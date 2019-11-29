MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Given the Loved By Guests Award 2019



On November 27, 2019, Expedia Group held a workshop in Nha Trang to update the area on business figures and trends, and summarize the travel landscape in 2019 as a result of it research on this coastal city.

This is a very prestigious accolade by hotels.com (presented by Expedia) given annually to those hotels/resorts whose gained high trust and tremendous love from guests with an average rating score of 8.0 and up.



By achieving this award for the first time, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort affirms that it has set guest satisfaction as a top priority and are committed to bringing it to the highest level.



MerPerle Resorts and Hotels is a leading accommodation brand in Vietnam that provides luxurious tourist experiences; based on the business philosophy of bringing guests a diversified range of products and outstanding service which creates a unique experience and a feeling of belonging within the Vietnamese culture and nature.



MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an "oasis" nestled in the tropical breezy hills of Hon Tam Island. Surrounded by scenic evergreen hills, the resort has a spectacular view of the turquoise gem that is the famous Nha Trang Bay.



Located on a beautiful isolated island in the tourism city of Nha Trang, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an ideal destination of choice for a hideaway from the bustling city life, for a couple seeking romance or simply for family rest and relaxation or even any reasons.



