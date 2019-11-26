PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Atlas Biologicals

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Atlas Biologicals: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Atlas Biologicals Awarded $2.04M in Federal Court vs. Former Employee Thomas Kutrubes, Peak Serum, Inc.; Peak Serum, Inc. Files Bankruptcy


Fort Collins, CO-based biotechnology firm Atlas Biologicals has been awarded $2.04M in a case versus former employee Thomas Kutrubes and Peak Serum, Inc. The judgment states Kutrubes allegedly set up Peak Serum, Inc. secretly while still employed at Atlas Biologicals, then gathered and used trade secrets, marketing collateral, customer databases, and other intellectual property without company knowledge or approval.

Fort Collins, CO, November 26, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Atlas Biologicals, a privately-held firm located in Fort Collins, CO, has been awarded $2.04M in damages in a legal case versus their former employee, Thomas Kutrubes, CEO of Peak Serum, Inc.

The judgment stems from allegations that Kutrubes allegedly stole trade secrets, intellectual property, customer contact lists, branding, and formulations from Atlas Biologicals, setting up a new company while still employed there, and using these to advantage in his new company, including claim of operating as a “sister company" to Atlas. It was also alleged that Peak had falsified labels and exported mislabeled serum products. The case (Civil Action No. 15-cv-00355-CMA-KMT) was presided over in the US District Court for the State of Colorado by Judge Christine M. Arguello.

Judgment was finalized on September 23, 2019 in Atlas Biologicals’ favor and Kutrubes is required to compensate Atlas Biologicals in the amount of $2.04M. As of November 13, 2019, Peak Serum, Inc. filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

Atlas Biologicals was founded by Richard (“Rick”) Paniccia and Brent Bearden in 1998 and both remain majority owners as of 2019.

Atlasbio.com
Media: Dawn Duncan, Yellowbright, Inc., 970.980.6399, dawn@yellowbrightinc.com
Contact Information
Yellowbright, Inc.
Dawn Marie Duncan
970-980-6399
Contact
yellowbrightinc.com
dawn@yellowbrightinc.com
michelle@atlasbio.com
Attached Files
Judgment: Atlas Biologicals vs. Thomas Kutrubes/Peak Serum, Inc.
Official judgment from Federal Court case between Atlas Biologicals vs. Thomas Kutrubes, Peak Serum, Inc. Fort Collins, CO
Filename: 158FindingsofFactandConclusio.pdf

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Atlas Biologicals
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help