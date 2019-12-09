New York Health Welcomes Jay B. Adlersberg, M.D.

Press Releases New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Press Release Share Blog

New York Health is proud to announce that Dr. Jay B. Adlersberg, a rheumatologist and internist, has joined the team. Dr. Adlersberg is already known to millions of Tri-State residents as the nightly medical reporter for WABC-TV’s Eyewitness News, a job he did for thirty years while continuing to practice medicine.





Dr. Jay B. Adlersberg was educated at the University of Pittsburgh, where he graduated junior year Phi Beta Kappa and magna cum laude. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, the nation’s oldest medical school and one of its most prestigious. He completed a coveted residency at the country’s most respected city hospital and training ground for clinical medicine, the Bellevue Hospital Center of NYU Langone Medical Center in New York. Dr. Adlersberg did his fellowship in Rheumatology and Immunology as an NIH-Postdoctoral Fellow at the Irvington House Institute of NYU Medical Center under the guidance of the late Edward C. Franklin, M.D., a world-renowned immunologist and member of the National Academy of Sciences.



“One of the advantages of practicing at New York Health,” says Dr. Adlersberg, “is doing patient infusions right across the hallway, instead of in a center ten blocks away. Now, I have immediate access to a patient having a problem or a drug reaction.“



To reach Dr. Jay B. Adlersberg, please call 212-324-3334.



About New York Health:



NY Health is growing to become the premier network of independent physicians. Currently, we have specialties ranging from Nephrology to Urology, complemented with Physical Therapy. All Physician Staff are Board-Certified in their respective specialties. NY Health provides personalized, highly professional care to all of its patients. NY Health’s underlying commitment is to the highest quality of comprehensive care.



