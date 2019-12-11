PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Purple Rose Records

Legendary Singer and Producer Martha Wash Gives It to You in Her New Album Love & Conflict Releasing on Purple Rose Records, January 6, 2020


The album "Love & Conflict" is a blues-rock, R&B experimental journey, and Purple Rose Records is proud to bring it to you worldwide January 6, 2020.

New York, NY, December 11, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Martha Wash's New Album Love & Conflict set for release on January 6, 2020.

First single “Never Enough Money” out January 6, 2020.

Martha Wash tends to be the singer everyone recognizes. She is the powerful voice behind such classic hits as “It’s Raining Men,” “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” and “Carry On.” Now with the release of her new album Love & Conflict everyone will also know the name Martha Wash. The album is fearless, groundbreaking and shows that Martha has plenty to say outside of the confines of dance/club music. This eclectic collection of mesmerizing blues-rock and adult contemporary songs is a stylistically adventurous journey for the legendary two-time Grammy-nominated singer. The songs are genuinely heartfelt and there is a connection in that every song has a positive message. The one constant is the amazingly powerful and confident voice of Martha Wash.

Love & Conflict has Martha collaborating with producer Sami Basbous and his team. “My producers took me out of my comfort zone and into a new musical direction and the results are both uplifting and thought provoking. I think that everyone will relate to the lyrics on this album and each listener will get their own message from the music,” explains Martha Wash.

The first single “Never Enough Money” is a dirty, gritty no-nonsense blues rocker that address greedy jerks and can be seen as a statement for where we are heading as a society in today’s ever-changing world culture.

Link here for "Never Enough Money": soundcloud.com/purple-rose-records/never-enough-money

The mastery of Love & Conflict is to balance Martha’s past to the present building on her legacy. Martha opens her voice with a conscience. The culture of Love & Conflict is deftly mixing genres. It is pushing hearts and minds into listening, moving, caring and soul-searching. In Love & Conflict, Martha frees herself and spreads the enlightenment of love and humanity.

Track Listing for Love & Conflict
1. Glamour Flows
2. Like Fire
3. Soaring Free
4. Flowers Blossom
5. Never Enough Money
6. Don’t Forget My Name
7. Honey, My Friend
8. Rise & Shine

For more information on Martha Wash contact:
James Washington
Purple Rose Records
purpleroserecords@gmail.com
