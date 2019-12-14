ALA Announces Resignation of Executive Director

Press Releases Association of Legal Administrators Press Release Share Blog

ALA is the premier professional association connecting over 8,500 leaders and managers within the legal industry. ALA provides extensive professional development, collaborative peer communities, strategic operational solutions, and business partner connections empowering its members to lead the business of law. For more information on ALA, visit alanet.org. Chicago, IL, December 14, 2019 --( PR.com )-- The Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) announced today that Oliver P. Yandle, JD, CAE, has resigned as Executive Director. The ALA Board of Directors accepted Yandle’s resignation effective January 31, 2020, and the Board will commence discussions to appoint new leadership.“Over the span of seven years, Oliver has successfully led ALA in the achievement of numerous strategic goals by establishing organizational and membership support structures and helping focus the Association’s efforts on enhancing member benefits and value. He has assembled and developed a quality staff that is well positioned to continue ALA’s work," says ALA Board President James L. Cornell, III.“As we work through this transition, we are confident that the combination of our volunteer leaders, professional staff and business partners will continue delivering the exceptional knowledge, networking and resources that ALA is known for and that the entire legal management community expects,” adds Cornell. “On behalf of the Board and the entire ALA community, we thank Oliver for his dedication, strategy and creativity he brought to his role. We are a better Association for it.”Yandle joined the organization as Executive Director in July 2012. He will remain at the Association through the end of January 2020 to ensure an efficient and effective transition of duties.“It has been an honor to lead this Association with such a rich history and bright future,” says Yandle. “Working with a passionate and dedicated membership, an expert staff of association professionals, an outstanding Board of Directors and an engaged community of business partners has been an absolute privilege.”About the Association of Legal Administrators (ALA)ALA is the premier professional association connecting over 8,500 leaders and managers within the legal industry. ALA provides extensive professional development, collaborative peer communities, strategic operational solutions, and business partner connections empowering its members to lead the business of law. For more information on ALA, visit alanet.org. Contact Information Association of Legal Administrators

