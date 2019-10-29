Press Releases DECK 7 Press Release

Receive press releases from DECK 7: By Email RSS Feeds: DECK 7 Interviews Jaime Punishill, CMO at Lionbridge

In this Q&A, Jamie talks about his journey into marketing and the prospect of AI in digital media.

San Diego, CA, October 29, 2019 --(



These interviews are a cornerstone of the company’s values to take popular insights from C-suite to common marketers who can take a leaf from these stories, experiences and anecdotes.



DECK 7 is a digital marketing, lead generation and media services company consisting of 300 marketing mavens, data science experts and martech engineers who deliver services to our clients worldwide. Headquartered in San Diego, we orchestrate and execute over 2800 campaigns each year for brands, agencies and martech platforms. San Diego, CA, October 29, 2019 --( PR.com )-- DECK 7 published an insightful interview with Jaime Punishill, who’s the CMO at Lionbridge. Jaime is a recognized leader in brand strategy, innovation, and digital experiences, having most recently served as the Head of Brand Strategy & Digital Marketing at TIAA, a top financial services company, where he led the relaunch of its brand. As a CMO, he is responsible for leading global product development and marketing efforts including strategy, brand, content, demand generation, digital, and product marketing. With its series of C-level interviews, DECK 7 is establishing a niche in audience engagement across multiple geos worldwide.These interviews are a cornerstone of the company’s values to take popular insights from C-suite to common marketers who can take a leaf from these stories, experiences and anecdotes.DECK 7 is a digital marketing, lead generation and media services company consisting of 300 marketing mavens, data science experts and martech engineers who deliver services to our clients worldwide. Headquartered in San Diego, we orchestrate and execute over 2800 campaigns each year for brands, agencies and martech platforms. Contact Information DECK 7, Inc.

Suraj Sharma

619-900-9595



deck7.io



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from DECK 7