Danielle Procaccio

Danielle Procaccio Artwork Featured at Art Miami, 2019


Miami, FL, December 04, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Danielle Procaccio, a contemporary artist from New York, will have her artwork showcased at Art Miami, which runs from December 3 to December 8, 2019. Procaccio’s original paintings will be on display and available for purchase to investors, museums and art enthusiasts throughout the week.

“I’m really excited to be showing at Art Miami,” said Procaccio. “With Art Basel and its satellite events, Miami has become the epicenter of the art world this week, so it’s an honor to be included at this exhibition,” she added.

Procaccio's pieces will be highlighted by her Shaped Flower Series, which incorporates a trademarked design using shaped pieces of canvas. She is one of the first artists in the world to incorporate this unique concept into her work.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Art Miami maintains a premier position in America's modern and contemporary art fair market and is globally recognized as a primary destination for the acquisition of the most important works from the 20th and 21st centuries. Procaccio's art is being shown by Casterline Goodman Gallery at Booth 222.

Many art enthusiasts have been placing the work of Danielle Procaccio in their permanent homes and the Miami exhibition is another step in bringing her work in front of a broader spectrum of collectors.

For more information, visit https://www.DanielleProcaccio.com or http://www.CasterlineGoodman.com.
Contact Information
Casterline Goodman Gallery
Robert Casterline
970-948-0393
Contact
www.danielleprocaccio.com

