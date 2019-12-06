Advanced Green Energy Technology Breakthrough Developed by Cogar International Energy Corporation

Cogar International Energy Corporation is a Rancho Santa Margarita, California-based Green Energy Company which has successfully created the world’s most advanced green energy technology known as the Air-Powered Electric Grid (APEG) Generator.

Los Angeles, CA, December 06, 2019 --( PR.com )-- The technology can be applied to power Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Utilities scale power plants and it uses only Ambient Air, as a catalyst, to generate electricity in commercial quantities without any fossil fuels and without any emissions of Carbon Dioxide or any other harmful gases, into the atmosphere. The technology can also be applied to power Automobiles, Marine and Aviation Engines with unlimited miles. The APEG Engines are designed to replace all Internal Combustion Engines, worldwide. The Company and its engineers and technicians accomplished this milestone after over 10 years of development and successful testing of its Commercial and Residential Prototypes, which generated electricity with over 100% eﬃciency. The Company is now fully ready to begin its mass-­‐production and global marketing and it is currently seeking private and institutional investors, distributors and customers, worldwide, in order to greatly contribute to put a ﬁnal end to Global Warming and Climate Change. Interested participants should please visit: www.cogarinternationalenergy.com and express their interest by contacting us at: info@cogarinternationalenergy.com.