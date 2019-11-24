Press Releases 2b Acting Ltd Press Release

Receive press releases from 2b Acting Ltd: By Email RSS Feeds: 2b Acting Hosts the Golden Nugget International Film Festival (GNIFF) in Leeds

Yorkshire based digital media and theatre company, 2b Acting, is hosting a screening of short films as part of GNIFF quarterly showings at their Basement venue in Leeds. This puts Leeds in a prominent position alongside other supporting cities, London, Munich (Germany), Varna (Bulgaria) and Dubai (UAE).

Leeds, United Kingdom, November 24, 2019 --(



The main focus of the festival is supporting and promoting new emerging filmmakers to provide avenues and recognition for their talent and hard work. GNIFF's mission is to introduce to the talented and passionate filmmakers new opportunities for networking, collaboration, distribution and continuing education and training.



GNIFF is a member of Universal Film Festival Organisation (UFFO), which currently has 370 member festivals which adhere to its code of conduct.



Festival quote: “Fantastic Festival and a good networking. I appreciated the great communication and organiszation. Keep up your good work. Thanks to the esteemed jury and the organisers.” - Paul Hoehenberger.



The films to be shown in Leeds will be selected by a panel of Judges including Raza Mallal, Director/Producer, the Winner of the Best Feature Film at the recently held Birmingham Film Festival for "Ask The Cheat," with Nick Moran (known for Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels).



“Our basement is a new creative venue in Leeds,” says David Jones, 2b Acting’s founder. “It is therefore a delight to be hosting this event that can do so much to encourage and support local creative talent in and around Yorkshire.”



The screening is on 3 December 2019 at 6pm and tickets are available from Eventbrite.co.uk and 2b Acting's website: 2bacting.com/basement/#whatson



To find out more about GNIFF visit their official website: goldennuggetfilmfestival.com/ Leeds, United Kingdom, November 24, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Golden Nugget International Film Festival (GNIFF) holds quarterly live screenings in different cities in Europe and beyond and an annual live screening and awards event.The main focus of the festival is supporting and promoting new emerging filmmakers to provide avenues and recognition for their talent and hard work. GNIFF's mission is to introduce to the talented and passionate filmmakers new opportunities for networking, collaboration, distribution and continuing education and training.GNIFF is a member of Universal Film Festival Organisation (UFFO), which currently has 370 member festivals which adhere to its code of conduct.Festival quote: “Fantastic Festival and a good networking. I appreciated the great communication and organiszation. Keep up your good work. Thanks to the esteemed jury and the organisers.” - Paul Hoehenberger.The films to be shown in Leeds will be selected by a panel of Judges including Raza Mallal, Director/Producer, the Winner of the Best Feature Film at the recently held Birmingham Film Festival for "Ask The Cheat," with Nick Moran (known for Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels).“Our basement is a new creative venue in Leeds,” says David Jones, 2b Acting’s founder. “It is therefore a delight to be hosting this event that can do so much to encourage and support local creative talent in and around Yorkshire.”The screening is on 3 December 2019 at 6pm and tickets are available from Eventbrite.co.uk and 2b Acting's website: 2bacting.com/basement/#whatsonTo find out more about GNIFF visit their official website: goldennuggetfilmfestival.com/ Contact Information 2b Acting Ltd

David Jones

07811 544422



www.2bacting.com

https://2bacting.com/basement/#whatson



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from 2b Acting Ltd