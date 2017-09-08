Renew Bariatrics Offers All-Inclusive Medical Tourism Packages





All-Inclusive Bariatric Surgery Packages Include:



Weight-loss surgery packages, with Price Transparency.



Medical Tourism Coverage Included.



Leading Surgical Facilities and Hospitals in Mexico.



Top Bariatric Surgeons.



Renew Bariatrics strives to provide Price Transparency, which means they’ll never try to upsell you later, or forget to mention an extra charge down the road.



Renew Bariatrics partners with an international company to provide medical tourism coverage free of charge. This coverage is beneficial because it provides coverage even back when you get home.



Renew Bariatrics works in leading hospitals and surgical facilities in Mexico. In addition to their high standards of hospital, they also only partner with leading surgeons.



Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy (LSG) or Gastric Sleeve Surgery starts at $3,899, included in the price is medical tourism coverage, a medical travel policy that is added in each of Renew Bariatrics' packages free. In addition to gastric sleeve surgery, Renew Bariatrics also offers gastric bypass surgery (RNY), and revisional surgeries.



Mexico Medical Tourism is when individuals who are seeking proven obesity treatment, travel to Mexico to undergo affordable, self-pay weight loss surgeries.



About Us

Renew Bariatrics is an industry leading healthcare company helping individuals find affordable weight-loss surgery in Mexico. Renew Bariatrics works with leading weight-loss surgeons in Tijuana, and Cancun working at the leading hospitals in Mexico.



