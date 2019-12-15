Phone Spam Study – Colombia Reports the Most Callers

Press Releases Tellows UG Press Release

To carry out the study, the countries analysed were divided into three different categories according to their spam reporting level: communicative, active and passive groups.



As the results show, Mexico and Colombia are the most communicative countries and rate the most numbers in relation to the number of search requests, whereas in Spain, Portugal, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Poland and Czech Republic just a few ratings are published. Countries that have an average reporting rate of 0.3-0.5% are Germany, Italy, the UK, Indonesia, France, Switzerland, Austria and Venezuela. People of those countries report less spam calls than those of the communicative group.



The study also investigated whether people preferred to rate phone numbers on desktop or mobile devices by analysing mobile usage of the tellows website. Over 50% of submitted ratings in all countries were shared via mobile devices, and this trend is growing. The pioneer of this progression is Saudi Arabia, with the greatest proportion of mobile users.

