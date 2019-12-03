InnQuest Software Names Kent Howard as New President

Press Releases InnQuest Software Press Release Share Blog

InnQuest Software has announced the appointment of Kent Howard as its new President. He will assume the company’s day-to-day leadership responsibilities in early December.





Howard, a 17-year team member of InnQuest Software serving most recently as Vice President, brought more than 15 years of hotel and restaurant management experience with him when he joined InnQuest in 2002. Now, using those 30 plus years of industry experience, he will assume leadership of sales, marketing and operations.



“Kent is an exceptional leader with exceptional operational and sales management experience,” said Michael Assi, CEO of Valsoft’s Travel & Leisure division, the parent company of InnQuest Software. “I am extremely confident that he is the right person to lead InnQuest Software through its next growth phase and beyond.”



Howard had this to say on his new role: “Having worked at InnQuest for more than 17 years now, it should be obvious that I am a fan! I am a fan of how we treat our team, how we treat our clients and a huge believer in our product. I am excited for what lies ahead and am looking forward to the new challenge the role brings.”



Today's announcement caps another significant year for InnQuest Software. This year, the company added a state-of-the-art Channel Management solution with Stayfull and continued the rapid growth and development of



InnQuest Software is a leading technology provider for the hospitality industry. For over 25 years, innQuest has combined hotelier experience with innovative technology to deliver an all-in-one solution that empowers hotels to attract guests, drive customer loyalty, and increase profits. Our flagship property management software, roomMaster, helps manage over 5,500 properties across 100 countries. InnQuest develops scalable solutions ranging from a Hotel PMS, Cloud PMS, Channel Manager, Hotel CRM and helps properties enable guests to Book Direct. We believe that everyone deserves a great guest experience, whether they’re staying at a small B&B, a thousand-room resort, or anywhere in between.



