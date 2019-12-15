Smart Home Heating and Cooling Now Offering Rapid Response for Furnace Repair in Buffalo, NY

Press Releases Smart Home Heating And Cooling Press Release Share Blog

Smart Home Heating and Cooling is now providing even faster furnace repair services in Buffalo, NY, and the surrounding areas.





Lancaster, NY, December 15, 2019 --( PR.com )-- With the cold winter months just beginning, Smart Home Heating and Cooling has decided to invest in providing expedited responses for all emergency services in Buffalo, Lancaster, Depew, Clarence, and Williamsville, NY, and the surrounding areas. They understand that furnace repair companies in the local area have historically seen more requests for repairs during these months, and they have responded by answering the demand with better customer service. At Smart Home Heating and Cooling, the entire team works hard every day to keep their customers happy, and decreasing the wait time when it comes to furnace repairs is just the latest step they've taken in this mission. Smart Home Heating and Cooling typically responds to requests in a timely fashion, and they always show up to appointments on time, but they are stepping their game up with this latest announcement. By going out of their way to provide quick and efficient services to their clientele, their aim is to keep their customers warm when they need it most. "When our furnace broke down, we immediately went online and searched for 'furnace repair near me,'" says Joseph Wiseman, resident of Buffalo, NY. "We really had no time to spare. We were just getting home from work and needed someone to come quickly to fix our furnace before evening where the temperatures drop. Smart Home Heating and Cooling came quickly and fixed our furnace so we didn't have to worry for long." As an organization, Smart Home Heating and Cooling aims to create many more customer stories like this one.They also acknowledge that the cost of furnace repairs is something that most people don't budget for because it's not something that people plan to deal with. Repairs are always unexpected and inconvenient, but furnace repair costs can be expensive if the repairs are quite large. Because of this, Smart Home Heating and Cooling works with an organization called Hearth to offer funding to customers interested in payment plans. Rather than paying for all repairs immediately after they performed, Hearth allows customers to take out a loan and pay on a monthly schedule. By doing this, Smart Home Heating and Cooling's services can be accessed by any interested customer.Smart Home Heating and Cooling was founded in 2016 with decades of shared heating and cooling experience between the owners. They provide HVAC services including but not limited to residential installations, replacements, repairs, maintenance, tune-ups, and even indoor air quality products. Their team is enthusiastic about providing affordable access to top-quality services so everyone can benefit from reliable heating and cooling systems. At Smart Home Heating and Cooling, all technicians are fully licensed, certified, and insured so customers always receive the care they deserve, and they have a reputation for punctuality and cleanliness with all appointments.

Joe Mehat

716-545-1849





