater overarching story of God’s covenant and promise of salvation fulfilled through Christ. - February 07, 2025 - Covenant Books
Ruth DeLuca Kavanaugh’s Newly Released "My Journey to Finding Me" is an Inspirational Memoir of Perseverance and Self-Discovery
“My Journey to Finding Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ruth DeLuca Kavanaugh is a heartfelt and compelling memoir that chronicles the author’s lifelong journey to uncover her roots and embrace her true self despite a challenging start to life. - February 06, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Gary Tatem’s New Book, "Sarah's Story," is a Powerful Story About Moving on and Living Once Again Following an Incredible Loss and Grappling with One’s Grief
Recent release “Sarah's Story” from Covenant Books author Gary Tatem is a stirring tale that centers around Sarah, a young woman who experienced the loss of her husband while in college. After years of shutting out the world, Sarah is forced to find work and learn how to live once more. - February 04, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Senora Scott’s New Book, "New to News: Navigating Your Journalism Journey," is a Comprehensive Guide to Navigating the World of Professional Journalism
Recent release “New to News: Navigating Your Journalism Journey” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Senora Scott is an insightful and detailed manual designed for anyone seeking to enter into the world of journalism. Drawing upon years of personal experience, Senora shares what it is like when entering the field and how to set oneself apart from other candidates while pursuing this career. - January 27, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Author G. E. Gordon’s New Book, "Search for the Perfect Martini," is a Compelling Novel That Centers Around One Young Man’s Tumultuous Journey Into Adulthood
Recent release “Search for the Perfect Martini” from Page Publishing author G. E. Gordon is a riveting story that centers around Perry, a young boy who must navigate the complex struggles of growing up in a dysfunctional home while finding himself. As he grows into adulthood, Perry discovers who he truly is through a series of fascinating encounters and adventures. - January 27, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Ansherea James’s New Book, "Little Black Dress," Takes Readers on a Journey Through One Woman’s Closet to Discover Her Secrets, Truths, and Journey of Resilience
Recent release “Little Black Dress” from Page Publishing author Ansherea James is a compelling narrative that explores the various facets of life through the metaphor of a wardrobe staple, revealing profound insights into love, rage, forgiveness, and self-discovery. Through her poignant narrative, Ansherea explores the complexities of relationships and personal growth with honesty and grace. - January 10, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Pam Claborn’s New Book “La Cama que se Tragó a la Abuela” is a Riveting Tale of a Grandmother Who Finds Herself in a Jam When a Special Murphy Bed Nearly Eats Her
Recent release “La Cama que se Tragó a la Abuela” from Covenant Books author Pam Claborn is a charming story that follows five children who are disappointed when the rain spoils their upcoming camping trip with their grandparents. Despite the rain, Grammy suggests camping out in the camper parked safely in the driveway, but when they do, the camper bed decides to make the evening interesting. - January 08, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Pam Claborn's New Audiobook, "The Bed That Swallowed Grammy," is a Captivating Tale of a Grandmother Who Finds Herself in a Rather Surprising Situation
Recent audiobook release “The Bed That Swallowed Grammy” from Audiobook Network author Pam Claborn is a riveting story that centers around five children and their grandparents who find their camping trip spoiled by the rain. In order to not let them down, Grammy offers to sleep in their camper in the driveway, but the camper’s bed decides to cause mayhem. - December 12, 2024 - Audiobook Network
Bette Mulley’s Newly Released "Scampy Meets Santa" is a Heartwarming Holiday Tale of Kindness and Friendship
“Scampy Meets Santa” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bette Mulley is a charming children's story that emphasizes the importance of kindness, forgiveness, and the true spirit of Christmas through the adventures of a young white squirrel. - December 11, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Pitmaster Collective Dishes Up More Outstanding Restaurants
The Pitmaster Collective, the world's best barbecue club, has announced that they have surpassed affiliations with 200 Pitmaster partners spanning America and eight international countries. Every restaurant, a privately owned establishment creating artisan barbecue and related dishes such as sides... - September 16, 2024 - JBB Advanced Technologies
Natura Resources Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member
Natura Resources, driven by a west Texas oil and gas mentality, has quickly become a leader in the advanced reactor industry in less than five years. The Texas Nuclear Alliance is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. - August 28, 2024 - Texas Nuclear Alliance
Ruben C. Martinez’s Newly Released "What Is Our Net Worth in the Eyes of God? A Christian Motivation Book" is a Thought-Provoking Guide to Spiritual Self-Worth
“What Is Our Net Worth in the Eyes of God? A Christian Motivation Book” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ruben C. Martinez is an insightful exploration of individual value as seen through God's eyes, emphasizing the unique and special nature of each person and encouraging readers to recognize their divine worth and potential. - August 28, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Texas Nuclear Summit Thanks Their Sponsors Who Are Making This First-Ever Event Possible
The Texas Nuclear Alliance is excited to announce the slate of sponsors for the upcoming Texas Nuclear Summit 2024: Powering Texas Forward, which will be held on November 18, 2024 in Austin, TX. This inaugural event will bring together the most influential voices in energy, policy, and technology... - August 22, 2024 - Texas Nuclear Alliance
Author Casie McCarley’s New Book, “A Cactus Named Coop Can Be a Garden Plant Too!” is a Charming and Heartfelt Tale That Celebrates Individuality and Diversity
Recent release “A Cactus Named Coop Can Be a Garden Plant Too!” from Covenant Books author Casie McCarley invites young readers on a thrilling journey where Coop the cactus learns the beauty of being true to oneself. Through delightful illustrations and a stirring narrative, this story will help to foster meaningful conversations about identity, acceptance, and the wonder of nature's diversity. - August 15, 2024 - Covenant Books
Advanced eClinical Ranked #1 on Forbes Education's Best CMA Certification Online List
Advanced eClinical Training (ACT) is proud to announce its top ranking on Forbes Education's prestigious Best CMA Certification Online list for 2024. This recognition is a testament to the institution's unwavering commitment to providing superior education and training for future healthcare... - August 04, 2024 - Advanced eClinical Training (ACT)
Dr. Pompa Explores the Hidden Risks of Root Canals
Dr. Pompa discusses the hidden risks of root canals in his latest health coaching initiative, revealing that often these procedures may carry infections that affect surrounding tissues. Despite meticulous care, root canals inherently possess risks, suggesting that sometimes avoiding the procedure might be safer. This exploration underscores the importance of careful decision-making and consultation in dental health and wellness. - May 10, 2024 - Pompa Program
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Angelo State University Launches iGrad Student Financial Literacy Platform
Multiple studies have shown that financially literate college students are more likely to graduate, perform better academically, experience less stress, have lower student loan debt and be more prepared for student loan payments after graduation. - October 05, 2023 - iGrad
Epique Realty Gives Agents Free Billboards
Epique Realty is attempting to once again revolutionize the Broker/Agent advertising model by committing to offer each of their agents a digital Billboard. - September 28, 2022 - Epique Realty
Reclaim Construction Ranks No. 1068 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List
This prestigious list includes the fastest-growing private businesses across the United States. Reclaim Construction stands at the 98th fastest growing private business in Texas, 43rd in construction (national), 40th in Dallas and 7th in construction (Texas). - August 23, 2022 - Reclaim Construction
Two Texas Foodies Reinvent the South’s Most Iconic Foods to Great Acclaim
A duo turned queso dip real dairy/all-natural (Culinary Cowgirls) then invented the world’s first (& most delicious) banana pudding sold by-the-scoop (The Culinary Room) - July 07, 2021 - The Culinary Room
First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers
HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
Fine Art & Antiques Auction
From the estate of the late Dr. Herbert Mesinger and other Houston estates. - June 22, 2015 - Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions
Biolab Piercing Studios Body Suspension Extravaganza Featuring Enigma, C.O.R.E., Hosted in Houston Texas by Texas Body Art Tattoo Studio
Join us in the grand opening of Biolab Body Piercing Studio Houston's finest and only stand alone piercing shop for all your piercing needs. www.biolabpiercing.com Hosted by Khris Harding from Punkstar FULL Throttle and can be heard live on www.punkstarradio.com . The night is to celebrate the... - January 05, 2015 - Biolab Piercing Studio
Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs
American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Associates
SigmaFlow Announces Global Partnership with Wipro to Bring Best-in-Class "Well Delivery Solution" for the Oil and Gas Industry
SigmaFlow today announced its partnership with Wipro Technologies, the Global Information Technology, Consulting and Outsourcing business of Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) to deliver the Oil and Gas industry’s most comprehensive ‘Well Delivery’ Solution for Upstream Exploration and... - November 26, 2012 - Sigmaflow
Balfour Beatty Construction and Walton Construction Awarded Fort Riley Replacement Hospital
The Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District, selected the joint venture team of Balfour Beatty Construction and Walton Construction to provide preconstruction services for the replacement hospital at Fort Riley, Kansas, with an option for construction services anticipated to be awarded in... - May 05, 2009 - Balfour Beatty Construction
Balfour Beatty's David Preston Inducted Into Constructor Hall of Fame
Since 2001, Texas A&M University has honored leaders in the construction industry with its annual Constructor Hall of Fame Award. On March 26, the university inducted David Preston, vice president at Balfour Beatty Construction, into its hall of fame as an industry leader who has significantly... - April 02, 2009 - Balfour Beatty Construction