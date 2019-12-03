PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Custom Truck One Source

Load King is Back on Construction Equipment Magazine’s Top 100 List
Kansas City, MO, December 03, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Construction Equipment Magazine (CE Magazine) today announced that both the Load King Voyager® Series of mechanics bodies and 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made the publication’s 2019 Top 100 Products list. This is the second consecutive year Load King’s 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made CE Magazine’s Top 100 list.

Since 1991, CE Magazine’s Top 100 New Products list has been the longest-running and most respected award program of the construction industry. Each year, the publication’s editors evaluate which new construction products meet its strict criteria for innovation, safety and productivity in determining the Top 100 list.

Load King’s Voyager® Series consists of three models, including Under-CDL and Propane-specific configurations. All Voyager® models offer exceptional payload capacity and quality, while maintaining a competitive price point. The Voyager® I and Voyager® II models are both available in rail gear upfits.

The LK503-605- SS SFF 60-Ton Lowboy features a 20” loaded deck height – the lowest in the industry, and a distinguished range of innovative features and options. New features include spring assist front ramps, dual intensity marker lights, a manual raise-and-lower valve that reduces the risk of suspension damage, and the lowest bucket well in the industry.

“We’re honored to be listed in Construction Equipment Magazine’s Top 100 for the second year in a row,” said Fred Ross, CEO of Load King and its parent company Custom Truck One Source. “We take great care to listen to our customers and build the equipment that truly meets their needs. Earning multiple spots on such a prestigious list several years in a row is great validation of our efforts.”

For more information about the Voyager® Series and Load King’s Signature Series of trailers, please visit Load King’s website at www.loadkingmfg.com.

About Load King
For decades Load King has been producing first-class heavy equipment. Cutting-edge innovation and engineering excellence make us the market leader. Load King is a key part of the Custom Truck One Source family of brands, offering standard and custom trailers, vocational equipment, and a full line of boom trucks and truck cranes. For more information, please visit Load King’s website: www.loadkingmfg.com.
Contact Information
Custom Truck One Source
Heather Bristow
501-424-0120
Contact
www.customtruck.com

