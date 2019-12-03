Load King is Back on Construction Equipment Magazine’s Top 100 List





Since 1991, CE Magazine’s Top 100 New Products list has been the longest-running and most respected award program of the construction industry. Each year, the publication’s editors evaluate which new construction products meet its strict criteria for innovation, safety and productivity in determining the Top 100 list.



Load King’s Voyager® Series consists of three models, including Under-CDL and Propane-specific configurations. All Voyager® models offer exceptional payload capacity and quality, while maintaining a competitive price point. The Voyager® I and Voyager® II models are both available in rail gear upfits.



The LK503-605- SS SFF 60-Ton Lowboy features a 20” loaded deck height – the lowest in the industry, and a distinguished range of innovative features and options. New features include spring assist front ramps, dual intensity marker lights, a manual raise-and-lower valve that reduces the risk of suspension damage, and the lowest bucket well in the industry.



“We’re honored to be listed in Construction Equipment Magazine’s Top 100 for the second year in a row,” said Fred Ross, CEO of Load King and its parent company Custom Truck One Source. “We take great care to listen to our customers and build the equipment that truly meets their needs. Earning multiple spots on such a prestigious list several years in a row is great validation of our efforts.”



For more information about the Voyager® Series and Load King’s Signature Series of trailers, please visit Load King’s website at www.loadkingmfg.com.



About Load King

