Donald R. Church Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business. McComb, MS, January 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Donald R. Church of McComb, Mississippi has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of automotive/body and final finish product sales.About Donald R. ChurchDonald Church is a sales executive at National Oak Distributors which is a national warehouse distributor of automotive paint, body and equipment (PBE) with access to over 30,000 products stocked in 17 warehouses. The employees of the company keep a laser focus on its shared core values; which include being ethical, honest, and responsible. Mr. Church liaises with distributors and oversees the sales process through finalization. He is responsible for automotive body products and specializes in final finish products.Born March 17, 1964 in San Diego, California, Donald obtained a B.A. from Glen Oaks Community College in 1991. In his spare time, he enjoys snow skiing and the beach.For further information, contact www.nationaloak.com About Strathmore’s Who’s Who WorldwideStrathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business. Contact Information Strathmore Worldwide

Susan Perrault

516-677-9696



www.strathmoreworldwide.com

Syndi Reibman



