Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Glagoslav Publications Press Release

Receive press releases from Glagoslav Publications: By Email RSS Feeds: A New Instalment in Glagoslav’s List of Polish Literature, a Collection of Poems and Dramatic Works by the Polish Avant-Garde Poet Tytus Czyżewski, is Published

London, United Kingdom, December 04, 2019 --(



A Burglar of the Better Sort offers, in the English translation of Charles S. Kraszewski, the entirety of Czyżewski’s surviving literary output, from surrealistic plays like Donkey and Sun in Metamorphosis and his inimitable "formistic poems" through the playful Christmas "pastorals" - which so delighted Czesław Miłosz - to his theoretical writings, which form the basis for his radically individual, shamanistic approach to literary creation. A truly global talent, Czyżewski belongs to the world, a world which, beyond Poland, finally has the opportunity to get to know him.



About The Author:



Tytus Czyżewski (1880–1945) was a multifaceted artistic talent, creative in drama, poetry, and painting. His sometimes belligerent critical manifestos - included in this translation - helped establish the foundations of contemporary art in the early decades of the twentieth century. As a painter (he studied for a while under the tutelage of another great Polish polymath, the painter and poet Stanisław Wyspiański), he was associated with Expressionism and Formism (of which he was the main motor, in both painting and poetry). After his studies at the Academy of Fine Arts in Kraków, he spent some five years in Paris, where he came under the influence Picasso, the Cubists, and Cézanne in painting, and Guillaume Apollinaire in poetry. His poetry and plays, all of which are contained in this volume, are refreshingly disengaged, politically and patriotically, which marks him as fresh voice in the literary tradition of his homeland, and arguably makes his stunningly creative output more accessible to readers beyond Poland’s borders. Chiefly concerned with form, he strove towards the "anarchisation" and autonomy of the word and the poetic phrase, admittedly following in the footsteps of Apollinaire and Marinetti, both of whom he held in high esteem. Both his literary works and his painting are imbued with a radical modernism, which yet acknowledges the folk traditions of southern Poland, where he was born and spent most of his life. In this respect, and others, Czyżewski had a significant impact on the future of Polish art, in particular, that of another giant of contemporary painting and theatre, Tadeusz Kantor.



About The Translator:



Charles S. Kraszewski (b. 1962) is a poet, translator and literary critic. His translation of Adam Mickiewicz’s Forefathers’ Eve, published by Glagoslav in 2016, is the first complete verse translation of the cycle published in English. It has been exploited in its entirety by the Teatr Polski in Wrocław, and partially set to music by Arturas Bumšteinas in his contemporary orchestral work Different Trains.



Title: A Burglar of the Better Sort: Poems, Dramatic Works, Theoretical Writings

Author: Tytus Czyżewski

Translator: Charles S. Kraszewski

Publisher: Glagoslav Publications

Language: English

ISBN: 9781912894543, 9781912894550, 9781912894567

Extent: 314 pages

Price: €21.99 (PB), €24.99 (HB), €9.95 (e-book)

Format: paperback, hardback, e-book London, United Kingdom, December 04, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Summary: The history of Poland, since the eighteenth century, has been marked by an almost unending struggle for survival. From 1795 through 1945, she was partitioned four times by her stronger neighbours, most of whom were intent on suppressing if not eradicating Polish culture. It is not surprising, then, that much of the great literature written in modern Poland has been politically and patriotically engaged. Yet there is a second current as well, that of authors devoted above all to the craft of literary expression, creating "art for art’s sake," and not as a didactic national service. Such a poet is Tytus Czyżewski, one of the chief, and most interesting, literary figures of the twentieth century. Growing to maturity in the benign Austrian partition of Poland, and creating most of his works in the twenty-year window of authentic Polish independence stretching between the two world wars, Czyżewski is an avant-garde poet, dramatist and painter who popularised the new approach to poetry established in France by Guillaume Apollinaire, and was to exert a marked influence on such multi-faceted artists as Tadeusz Kantor.A Burglar of the Better Sort offers, in the English translation of Charles S. Kraszewski, the entirety of Czyżewski’s surviving literary output, from surrealistic plays like Donkey and Sun in Metamorphosis and his inimitable "formistic poems" through the playful Christmas "pastorals" - which so delighted Czesław Miłosz - to his theoretical writings, which form the basis for his radically individual, shamanistic approach to literary creation. A truly global talent, Czyżewski belongs to the world, a world which, beyond Poland, finally has the opportunity to get to know him.About The Author:Tytus Czyżewski (1880–1945) was a multifaceted artistic talent, creative in drama, poetry, and painting. His sometimes belligerent critical manifestos - included in this translation - helped establish the foundations of contemporary art in the early decades of the twentieth century. As a painter (he studied for a while under the tutelage of another great Polish polymath, the painter and poet Stanisław Wyspiański), he was associated with Expressionism and Formism (of which he was the main motor, in both painting and poetry). After his studies at the Academy of Fine Arts in Kraków, he spent some five years in Paris, where he came under the influence Picasso, the Cubists, and Cézanne in painting, and Guillaume Apollinaire in poetry. His poetry and plays, all of which are contained in this volume, are refreshingly disengaged, politically and patriotically, which marks him as fresh voice in the literary tradition of his homeland, and arguably makes his stunningly creative output more accessible to readers beyond Poland’s borders. Chiefly concerned with form, he strove towards the "anarchisation" and autonomy of the word and the poetic phrase, admittedly following in the footsteps of Apollinaire and Marinetti, both of whom he held in high esteem. Both his literary works and his painting are imbued with a radical modernism, which yet acknowledges the folk traditions of southern Poland, where he was born and spent most of his life. In this respect, and others, Czyżewski had a significant impact on the future of Polish art, in particular, that of another giant of contemporary painting and theatre, Tadeusz Kantor.About The Translator:Charles S. Kraszewski (b. 1962) is a poet, translator and literary critic. His translation of Adam Mickiewicz’s Forefathers’ Eve, published by Glagoslav in 2016, is the first complete verse translation of the cycle published in English. It has been exploited in its entirety by the Teatr Polski in Wrocław, and partially set to music by Arturas Bumšteinas in his contemporary orchestral work Different Trains.Title: A Burglar of the Better Sort: Poems, Dramatic Works, Theoretical WritingsAuthor: Tytus CzyżewskiTranslator: Charles S. KraszewskiPublisher: Glagoslav PublicationsLanguage: EnglishISBN: 9781912894543, 9781912894550, 9781912894567Extent: 314 pagesPrice: €21.99 (PB), €24.99 (HB), €9.95 (e-book)Format: paperback, hardback, e-book Contact Information Glagoslav Publications

Maxim Hodak

+ 31 (0) 13 744 00 27



http://www.glagoslav.com/en/home



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Glagoslav Publications Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend