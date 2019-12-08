PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Tellows UG

Press Release

Receive press releases from Tellows UG: By Email RSS Feeds:

All About the tellows Android App Redesign


Lastest tellows Android app update, including Menu redesign and new features. New Introduction and tutorials for users. Published in December 2019 and available in different languages.

London, United Kingdom, December 08, 2019 --(PR.com)-- tellows Caller ID and Block is a call blocking and identification app, which helps users from all over the world block and avoid spam calls. It has recently undergone some major developments alongside a complete redesign. Having already been an extremely successful venture with over 500,000 downloads on Android alone, the team have been working hard to redesign and improve the app even further.

There are four key changes. The first is a total overhaul of the menu and settings page to make the app easier to navigate and to offer a better user experience. This includes making it easier to leave feedback and to share the app.

There have also been changes to the blocking and caller history features of the app. Numbers can now be blocked manually with just one click. Users can now also view their manually blocked and rated numbers directly via the menu, in the section entitled, "Local Scorelist."

In addition to this, the category of SMS Spam has been added to caller type options and SMS sender details for unknown numbers now appear in the caller history. This reflects the increasing tendency for scammers to turn to SMS messages to commit fraud.

Finally, users can manually change the app language from within the app. This overrides the system language and is particularly useful for users who would like to use the app in a different language to the rest of their phone.

tellows.co.uk, a platform for users to share unknown callers’ information and for reverse phone number search, has also published a blog post discussing the changes in more detail, which you can find here: https://blog.tellows.co.uk/2019/12/major-changes-following-the-tellows-app-redesign/

Further Links:
Website: https://www.tellows.co.uk
Blog: https://blog.tellows.co.uk
Magazine: https://www.tellows.co.uk/c/about-tellows-uk/the-tellows-magazine-for-the-uk/
Android App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=app.tellows
iPhone App: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/tellows-caller-id-block/id1166263660?mt=8

Contact:
Christian Anton
tellows ltd.
Eschenring 6
04282 Bennewitz

Tel.: +49 341- 35540902
Mobil: 0152 – 28754986
Fax: +49 341 – 35540902
E-Mail: presse@tellows.de
Contact Information
Tellows UG
Chris Anton
+49-1578-4918966
Contact
www.tellows.com
Eschenring 6
04282 Bennewitz
Germany

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Tellows UG
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help