Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s Quarterly December 2019 Premium Rough Diamond Tender

Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s Quarterly Rough Diamond Tender is Highlighted by Premium 8.00++ Carat Natural Rare White & Natural Fancy Color Rough Diamond Calibrated Matched Parcels & Significant Larger Individual Premium Rough Diamonds

DWGI's International Diamond Trade Staff recently orchestrated and concluded DWGI's Quarterly December 2019 Premium Rough Diamond Tender for Matched Parcels of Premium Natural Rare White Rough Diamonds with Dodecahedron Shapes from 8.00cts++ and larger D-F Color & FL-VS2 Clarity Rough Goods. In addition to the aforementioned Matched Parcels of Premium Natural Rare White Rough Diamond Goods, Matched Parcels of Natural Fancy, Intense & Vivid Color FL-VS2 Clarity Rough Diamond Goods from 6.00cts++ and larger exhibiting Dodecahedron Shapes were also presented for acquisition. DWGI's expert staff further coordinated and supervised provision of Rough Diamond Tender Services for eager International Diamond Trade acquisition of DWGI's Significant Larger Individual Rare White & Fancy Color Rough Diamonds. DWGI's Premium Natural Rough Diamonds are available for International Diamond Trade acquisition both Individually and in Calibrated Matched Parcels. All of the Lots in DWGI's December 2019 Premium Rough Diamond Tender were safely, securely and discreetly acquired by DWGI's International Diamond Trade Clientele.



Many of DWGI's International Diamond Trade Clientele further engaged DWGI's world class artisans to cut/polish acquired Premium Rough Diamonds to the highest specifications within the Trade to achieve maximum value from the corresponding Premium Rough Diamonds. DWGI further submits the completed loose polished diamond(s) to corresponding International Diamond Grading Lab(s) for Grading and subsequent Sale.



Please do not hesitate to visit DWGI's affiliate website, https://www.wholesalediamondrough.com or contact DWGI via email at Info@DiamondWholesaleGroup.com for a timely personalized response to any submitted inquiry. Additionally, Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc. welcomes the opportunity to provide a telephone consultation with its distinguished International Diamond Trade Clientele for acquisition of DWGI's Premium Natural Rough Diamonds and/or corresponding Natural Rough Diamond cutting/polishing expertise.



To schedule a confidential telephone consultation at your convenience, please do not hesitate to contact one of DWGI's Diamond and Gemstone Specialists via Email at Info@DiamondWholesaleGroup.com or via Telephone at (305)560-0072 USA.



DWGI's staff and resources are available by appointment only. DWGI is exclusive to International Diamond Trade Purchasers and select Private Clientele.



