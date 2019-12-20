Steamy Novel by Richard Tara and Maura Scudmore Pits Love Against Lust

Press Releases Dog Ear Publishing Press Release Share Blog

“Secret Diaries of a Hotwife and Her Cuckolded Husband” tells the riveting story of Fiona, who cannot seem to resist the allure of handsome and powerful men. She begins an affair with her husband Michael’s best friend, and although she loves her husband, she cannot resist his talented hands and mouth and the thrill of the chase.



The setting – where East meets West at the center of legal and illegal intrigues and enterprises – sets the stage for a lusty tale of sexual adventure and betrayal. As opportunities to betray her marriage vows continue to arise, Fiona gives in to temptation, including with a black friend of her husband’s.



Eventually she becomes drawn in to an unusual business relationship with a beautiful woman. Michael, too, finds temptation outside of his marriage vows, drawn to beautiful women who lead him to new discoveries for his sensual side.



Although Fiona thinks she’s handling her sexual adventures ably, eventually life catches up to her, leading to a nervous breakdown. While recovering on a remote island, she discovers something that catches her by surprise – her destiny.



“Secret Diaries of a Hotwife and Her Cuckholded Husband” is inspired by true events.



Author Richard Tara has written historical romances. His most recent book, “The Borgia Seed,” is set in Constantinople during its fall to the Ottoman Turks.



This is the first novel for co-author Maura Scudmore, who has written papers on “What if?” game theory and on historical events.



For additional information, please visit www.hotwifediary.net.



Secret Diaries of a Hotwife and Her Cuckolded Husband

Richard Tara and Maura Scudamore

Dog Ear Publishing

ISBN: 978-1-4575-6578-6 190 pages $12.95 US



Available at Ingram, Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble and fine bookstores everywhere.



