All About the tellows Android App Redesign

E-Mail: presse@tellows.de London, United Kingdom, December 08, 2019 --( PR.com )-- tellows Caller ID and Block is a call blocking and identification app, which helps users from all over the world block and avoid spam calls. It has recently undergone some major developments alongside a complete redesign. Having already been an extremely successful venture with over 500,000 downloads on Android alone, the team have been working hard to redesign and improve the app even further.There are four key changes. The first is a total overhaul of the menu and settings page to make the app easier to navigate and to offer a better user experience. This includes making it easier to leave feedback and to share the app.There have also been changes to the blocking and caller history features of the app. Numbers can now be blocked manually with just one click. Users can now also view their manually blocked and rated numbers directly via the menu, in the section entitled, "Local Scorelist."In addition to this, the category of SMS Spam has been added to caller type options and SMS sender details for unknown numbers now appear in the caller history. This reflects the increasing tendency for scammers to turn to SMS messages to commit fraud.Finally, users can manually change the app language from within the app. This overrides the system language and is particularly useful for users who would like to use the app in a different language to the rest of their phone.tellows.co.uk, a platform for users to share unknown callers’ information and for reverse phone number search, has also published a blog post discussing the changes in more detail, which you can find here: https://blog.tellows.co.uk/2019/12/major-changes-following-the-tellows-app-redesign/Further Links:Website: https://www.tellows.co.ukBlog: https://blog.tellows.co.ukMagazine: https://www.tellows.co.uk/c/about-tellows-uk/the-tellows-magazine-for-the-uk/Android App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=app.tellowsiPhone App: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/tellows-caller-id-block/id1166263660?mt=8Contact:Christian Antontellows ltd.Eschenring 604282 BennewitzTel.: +49 341- 35540902Mobil: 0152 – 28754986Fax: +49 341 – 35540902E-Mail: presse@tellows.de Contact Information Tellows UG

