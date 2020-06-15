Online-Devices Announces New IA-3125-U2i: Over-Current Protection on All Solid-State Outputs



Intelligent-Appliance 48-ch Digital I/O Controller, IA-3125-U2i, features pre settable ON time operation period on its Solid-State Relays in addition to random operation as well as Over-Current Protection on all its Solid-State Relays outputs.

Huston, TX, June 15, 2020



The IA-3125-U2i, 48-ch Power Digital I/O board has many additional advantages such as Isolated USB port designed to isolate the host PC from Factory Floor EMI/RFI noise in a better way, using optional pre settable time period or pre settable built-in Sequencer in addition to random host operation option.



This Power Digital I/O Controller is an ideal Solenoid/Valve/LED controller with short response time and endless life operation cycles in comparison with the electromechanical relay solution.



IA-3125-U2i outputs are capable of handling 0.7Amp each - enough to handle most of the commonly available loads. Furthermore, its current protected output enables an operation of several outputs per load resulting in the ability to operate much heavier loads if needed.



This module includes a built-in Daisy Chain facility, enabling the operation of tens of modules and more using a single USB port. Each of said modules can feature relays, digital or analog I/O.



This product is CE & FCC approved, ROSH compatible



The software support package includes Visual Studio and Labview drivers, configuration utility, software Examples, HMI screen monitoring and control utility for fast and easy system integration.



