Phone Spam Study – Colombia Reports the Most Callers


London, United Kingdom, December 15, 2019 --(PR.com)-- 2019 has seen an increased volume of phone fraud around the world. The internet can be considered the most effective way of gathering the most relevant details about this alarming issue. Online portals are one of the most widely used methods of reporting spam phone numbers. The information shared about dubious numbers can protect others and help them stay away from scammers. Recently, a study has been conducted by www.tellows.co.uk, a community for reverse phone number search, about user activity and the willingness to report such numbers online in the form of leaving ratings or comments.

To carry out the study, the countries analysed were divided into three different categories according to their spam reporting level: communicative, active and passive groups.

As the results show, Mexico and Colombia are the most communicative countries and rate the most numbers in relation to the number of search requests, whereas in Spain, Portugal, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Poland and Czech Republic just a few ratings are published. Countries that have an average reporting rate of 0.3-0.5% are Germany, Italy, the UK, Indonesia, France, Switzerland, Austria and Venezuela. People of those countries report less spam calls than those of the communicative group.

The study also investigated whether people preferred to rate phone numbers on desktop or mobile devices by analysing mobile usage of the tellows website. Over 50% of submitted ratings in all countries were shared via mobile devices, and this trend is growing. The pioneer of this progression is Saudi Arabia, with the greatest proportion of mobile users.
